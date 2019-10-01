3 Centre County teams ranked, another on the bubble in PennLive’s weekly HS football rankings

SHARE COPY LINK

PennLive has released its PIAA high school football rankings for week six and they’re littered with Centre County teams.

Three Centre County teams are ranked while another is listed as a “team to watch” in their respective classifications.

The Bald Eagle Area Bald Eagles, the Bellefonte Red Raiders, and the State College Little Lions are each ranked in the top, and the Penns Valley Rams are listed as a “team to watch.”

Bald Eagle Area cracked the Class 3A rankings this week at No. 10, and is the highest-ranked District 6 team in the class. The Bald Eagles are 5-1 with their only loss coming to Penns Valley, 42-7, in a Week 3 game in which the Bald Eagles lost their starting quarterback Jaden Jones in the first quarter. BEA will take on Huntingdon (2-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at home.

The Red Raiders are the No. 10 team in the Class 4A rankings, and are also the highest-ranked District 6 team in the class. They’ve won five straight games after losing their season opener to Jersey Shore, 55-35. The 5-1 Red Raiders will have a home game against Penns Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

State College is the only undefeated team in the county and sits as the No. 5 team in Class 6A, up one spot from last week, after losses from then-No. 2 Pine-Richland to Central Catholic, then-No. 3 La Salle College High School to No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep and then-No. 4 Harrisburg to Central Dauphin. The 6-0 Little Lions will face a tall task this Friday when they take on No. 10 Harrisburg (4-2) in a home matchup at 7 p.m.

Penns Valley is not yet ranked, but could get there with a win this week. The Rams are listed as a “team to watch” in Class 2A, but will take on Bellefonte, the No. 10 Class 4A team, on the road in a Mountain League matchup this Friday. Their only loss this season was to Clearfield, 56-49 on a last-second touchdown. The Bison are listed as a “team to watch” in Class 4A.