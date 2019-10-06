HS roundup: State College boys’ and girls’ and P-O boys’ golf teams hit the mark at District 6 Championships

SHARE COPY LINK

The State College girls’ and boys’ and the Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ golf teams each claimed individual and team District 6 championships this week in their respective classifications.

It started on Tuesday with the PIAA District 6 boys’ golf championships. In 2A competition, Ky Bender, of P-O, became the district champion by shooting a low score of 77, with his teammate Chad Frank just one stroke behind.

Bender and Frank, along with teammates Keegan Soltis and Brandon Singer, who shot 81 and 82 to place seventh and eighth, respectively, will advance to the PIAA West Regional at Toms Run on Oct. 15. The Mounties also won the 2A team title, shooting 318, and advance to the District 5-6 Sub-Regional at Iron Masters Country Club on Wednesday.

In AAA singles competition, John Olsen, of State College, edged Hollidaysburg’s Eric Davis in the first playoff hole, after the pair each shot 76, to be crowned the District 6 champion and advance to the PIAA West Regional tournament on Oct. 15. State College also emerged the victor in the team competition with a 31 point victory over Hollidaysburg.

State College repeated its success on the girls’ side on Friday, as the Little Lions won the PIAA District 6 Class 3A team title with a score of 263 over Hollidaysburg’s 309. The Little Lions’ Riley Kracaw edged teammate Sophia Mochan on the first playoff hole for the District 6 individual title. Each finished with an identical score of 84. State College’s Katie Cepullio placed third with a score of 95.

As the district champion, Kracaw will move on to the PIAA West Regional at Toms Run on Oct. 15. As a team, the Little Lions advance to the District 6-8-9-10 Sub-Regional at Treasure Lake on Thursday.

The State College Area High School boys’ golf team was crowned the District 6 3A champions on Tuesday with a 31-point victory over Hollidaysburg. State College Athletics Photo provided

Penns Valley boys’ and girls’ soccer win senior night thrillers over Tyrone

In girls’ soccer, Penns Valley and Tyrone played out a thriller on PV’s senior night on Thursday as the Lady Rams secured a 5-4 win in overtime. With the win, the Rams rebounded from a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Bellefonte on Monday to improve to 6-6-1 on the season.

Penns Valley head coach Andrew Beverley admitted he knew Thursday would be an emotional night, but was surprised by the sheer excitement of the match.

“Anna Korman scored a fantastic volley off a corner kick, but ultimately it was senior Hannah Montminy’s night as she delivered three goals and two assists, including the game-winner in overtime,” he said. “This group of seniors have done so much for our program and we are so happy to come away with a tough win on their night.”

The Penns Valley boys’ soccer team also had a great week, earning wins over Bellefonte and Tyrone, with Wednesday’s 4-3 victory over Tyrone being labeled as one of the most important results of the season according to head coach, Ken Gore.

“Over the last few years, there has been a history of senior night upsets between these two teams and we were thrilled to do it again in 2019 with a hard-fought, intense and physical match that could have realistically gone either way,” Gore said. “But when the final whistle blew, we came away with a massive win and certainly our most important of the season so far!”

Bald Eagle Area girls’ soccer also had a big week, going 3-0 with wins over Huntingdon, Clearfield and Central Mountain. The Bellefonte girls followed their win over Penns Valley with dominant 5-1 victory over Central in which senior Mallorie Smith netted four goals. The other came form junior Mia Johnson. St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy went 1-2.

State College boys’ soccer also earned a senior night victory, topping Cedar Cliff 4-0 on Thursday with two goals from Will Staniar. The Little Lions also topped Red Land 2-0 earlier in the week. Like the girls, the St. Joe’s boys’ team also went 1-2.

Penns Valley girls’ cross-country defends its Mountain League title

The Lady Rams defended their Mountain League title by defeating both Bald Eagle Area and Central in Spring Mills on Tuesday. With a 15-50 score against both teams, Penns Valley moved a perfect to 6-0, and made head coach, Lynda Federinko proud.

“The girls handled the unseasonable temperatures extremely well and swept the first seven positions. Kelsey Hull (22:20) continues to dominate the Mountain League with another stellar performance,” Federinko said. “All the girls ran with pride and honor knowing what was at stake — our third consecutive Mountain League title.”

The State College girls also continue to dominate. The Little Lions overwhelmed Hollidaysburg on Monday, cruising to a 15-50 win. State College was paced by senior Elle Haushalter, who finished a second before fellow senior teammate Lizzie Gilpatrick, with a time of 21:16. The pair held hands and crossed the finish line together, as the Little Lions swept the top seven finishes.

The front pack of State College girls cross country runners laugh as they come around a turn during the race against Hollidaysburg on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Circleville Park. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

The Bellefonte boys’ and girls’ teams both recorded wins over Tyrone on Tuesday, and competed at the Gettysburg Invitational on Saturday. The P-O boys’ and girls’ both fell to Clearfield.

BEA and State College girls’ volleyball continue to roll

The Bald Eagle Area girls’ volleyball team improved its record to 10-0 with sweeps of Central and Penns Valley.

Against Penns Valley Thursday, Madison Rocky handed out 33 assists while Katelyn Smitchco led the way with 10 kills. The game scores reflected the Bald Eagles’ offensive dominance as they won 25-9, 25-18, and 25-9.

State College added wins over Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley to remain unbeaten in match play. Kacy Sekunda led the Little Lions in their 3-1 win over Cumberland Valley (25-20, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18), serving 9 aces, recording 17 kills, dishing out 15 assists, coming up with 2 blocks and collecting 11 digs.

Besides its loss to BEA, Penns Valley also fell in four sets to Central Mountain, but beat Huntingdon in three. P-O beat Bellefonte in three sets but lost to Tyrone, and St. Joe’s went 1-1.

State College’s Kacy Sekunda sets the ball to Vanessa McGhee during the match against Red Land on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com







State College girls’ tennis players fall short in district singles tournament

Catelyn Janac and Quiana Guo represented State High girls’ tennis at the District 6 AAA singles championships held at Altoona’s Mansion Park on Tuesday. Both girls advanced to the semifinals of the tournament, but narrowly fell short of the finals as Janac lost 6-3 and 6-1 in consecutive sets, and Guo missed out by losing 6-3 and 6-1.

State College field hockey wins rivalry game on senior night

State College field hockey bounced back from a 6-0 road loss to Cumberland Valley on Monday with a 4-0 defeat of rival Mifflin County on senior night Wednesday. State College took control of the play early with its passing game by effectively moving the ball through Mifflin County’s defense.

Sarah Shallenberger, Kyra Whitlark, Johannah Lee and Emma Barlett recorded goals for the Little Lions. Bayla Furmanek recorded the shutout in the net with five saves.