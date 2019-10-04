LIVE BLOG: Updates, stories and photos from Week 7 of Centre County HS football

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s Week 7 of PIAA football, and Centre County teams are rolling. State College is undefeated, and Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte and Penns Valley are all 5-1, while the Red Raiders also sit atop the Mountain League standings with a 4-0 conference record.

One of those teams, however, will fall Friday as Penns Valley and Bellefonte are set for an important Mountain League clash.

Here’s what to look for:

This should be a tightly contested matchup featuring PennLive’s No. 10-ranked Class 6A team traveling to take on the No. 5 team.

The Little Lions will look to junior running back Dresyn Green to set the tone on offense with his big-play ability. The junior has 75 carries for 566 yards and nine touchdowns through the team’s first six games of the season, according to MaxPreps.

Harrisburg wide receiver Kamere Day will try to repeat his performance from last week’s 15-14 loss to Central Dauphin. Day caught nine passes for 120 yards in the loss, according to PennLive. If Day can put on that kind of performance against State High, it could stretch the Little Lion defense vertically and open up the ground game for the Cougars.

Bellefonte and Penns Valley are set to clash Friday night in a game featuring two of the top teams in the Mountain League. Bellefonte sits atop the conference with a 4-0 record, while Penns Valley is only one game back at 3-1. The game also features two of the best players in the county, Penns Valley’s Aaron Tobias and Bellefonte’s C.J. Funk.

Tobias set county records with 539 passing yards and eight touchdowns last week against Midd-West, according to high school football historian Harry Breon. Tobias has completed 133-of-189 pass attempts for 2,142 yards and 36 touchdowns this season through six games, according to MaxPreps.

For Bellefonte, Funk will be the centerpiece of the offense. The senior running back is the school’s all-time leading rusher with 2,984 rushing yards. He’ll likely break 3,000 rushing yards this week, making him the seventh rusher to do so in Centre County history, according to Breon’s record keeping.

Offensively, the Eagles are back at full strength after wide receiver Matthew Reese made his return from injury last week. The senior receiver caught three passes in his return for 54 yards and two touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He’s the team’s top receiving target, and senior quarterback Jaden Jones’ best weapon on the outside.

If the Bearcats want to upset the No. 10 Class 3A team in the state, according to PennLive’s rankings, they’ll need quarterback Nick Troha to have a big game. The senior quarterback has completed 67-of-137 pass attempts this season for 857 yards and eight touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

Philipsburg-Osceola is in a difficult spot as it continues to chase its first multi-win season since 2011. The Mounties will get another shot at it this week when they take on North Penn-Mansfield. The Mounties turned to junior Jeremy Whitehead at quarterback last week with usual starter, and Jeremy’s brother, Ryan Whitehead, out with an injury. If Ryan is out once again, Jeremy will have to lead the team against North Penn-Mansfield. He completed 3-of-7 passes last week in Ryan’s place for 31 yards, while rushing for 61 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, according to MaxPreps.

