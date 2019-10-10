Previewing Centre County high school football games for Week 8

SHARE COPY LINK

We’re entering the home stretch of the PIAA high school football in Centre County as we enter the final three weeks of the season.

This week, the State College Little Lions will try to stay undefeated when they take on Central Dauphin at home. The Bald Eagle Area Bald Eagles and the Penns Valley Rams will head on the road to defend their 6-1 records and stay at the forefront of the Mountain League title race. The Bellefonte Red Raiders will also be on the road as they try to keep with the pack in the league’s title race, while the Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties will try to earn their second win of the season on the road.

Let’s take a look at all five Week 8 matchups.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Central Dauphin (5-2) at State College (7-0)

Time: 7 p.m.

Coaches: Glen McNamee (CD), Matt Lintal (SC)

Last meeting: State College 35-28 in 2018

Players to watch: QB Max Mosey (H), QB Brady Dorner (SC)

The Skinny: State College is set for the second game of its most important two-game stretch of the regular season this weekend. The Little Lions took down the Harrisburg Cougars last Friday, 21-6, to start the stretch. Now they’ll have to close it out to give themselves a good chance at an undefeated regular season. This week they’ll take on the Central Dauphin Rams at home. The Rams feature sophomore quarterback Max Mosey, who has been very efficient in the team’s last three games. Over that stretch, Mosey has completed 30-of-38 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns with only one interception, according to MaxPreps. He’ll have to be efficient this week against a State College defense that’s only allowed 72 points all season and helped the team get ranked No. 5 in PennLive’s PIAA high school football rankings in Class 6A.

State College has an efficient quarterback in his own right in senior Brady Dorner. Dorner is a threat with his arm and his legs and has been an integral part of the team’s undefeated season through seven weeks. The senior was efficient last week against Harrisburg, when he completed 10-of-13 passes for 89 yards in the game, according to MaxPreps. His ability to get the ball in the hands of the team’s playmakers is crucial to ensuring State College moves the ball on offense. He also has seven rushing touchdowns on the season, good for second on the team behind junior running back Dresyn Green. Dorner’s dual-threat ability will need to be prevalent this Friday, since the Rams have only allowed 65 points through seven games this season.

State College’s senior quarterback Brady Dorner makes a pass during the game against Harrisburg on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Bald Eagle Area (6-1) at Clearfield (6-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Coaches: Jesse Nagle (BEA), Tim Janocko (C)

Last meeting: Clearfield 42-7 in 2018

Players to watch: QB Jaden Jones (BEA), RB Brett Zattoni (C)

The Skinny: Bald Eagle Area has a difficult stretch ahead with two of its next three games against Mountain League title contenders in Clearfield and Bellefonte. The first game will come this week against the Bison in a battle of one-loss teams. The winner of the game will be in a good position to contend for the title, while the lost will almost assuredly be eliminated. For Bald Eagle, the game will center around senior quarterback Jaden Jones. Jones is the engine that makes the Eagles’ offense go and he’s been at the top of his game when he sees the field. He’s completed 26-of-35 passes for 349 yards and seven touchdowns in his two starts since injuring his shoulder in the team’s 42-7 week three loss to Penns Valley, according to MaxPreps. The Eagles, who are ranked No. 10 in PennLive’s PIAA high school football rankings in Class 3A, will need that offense to match a potent Clearfield offense.

The Bison, who are a “team to watch” in PennLive’s Class 4A rankings, are usually led by junior wide receiver Jake Lezzer. Lezzer has nearly half of the team’s receiving yards with 596 of the team’s 1,240, according to MaxPreps. However, the junior wide receiver isn’t expected to play in Friday night’s clash due to injury. Without Lezzer, the Bison are likely to be more run-heavy against the Eagles. That means a heavy dose of senior running back Brett Zattoni. Zattoni has 586 rushing yards on 109 carries this season and had 24 carries for 152 yards against Tyrone last week, according to MaxPreps. The senior running should be a focal point on offense for the Bison this week.

Central defenders try to stop Bald Eagle Area’s Jaden Jones on the quarterback keep during the game on Friday, Spet. 20, 2019. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Penns Valley (6-1) at Bishop Carroll (3-4)

Time: 7 p.m.

Coaches: Martin Tobias (PV), Sean Billings (BC)

Last meeting: Penns Valley 42-14 in 2018

Players to watch: QB Aaron Tobias (PV), QB Jake Zazvrskey (BC)

The Skinny: Penns Valley is coming off a huge 14-6 win over Bellefonte in a game that proved the Rams’ defense could carry the team to a win. With the win, the Rams are now among four teams with one loss in the Mountain League and have a chance to win the regular season league title. It’ll be important for the Rams to keep riding that momentum in this week’s matchup with the Bishop Carroll Huskies. The Huskies are led by senior quarterback Jake Zazvrskey, who’s been much better on the ground this season than through the air. The senior 348 passing yards this year, but 631 rushing yards to lead the Huskies, according to MaxPreps. Running the ball well, and therefore controlling the clock, will be important if Bishop Carroll wants to upset the Rams, who are a “team to watch” in PennLive’s PIAA high school football rankings in Class 2A.

For the Rams, this week will be about getting star quarterback Aaron Tobias back on track. Tobias, son of head coach Martin Tobias, had his worst game of the season statistically speaking last week when he completed 15-of-30 pass attempts for 190 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, according to MaxPreps. That game was the first one this season where Tobias was held below five total touchdowns. He should be able to get back to his prolific ways this week in a game that Penns Valley should win handily.

Penns Valley’s Aaron Tobias runs with the ball during the game against Bellefonte on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Bellefonte (5-2) at Central (4-3)

Time: 7 p.m.

Coaches: Shanon Manning (B), A.J. Hoenstine (C)

Last meeting: Bellefonte 21-12 in 2018

Players to watch: RB CJ Funk (B), WR Jeff Hoenstine (C)

The Skinny: Bellefonte will be looking to rebound this week after dropping its first Mountain League game of the season when it lost to Penns Valley last week, 14-6. The Red Raiders struggled to move the ball in the game, and that includes senior running back C.J. Funk. Funk, the school’s all-time leading rusher, was held to 75 yards on 20 carries in the game, according to MaxPreps, his lowest output since Bellefonte lost its season opener to Jersey Shore. The senior running back has reached at least 135 rushing yards in all five wins, while gaining fewer than 80 yards in both of the team’s losses. His performance will dictate Bellefonte’s chances this Friday night.

On the other sideline will be freshman offensive weapon Jeff Hoenstine. Hoenstine lines up all over the field for the Dragons, and contributes as a passer, as a runner, and as a receiver. He’s the team’s best offensive player and plays a massive role in the team’s offensive success.. Hoenstine has 561 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns, 176 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, and 276 receiving yards, according to MaxPreps. He’s going to be all over the field for the Dragons Friday night and will have the ball in his hands for a large portion of the team’s offensive snaps.

Central Mountain defenders can’t stop Bellefonte’s C.J. Funk as he runs down the field for a first down during the game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Philipsburg-Osceola (1-6) at Huntingdon (2-5)

Time: 7 p.m.

Coaches: Brian McGonigal (PO), Shane Thomas (H)

Last meeting: Huntingdon 60-7 in 2018

Players to watch: RB Kaleb Stamm (PO), QB Nick Troha (H)

The Skinny: Philipsburg-Osceola is in dire straights as it continues to pile up injuries. The team will take on Huntingdon in what might be the Mounties last chance to get their second win of the season. After they take on the Bearcats, the Mounties will have to face Clearfield and Penns Valley, two of the best teams in the Mountain League. To get their first multi-win season since 2011, the Mounties will rely on junior running back Kaleb Stamm. Stamm carried the ball 16 times for 54 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 31-7 loss to North Penn-Mansfield, according to The Progress. The junior back will likely be at the forefront of the offense once again this week.

Huntingdon’s offense will be led by senior quarterback Nick Troha. Troha played well two weeks ago in the Bearcats win over Bishop Carroll, before struggling against Bald Eagle last week. The senior completed 15-of-24 passes against Bishop Carroll for 227 yards, and three touchdowns while throwing an interception, according to MaxPreps. Against the Eagles, Troha completed 10-of-19 passes for 50 yards and threw two interceptions in the game, according to the same site. If the Troha from the game against Bishop Carroll shows up, the Bearcats will earn another victory. If Troha plays like he did against Bald Eagle, the Mounties will have a strong chance to earn their second victory of the year.

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kaleb Stamm tries to run past Bald Eagle Area defenders during the game on Friday, August 30, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com