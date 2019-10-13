HS roundup: Several Centre County sports teams claim conference crowns, advance in postseason

SHARE COPY LINK

Last week was big for local sports teams, as the county saw several teams earn conference championships and others continue to advance in the postseason.

State College girls’ cross-country ran away with the Mid Penn Conference title and Bald Eagle Area girls’ soccer won it’s first-ever Mountain League title. Philipsburg-Osceola boy’s golf is headed to states and State College tennis’ double team of Catelyn Janac and Quiana Guo is moving onto the PIAA Class 3A Doubles Championship in Hershey.

Here’s a look at what happened last week in Centre County high school sports:

State College girls’ cross-country wins 5th straight Mid Penn title

The Little Lions girls’ cross-country team on Saturday became the first team to win five Mid Penn titles in a row since the conference merged all classifications. State College was locked in a battle with Chambersburg, but came out on top with 68 points over Chambersburg’s 85. Hershey placed third with 92. Overall, 20 teams competed.

State College was led by freshman Marlee Kwasnica, who placed fourth overall with a time of 19:09. She was followed by senior Lizzie Gilpatrick who was seventh overall with a time of 19:21. Junior, Jordan Reed was ninth with a time of 19:34, senior Elly Haushalter was 13th with a time of 19:44, and Mihret Strauss was 35th with a time of 20:37.

“The ladies made yet another statement today that they are a team to watch out for in the state of Pa.,” coach Rebecca Donaghue said in an email. “They’ve had a busy block of racing over the past month but they’ve held strong the whole way. We’re really excited to have the next two weeks to get some quality training in without racing until the district meet on the 26th and the state meet in Hershey on the (Nov.) 2nd.”

State College also defeated Penns Valley and Altoona earlier in the week, and finished its dual meet season with a 6-3 record. The Little Lions will next be in action at the District 6 Championships on Oct. 26 at Indian Valley in Reedsville.

On the boys’ side, State College placed third at the Mid Penn Championships with 121 points. Hershey won with 94 and Palmyra was second with 109. The Little Lions were led by senior Ben St. Pierre who placed ninth with a time of 16:28.91.

In other cross-country news, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy girls’ swept Philipsburg-Osceola, Moshannon Valley and the Grier School, and the boys’ were also perfect with wins over P-O and Moshannon Valley in front of their largest home crowd ever during homecoming week.

The girls were led by Kate Youngmark, who placed first in 20:40. The Wolves’ Myah Chappell (21:36), Brandi Carmack (22:06) and Camryn Eby (22:31) rounded out the top five in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The boys were paced by Carter Kauffman, who placed first in 18:08, as St. Joe’s swept the top five. Isaac Hyman was second in 18:39, followed by Jonah Clark in 19:06, Aiden Cross in 19:03 and Josh Hyman in 19:42.

BEA girls’ soccer earns first-ever Mountain League title

The Bald Eagle Area girls’ soccer team continued its outstanding season by defeating Central 4-1 on Oct. 7 and securing its first-ever Mountain League title, despite the rain. The effort was led offensively by Falen McHenry, who scored twice. Addison Proctor and Allison Cowan also scored for the Bald Eagles, while goalkeeper Rachel Veneziano had eight saves. Veneziano was helped out by Maddie Bailey, who also had a key goal-line save.

“The team played great despite the conditions,” head coach Jared Moore said. “Everyone worked hard and contributed in the victory.”

Penns Valley also wrapped up its home season with a big 10-0 win over P-O.

Hannah Montminy earned a hat trick in the effort, while Katie Martell scored a pair and Maria Lovallo, Anna Korman, Hannah Denger, Cate Goodwin and Nikki Denger also found the net.

Coach Andrew Beverly admitted he couldn’t be more pleased with the result in the team’s last home game of the season.

“Tonight ended up being a great chance for all of the girls to showcase their hard work one last time at home. We saw solid minutes from over 20 girls tonight,” Beverly said. “Nikki Denger did a great job with her link up play as our center forward and got a hat trick of assists to go along with a goal.”

The Penns Valley boys’ also picked up a win over P-O, 2-0. Both goals were scored by Aiden Culver. Despite the loss, P-O keeper Caleb Pellerite had 15 saves.

The BEA boys’ team went 2-1 this past week, earning a hard-fought 2-0 win over Central, falling 1-0 to Tyrone and bouncing back with a 3-1 victory over St. Joe’s.

State College girls’ tennis doubles team advances to the PIAA championships

After defeating the No. 1 seed made up of Altoona’s Morgan Stevens and Emma Skelley at the District 6 doubles championships at Altoona’s Mansion Park on Wednesday, State College’s No. 3-seed Catelyn Janac and Quiana Guo will move onto the PIAA Class 3A Doubles Championship in Hershey at the Hershey Racquet Club on Nov. 1.

“Catelyn and Quiana had to make some major adjustments to win this match,” head coach Jane Borden said. “They made them and executed them well enough to win, and we are looking forward to continuing to improve and prepare for Hershey.”

As a team, State College will be the No. 1 seed when they take on Hollidaysburg at 4 p.m. Monday in the District 6 Class 3A team championships.

P-O boys’ golf is headed to states

The P-O boys golf team is heading to the state championships after defeating five-time District 5 champion Rockwood by seven strokes at the District 5-6 Class 2A Subregional at the Iron Masters Country Club in Roaring Spring.

District 6 individual champ Ky Bender led the way shooting a low of 80, followed by Keegan Soltis and Brandon Singer at 81 and Chad Frank at 83.

The previous week, Lindsey Bordas became a three-time Mountain League champ for the Mounties on the girls’ side. The Lady Mounties also previously secured their third straight league title.

BEA, State College girls’ volleyball continue to roll

At State College, the girls’ volleyball team kept its undefeated match streak alive by beating Cedar Cliff in three straight sets (25-18, 25-22, 25-23) this past Wednesday. Kacy Sekunda led the way with three aces, 10 kills and 18 assists followed by Kate Lachendro who also added three aces and eight digs.

The Little Lions also beat Carlisle in three (25-11, 25-12, 25-14) on Tuesday.

Bald Eagle Area won two Mountain League battles last week, topping both Tyrone and Bellefonte in three sets ( 25-14, 25-17, 25-18) and ( 25-10, 25-13, 25-22) to keep its match record unblemished.

Against Bellefonte, Katelyn Smitchco led the way with seven kills. The Eagles had 16 aces, led by Grace Hugar’s six. Lacee Barnhart’s 11 digs led the Eagles defensively, while Madison Rockey handed out 20 assists.

Penns Valley and P-O both recorded 3-0 wins over Clearfield (25-11, 25-9, 25-11) and (25-22, 25-17, 25-15), while St. Joe’s lost in three to Glendale.

State College field hockey completes season sweep of Chambersburg

State College field hockey completed its season sweep of Mid Penn foe Chambersburg with a 3-0 win on Wednesday.

After remaining scoreless through the middle of the second half, Maddie Tambroni, with an assist from Rebecca Bonness, ended the stalemate with 11:04 remaining. State College went on to score two more times with a goal from Natalie Kissell, assist from Sarah Shallenberger, with 9:45 remaining and a final goal from Leah Moyer, assist from Libby Fortin, with 2:31 remaining in the game.

The Little Lions’ defense was on point, as goalkeeper Bayla Furmanek only needed to make one save in the shutout.

State College also dropped games to Carlisle and Line Mountain last week, and will play its final regular season game of the season Monday against Cedar Cliff.