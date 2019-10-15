‘More than just football’: How 2 communities came together to help a Bellefonte player

SHARE COPY LINK

A large group of people searched the grass of Central High Football Field on Friday night in Martinsburg, with the hopes of finding a missing pendant. The football game between Bellefonte and Central had been over for quite some time, but the field was still littered with coaches, families, and players from both teams as they combed the grass.

The pendant belonged to a Bellefonte player and was given to him by his mother before she died, and was lost sometime during Bellefonte’s 54-7 win over Central. After coming up empty in its search, the group left the field disappointed, according to Central head coach A.J. Hoenstine.

“There were people out there looking past 10 p.m. Friday,” Hoenstine told the Centre Daily Times. “There were Bellefonte players still in their uniforms, there were a lot of our guys who played both ways who took a beating (Bellefonte won, 54-7), but they were all working to find it.”

However, they were not ready to give up on finding it just yet.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A group that searched Saturday came up empty once again before the day’s youth football games were scheduled to be played.

Then, on Sunday, two men searched the field with metal detectors and were able to locate the missing pendant.

“I don’t know them,” Hoenstine said. “I think they enjoy looking for things with their metal detectors. They saw a need, so they decided to come down and help.”

The two men were Tyler Glunt and Shawn Showalter, according to the father of the student who lost the pendant.

The Central head coach was astonished by the outpouring of support, and said his players immediately tried to help.

“Most of our kids were out on the field before I even got out there,” he said. “They went out and looked without being asked.”

Hoenstine said he was proud of his team and his community for coming together to help Bellefonte search for the pendant, knowing how much it meant to the player.

“I thought it was kind of neat,” Hoenstine said. “A lot of our people in the community haven’t been to football games, but were down there at the field Saturday and Sunday looking for it. It shows this is a lot more than just football.”

The player and his father, who asked not to be identified due to the “deeply personal” subject matter, expressed gratitude for the help they received in locating the pendant.

“We will be forever grateful to all those who helped find the pendant,” the player’s father told the CDT. “(I want to say) thank you to all who helped and supported us.”