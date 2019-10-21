How Bellefonte’s Mallorie Smith is leaving a one-of-a-kind legacy on the soccer field

As her high school soccer career comes to a close, Bellefonte senior Mallorie Smith will leave a legacy, not only as one of the bests to ever hit the soccer field, but also as one-of-a-kind.

In a game against Tyrone on Sept. 11, Smith accomplished a feat that has never been done before in the history of Bellefonte soccer — she scored her 100th goal.

“It was amazing, especially because it was one of the goals to get us back into that tie-round game,” Smith said. “We were down 3-0 going into halftime and I put in my 99th and just wished for 100 with that second one I kicked in. I was focused on the game, but afterward, I realized, ‘you just did it.’ ”

The Red Raiders ended up winning 4-3 in sudden-death overtime.

With 17 goals through her first nine games, Smith kicked off the season with her most prolific start yet, averaging 1.9 goals a game, 0.7 assists per game and 4.4 points per match.

Although her senior year has shown her best numbers yet, Smith has been an incredible contributor throughout her four years at Bellefonte Area High School.

Bellefonte’s Mallorie Smith runs down the field with the ball ahead of a Clearfield defender during the game on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Bellefonte girls’ varsity soccer coach Stacey Miller explained that Smith’s determination to consistently break through her own standards has led to her record-breaking success.

“As a freshman she had to mentally adjust to the physicality and speed of play for high school soccer,” Miller said. “Every year Mallorie has set a new goal for herself that she wants to accomplish and pushes herself to go beyond where she was the year before.”

Before the start of her senior year, Smith played a part in 54 games, scoring a remarkable 90 goals and even garnering the MaxPreps National Player of the Week award back in September 2018.

Along with her performances on the soccer field, Smith has also found success in basketball and softball. For the Red Raider basketball team, she played in 23 games in the 2018-19 season scoring a total of 264 points.

In the same year, Smith scored six runs, had 11 hits, and recorded four RBI’s in 24 at bats for the Bellefonte softball team.

Despite the success Smith’s experienced in all three sports she’s played a part in, Smith said the demand of her athletic schedule can be taxing at times.

Bellefonte’s Mallorie Smith makes a pass during the game against Clearfield on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

“It’s definitely hard,” Smith said. “For every single sport, I just focus on every season and I’m always working to make myself better on the off days, but giving myself rest also helps to manage between the three.”

Just last week, Smith committed to play soccer at Penn State Altoona, and admitted she couldn’t be more excited to get started.

“I visited and I was in love with the campus and the coach,” she said. “The team seems like they’re an amazing group of players, and I’m really looking forward to the next four years.”

With Smith’s high school soccer career coming to a close, she took some time after her team’s 5-3 loss to Huntingdon on Oct. 15 — in which she netted another goal — to reflect on her legacy and the mark she hopes to leave on her younger teammates.

“I realized the impact I had on people my sophomore year after one of my teammates told me how much she really enjoys my play and how much she looks up to me,” Smith said. “That really opened my eyes to see that you’re not just playing for yourself, you’re playing for your team and your community.

“I just want to show everyone anyone can do great things no matter who you are or where you come from.”