HS roundup: Centre County XC runners punch tickets to states; P-O boy’s’ golf places 5th

State College boys’ and girls’ and the Penns Valley boys’ cross-country teams each won districts in their respective classes on Saturday, and the St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy boys’ placed second, qualifying their teams for the PIAA cross-country championships.

Penns Valley and St. Joe’s girls’ teams also qualified individual runners, as did Bellefonte on both teams.

The State College boys’ ran away with the Class 3A District 6 title, nearly sweeping the top five, and finishing with a low score of 21. Mifflin County was next with 62, followed by Hollidaysburg with 80.

Brady Bigger led State High to the title with a first-place finish in 15:59. Ben St. Pierre was second in 16:05, followed by Bennett Norton in fourth place in 16:40, Sean Adams in fifth place in 16:43, Henry Ballard in ninth place in 16:59, Charles Endres in 11th place in 17:07 and David Gluckman in 12th place in 17:17. All will advance to states.

“The Team really rose to the occasion today and ran an excellent race,” coach Dave Felice said in an email. “It is great to have the team healthy today.”

The State College girls’ also scored just 21 points en route to a District 6 Class 3A title. DuBois and Mifflin County were second and third, respectively, each scoring 81 points.

The Little Lions were led by freshman Marlee Kwasnica, who won placed first in 18:50. Junior Jordan Reed was third overall with a time of 18:58. Senior Lizzie Gilpatrick was fourth overall, also running 18:58, while senior Elly Haushalter was sixth with a time of 19:54, Karsyn Kane was seventh with a time of 19:58, junior Maggie Leahey was ninth with a time of 20:34 and senior Mihret Strauss rounded out the top 10 with at time of 20:37.

“The ladies made a huge statement in this race today,” coach Rebecca Donaghue said. “To have three girls break the 19 minute barrier is something that hasn’t been done in my 14 years coaching at State High. Adding to that, we have our top five all under 20 minutes. This is a really special team we have on our hands.”

Juniors Colton Sands and Brendan Colwell led Penns Valley to the district title in Class 1A, finishing first and second, respectively. The Rams finished with 28 points, and were followed by St. Joe’s with 56 and Marion Center with 71.

Sands finished with a time of 15:14, followed by Colwell in 15:50. Daniel Kelly placed sixth with a time of 17:14, Thaddeus Smith was seventh in 17:27, Simon Smith 12th in 18:07 and Max Feidler 22nd in 18:28.

St. Joe’s boys’ used three all-district performances to qualify for the PIAA championships. Carter Kauffman (fourth; 16:51), Josh Hershbine (fifth; 17:12), and Isaac Hyman (eighth; 17:36) led the way for the Wolves.

Aidan Cross (19th; 18:19), Jonah Clark (21st; 18:21), and Asa Reynolds (24th; 18:31) used a big second half of the race to secure runner-up honors for the Wolves behind Penns Valley. Josh Hyman (37th; 19:21) closed out the scoring for the boys’ team.

While the St. Joe’s girls’ finished third with a score of 57 to Westmont Hilltop’s 51 and Marion Center’s 52 and narrowly missed out on qualifying for states as a team, the Wolves qualified five runners for states.

Kate Youngmark (seventh; 20:08) and Myah Chappell (eighth; 20:13) lead the way as they earned all-district honors. The tight pack of Brandi Carmack (13th; 20:45), Kathleen Simander (14th; 20:50) and Camryn Eby (15th; 20:52) will also advance to states. Kita Chappell (60th; 24:35) closed out the scoring for the Wolves.

The Penns Valley girls’ finished fourth as a team, qualifying two runners for states. Junior Kelsey Hull placed sixth with a time of 20:04 and freshman Alexis Durn was 12th in 20:35.

The Bellefonte girls’ and boys’ team each finished fourth in their respective Class 2A races, and each qualified a runner for states. Junior Austin Melius placed seventh in 16:49 to represent the boys’ and junior Mia Elmore placed ninth in 20:39 to represent the girls’.

The PIAA cross-country championships will be held Saturday in Hershey.

P-O boys’ golf places 5th at states

The Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ golf team capped off another successful season by tying for fifth-place at the PIAA Class 2A boys’ golf championships. The Mounties finish their season with a 52-5-1 record and as Mountain League, District 6 and sub-regional champs.

The Mounties shot 337 on Wednesday at Heritage Hills golf course in York County to tie for fifth with Grove City. Swickley Academy placed first with 320.

P-O was led by Brandon Singer, who tied for 25th place overall with a score of 166 over two rounds. Chad Frank was 36th with 180.

BEA girls’ soccer makes early statement in playoffs

Coming off the most successful regular season in program history with an undefeated record and the program’s first-ever Mountain League title, the Eagles kept rolling into the postseason with a 9-1 win over Cambria Heights on Thursday in Class 2A District 6 playoffs.

Falen McHenry led the Eagles with hat trick, while Addison Proctor and Sarah Holler each scored a pair, and Kelly Bassett, Grace Wagner and Mara Hockenberry also found the net. Rachel Veneziano had two saves.

BEA moves on to play Juniata on Monday.

Meanwhile, the BEA boys’ ended their season with a 3-0 loss to Juniata, the St. Joe’s boys’ ended theirs with a 3-0 loss to Bishop Carroll, Penns Valley boys’ lost 1-0 to Huntingdon and the St. Joe’s girls’ lost 4-1 to Moshannon Valley to conclude their seasons.

BEA’s Madison Rockey makes volleyball history

The Bald Eagle Area girls’ volleyball team defeated P-O in four sets (24-26, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17) on Tuesday to cap off a perfect 16-0 regular season in which the defending Class 3A state champs secured the Mountain League title and the No. 1 postseason seed in District 6.

To make things even sweeter, history was also made Tuesday night. Senior Madison Rockey became the first Eagle player to accumulate 3,000 assists in a career as she fished out 47 against the Mounties. Grace Hugar led the Eagles offensively with 24 kills, while Taylor Kilmer added 9 kills.

Defensively, Lexi Skripek had 31 digs, while Katelyn Smitchco and Madison Rockey added four terminal blocks on the evening.

P-O finished its regular season with a 22-6 overall record and 10-4 in the Mountain League.

State College field hockey falls in District 3 playoffs

State College field hockey’s season came to an end Wednesday after the District 6 champs fell 4-1 to Mid Penn champs Central Dauphin in the District 3 Class 3A playoffs.

Central Dauphin’s first goal was scored early in the first half off the stick of University of Maryland commit Hope Rose. But State College fought back, earning a goal of its own when Johannah Lee scored on a corner shot from Rebecca Bonness, and the two teams went into the half tied 1-1.

From there, however, CD broke open the scoring, and State College was unable to make the comeback. Bayla Furmanek recorded two goalkeeper saves, and Lee added a defensive save.