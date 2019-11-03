HS roundup: Bald Eagle Area, State College girls’ volleyball win District 6 championships

Bald Eagle Area girls’ volleyball celebrates the three-set win over Forest Hills in the District 6 AA quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Eagles went on to win the District 6 championship on Saturday. adrey@centredaily.com

The Bald Eagle Area girls’ volleyball team is again the District 6 Class 2A champion.

But it took some work.

The Bald Eagles grinded out a tough win in five sets over Central Cambria in Altoona on Saturday.

Central Cambria battled back from multiple six-point deficits to win the first set 27-25. Central Cambria also took the second set, 25-23. With the District 6 championship on the line, BEA took the next three sets 25-17, 25-9 and 15-2.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Madison Rockey led the Eagles with 59 assists and four terminal blocks. Offensively, BEA was paced by Grace Hugar, who had 18 kills. Taylor Kilmer added 14 kills while hitting .462. Katelyn Smitchco added 12 kills from the middle. Lexi Skripek led the way defensively with 36 digs. Madison Eckley totaled seven aces from the service line, including a 9-point service run to kick off set 5 with a 10-0 lead.

BEA will play Avonworth in the opening round of the PIAA tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bellefonte.

State College also brought home a District 6 championship, after fending off Altoona in three sets (25-14, 25-11, 25-16) in Class 4A play on Saturday.

Kate Lachendro paced the team with two service aces and nine kills. Kacy Sekunda finished the game with nine kills, dished out 11 assists and picked up six digs. Claire Jordan had a pair of blocks, while Sarah Neely dished out 13 assists and Ariana Angus and Jacqui Gordon each picked up five digs.

The Little Lions will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Canon McMillan in the first round of the PIAA tournament at North Catholic High School in Cranberry Township.

BEA girls’ soccer falls to Bedford; still qualifies for states

The Eagles lost 3-0 to Bedford in Altoona on Saturday in their first District 6 Championship appearance.

However, as the runnerup, BEA still qualifies for states and the Eagles’ historic season will continue.

BEA will play Brockway in the first round of states at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Football Field.

State College doubles team falls at states

The State College doubles team of Catelyn Janac and Quiana Guo fell in the first round of the PIAA girls’ tennis doubles championships on Saturday in Hershey.

They lost 1-2 6-2 6-2 to Conestoga pair Leena Kwak and Olivia Dodge.

“Catelyn and Quiana played well today but their opponents played better doubles today,” coach Jane Borden said in an email. “We are proud of the girls as they represented State High with class and poise. They both had a wonderful season.”

State College ice hockey starts season strong

The State College ice hockey team is off to a hot start with a 5-4 win over Central Cambria and a 6-0 shutout of Greater Johnstown already under its belt.

In Thursday’s shutout win on the road at the Cambria County War Memorial, the State High goalie faced 16 shots while the Trojan goalie faced 76.