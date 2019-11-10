HS roundup: Seasons end for BEA and State College volleyball and BEA soccer in PIAA quarterfinals

BEA’s Falen McHenry advances the ball upfield against North Catholic in PIAA quarterfinal Cass 2A playoff action Saturday at Forest Hills High School. For the Centre Daily Times

State College girls’ volleyball, Bald Eagle Area girls’ volleyball and BEA girls’ soccer each saw their seasons come to an end Saturday in the PIAA quarterfinals.

BEA soccer wrapped up a historic season that saw the program’s first-ever Mountain League title and first win in the PIAA championships when the Eagles defeated Karns City 2-1 in the first round of Class 2A play on Tuesday. BEA fell 5-0 to North Catholic on Saturday at Forest Hills High School in Cambria County.

Bald Eagle and State College volleyball were also at Forest Hills on Saturday. The defending Class 2A state champion Bald Eagles lost in four sets North Catholic. North Catholic took the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-17. The District 6 champs kept their title dreams alive by taking the third set 25-15. However, North Catholic wrapped things up with a 25-20 win in the fourth.

The Eagles finished their season with a 20-1 record, their fifth straight Mountain League title and third straight District 6 2A title. Seniors Grace Hugar and Madison Rockey end their careers each as two-time Mountain League MVPs. Hugar racked up 1,000 kills over her career, and Rockey tallied 3,000 assists — both school records. Hugar, Rockey and Lexi Skripek each made first team All-League and first-team All-District this season, while Rockey was this year’s league MVP.

State College’s season ended in three sets (26-24, 25-19, 25-19) to North Allegheny. Kacy Sekunda led the Little Lions with nine kills and nine assists in the loss, while Sarah Neely added three service aces and 12 assists.

The Little Lions finished their season 19-1 and as Mid Penn and District 6 Class 4A champs.