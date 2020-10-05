HS roundup: Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Bald Eagle Area’s Falen McHenry dribbles down the field with the ball around a Bellefonte defender during the game on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. McHenry scored the first goal of the game on the drive. adrey@centredaily.com

Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Sept. 28-Oct. 4.

Girls’ soccer

Penns Valley vs. St. Joe’s: Penns Valley overcame a rough first half to shut out St. Joseph’s 5-0 on Monday. The Rams outshot the Wolfpack 36-2. Goal scorers were: Katie Martell (assist by Anna Korman) at 41:32; Martell (assist by Nikki Denger) at 42:48; Cate Goodwin (assist by Maria Lovallo) at 56:09; Goodwin (assist by Maria Lovallo); and Julianna Lovallo (asst by Lily Boeckel) at 69:57. St. Joseph’s Bridget Scanlan made 22 saves, while Penns Valley’s Kylie Auman had two. The Rams improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Mountain League. “While we can be frustrated with our performance in the first half, I’m proud of the girls for sorting things out and taking care of the second half to get the result,” PV coach Andrew Beverly said.

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s fell 5-4 to Juniata Mennonite School on Tuesday.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley lost its first game of the season on Wednesday, falling 3-0 to Clearfield. Goalie Kylie Auman had 12 saves in the loss, as the Rams fell to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Mountain League. “Tonight was the unfortunate combination of our group not playing to their best and facing a strong Clearfield group that played really well,” coach Andrew Beverly said. “We knew going in that tonight would be yet another tough league game but we just couldn’t put things together on both offense and defense tonight.”

Penns Valley: Penns Valley bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 2-1 win over Huntingdon on Thursday. The Rams outshot the Bearcats 15-11 and improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the Mountain League. Goal-scorers for the Rams were Nikki Denger at 24:49 and Katie Martell 45:18. Kylie Auman had five saves in goal. “All in all, it was a tough, scrappy game and both teams did a good job to break up play and make things difficult,” coach Andrew Beverly said. “But I’m very proud of the girls for not just rebounding from last night’s loss, but also going down early in the game.”

BEA vs. Bellefonte: Bald Eagle Area topped Bellefonte 3-1 on senior night Thursday. Goal-scorers for BEA were Falen McHenry at 30:15; Abby Hoover at 31:22 and Grace Wagner at 29:33. Kerri Shutika scored for Bellefonte at 26:52. BEA’s Angelina Grieb had seven saves, and Bellefonte’s Emily Culp had 10. “We were down a little bit at the half, but we regrouped and moved some people around and just clicked,” BEA coach Jared Moore said. “I was glad to see them dig in and get the job done.”

Penns Valley: With just two seconds left in the second overtime, Penns Valley’s Katie Martell found the net off a free kick that made its way through traffic and off the post to give the Rams the 2-1 win over Tyrone on Saturday. Nikki Denger scored the first goal for Penns Valley. Kylie Auman had 12 saves in goal. The Rams are now 8-1 overall, and 6-1 in the Mountain League. “In the end, it’s a game we can feel fortunate to come away with the win and Tyrone was unlucky not to get some kind of reward for their strong performance,” coach Andrew Beverly said. “But it’s time to try to rest and recover for a day and then we play them again on Monday for what I’m sure will be another close game.”

Bellefonte: Bellefonte fell 3-0 to Clearfield on Saturday to fall to 1-5 on the season. Emily Culp had 13 saves, and Haley Popovitch added seven.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola snapped a 58-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over Moshannon Valley on Saturday. They were defeated by Central on Wednesday.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

Boys’ soccer

Bellefonte: Bellefonte topped Tyrone 8-3 on Monday. Bellefonte goal scorers were: Dan Persiko 3 (each assisted by Hayden Walker); Noah Gadsby unassisted; Walker (assist from Persiko); Zack Copertino (pk); Shea Chapman (assist from Gadsby).

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola won a 3-2 double-overtime thriller over Central on Monday.

St. Joe’s: St. Joe;s fell 4-3 to Juniata Mennonite School on Tuesday.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley topped Huntingdon 10 on Wednesday. The Rams outshot the Bearcats 10-3. Michael Johnson scored for Penns Valley at 59:50. Dristen Wolfe had three saves in goal. “We came out ready to go tonight and played an excellent control and possession game right from the start,” Penns Valley head coach Ken Gore said. “I was really really proud of my guys — they executed our game plan well and settled into a tactical strategy with smart ball movement and well-timed runs to get behind the defense.”

BEA vs. Bellefonte: Bellefonte topped BEA 8-0 in a game in which the Eagles were down three starters on Wednesday. Goal scorers for the Red Raiders were: Hayden Walker 2 (both assists from Dan Persiko); Zack Copertino (pk); Persiko (assist from Walker); Shea Chapman (assist from Noah Gadsby); Collin Sharp 3 ( 1 assisted by Gadsby, 1 assisted by AJ Packer and 1 assisted by Harrison Herr).

BEA: BEA lost 2-1 to Huntingdon on Thursday. Shane Eveleth scored for the Eagles with an assist from Dillon Barnyak.

St. Joe’s: St. Joseph’s fell 1-0 to Huntingdon on Thursday.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley topped Mount Union 5-1 on Saturday to improve to 4-3. Goal scorers for Penns Valley were: Cole Felker at 7:30; Aidan Culver (assist: Zach Heckman) at 12:18; Caleb Narber (assist: Aidan Culver) at 18:41; Michael Johnson (assist: Caleb Narber) at 48:22; Zach Heckman (assist: Aidan Culver) at 68:37. Penns Valley’s Dristen Wolfe had three saves and Gavin Robb added another. “In our pregame tactical chat, I told my guys that we needed more shots, more finishes, and scoring from multiple players,” coach Ken Gore said. “They checked every box — how can I not love that kind of methodical execution?”

Girls’ volleyball

St. Joe’s: St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy beat East Juniata 3-1 on Monday.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola beat Central Mountain in four sets (25-16, 20-25, and 25-13, and 25-17) on Monday. Stat leaders were: Kalista Butler with 41 assists, 11 service points and 4 aces; Janey Johnson with 11 service points and 18 digs; Reese Hazelton with 20 kills; Jayden Perks with two blocks; Paige Jarrett with seven kills; and London Cutler: 12 digs. P-O improves to 5-0.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola beat Penns Valley in straight sets (25-10, 25-11, and 25-19) on Tuesday to improve to 6-0. Stat leaders were: Kalista Butler had 25 assists, 11 service points and 11 digs; Janey Johnson had 10 digs; Reese Hazelton had 14 kills, 10 service points, 3 aces, and 3 blocks; CeCe Hite had two blocks; and London Cutler had 12 digs and nine service points.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area swept Huntingdon 3-0 (25-11, 25-16 and 25-9) on Tuesday. Stat leaders were: Madison Eckley with 20 assists, and Megan Reese with four. Brynne Bisel and Claire Andrews had seven kills apiece, while Maddie Guenot added five. Lexi Skripek had 13 digs while adding a team high 2 aces. Brynne Bisel, Madison Eckley and Megan Reese also added a pair of aces on the night. The Eagles improved to 7-0.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley lost in three sets (20-25, 22-25, 23-25) to Central Mountain on Wednesday. Despite the loss, it was still a record evening for the Rams, as Jadyn Butler became the first player in Penns Valley history to achieve 1,000 career digs. She now has 1,017. Team leaders were: Ellie Coursen with six aces; Kailen Winkelblech with eight kills; Hailey Coursen with 16 assists; Cammie Upcraft with three blocks and Butler with 22 digs.

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s lost to Williamsburg in straight sets (11-25, 22-25, 20-25) on Wednesday, falling to 2-3 on the season. Team leaders were: Morgan Wolf with 4 aces, and Madi Mazza and freshman Lizzie Weller each with 3 kills and 2 blocks. “The two teams were evenly matched, trading leads on and off throughout the evening,” coach Cori Donaghy said. “The young Wolfpack team struggled to control the ball on serve receive, which ultimately did them in.”

BEA: Bald Eagle Area topped Hollidaysburg 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, and 25-16) on Wednesday. Stat leaders were: Claire Andrews with 9 kills, Brynne Bisel with 6 and Maddie Guenot with 5. Alexis Fisher had a career-high 4 aces as the Eagles totaled 8 aces at the service line. Madison Eckley handed out 23 assists, while Lexi Skripek had 19 digs and Bisel added 9.

P-O: P-O beat Central in straight sets (25-13, 25-11, and 25-18) on Thursday. Stat leaders were: Kalista Butler: 24 assists; Janey Johnson: 8 digs, 11 service points, 4 aces; Reese Hazelton: 11 kills, 14 service points, 4 aces and 6 digs; and CeCe Hite: 4 kills. The Mounties improved to 7-0.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat Bellefonte in straight sets (25-15, 25-12, 25-13) on Thursday. Team leaders were: Anna Butler, Kailen Winkelblech and Madysn Butler with 9 digs; Cameron Upcraft with 13 kills and Anna Butler with 10 kills; Hailey Coursen with 33 assists.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area wrapped up another perfect week with a 3-0 sweep of Clearfield (25-4, 25-16, and 25-18). Team leaders were: Madison Eckley with 19 assists, and Megan Reese with 14 assists as the Eagles hit .308 on the night. Offensively, Claire Andrews had 9 kills while Brynne Bisel added seven. Kristen Onder fired 4 aces at he service line, while Lexi Skripek pitched in with three more. Skripek also had 12 digs on the evening as the Eagles improved to 9-0.

Cross country

State College girls: State College lost to Cumberland Valley (25 to 32) and Chambersburg (20 to 37) in a tri-meet on Wednesday. State College sophomore Marlee Kwasnica battled through the whole course with Chambersburg’s Camryn Kiser, coming just 3 seconds short of the win in 19:13. The Little Lions fell to 1-2.

Penns Valley: The Penns Valley boys’ and girls’ cross country teams wrapped up Mountain League titles on Thursday. This is the fourth consecutive league title for the girls’ team and seventh for the boys.

State College girls: State College ran to a 19-39 win over Carlisle on Thursday. Senior Jordan Reed paced the field, finishing in 19:09. She was followed by teammate Karsyn Kane, who clocked at 20:15. State College senior Clarre Porter placed third overall with a time of 20:50. Sophomore Amy Devan placed sixth overall with a time of 21:06, while senior Molly Solo rounded out the top 5 with a time of 21:15. the Little Lions improve to 2-2.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area boys’ and girls’ cross country both fell to Juniata on Thursday, as neither BEA team was able to field a full team. Colton Wagner ran a 21:55 for the Eagles to finish in 5th place. Kierstyn Fogle lead the way for the girls’ team with a time of 24:03. Raelyn McGonigal ran 28:42 for BEA and she finished in 3rd place.

Boys’ golf

District 6 Class 3A championship: State College’s John Olsen won the District 6 Class 3A championship on Wednesday in Hollidaysburg by shooting a 77. As the winner, he’ll be the lone golfer to advance to the PIAA West Regional Championship on Oct. 20. The Little Lions also topped Hollidaysburg 333-345 to advance as a team to the District 6, 8, 9, 10 Sub-Regional at Treasure Lake Silver Course on Oct. 22. Luke Janac placed third in a card-off with a 78, while Max Wager was fifth in a card-off with an 87.

Girls’ golf

District 6 Class 3A championship: State College’s Riley Kracaw won the District 6 Class 3A championship on Thursday at Windber Country Club. Kracaw shot an 80 and will advance to the PIAA state championship. The Little Lions (289) also topped Hollidaysburg (325) and Bellefonte (320) to win the District 6 team championships and advance to the District 6-8-9-10 Sub-Regional on Oct. 22. State College’s Hannah Kopak finished second with 99, followed by Bellefonte’s Riley Clute (100) Hollidaysburg’s Ashden Stitt (102), Bellefonte’s Samantha Shaw (108) and State College’s Amber Kissinger (110).

District 6 Class 2A championships: Philipsburg-Osceola placed fourth (with 409 points to champion Westmont Hilltop’s 298) at the District 6 Class 2A championships on Thursday and will miss out on a trip to subregionals.

Girls’ tennis

District 6 Class 3A Doubles Championships: State College’s Catelyn Janac and Quiana Guo repeated as District 6 Class 3A girls’ doubles tennis champions on Saturday at Altoona. The pair earned a 6-2, 6-2 win over Hollidaysburg’s Ella Jodon and Gretta Rhodes.

Field hockey

State College: State College field hockey broke in the newly renovated Memorial Field with a 5-1 win over Chambersburg on Monday. After giving up the first goal, the Little Lions fought back. Goal scorers for State College were: Olivia Miller, Rebecca Bonness (2), Phebe Herlocher and Nicole Zeiler. Bonness and Maddie Tambroni each had an assist, and Bayla Fermanek has a save.

State College: State College beat Carlisle 4-0 on Wednesday to improve to 2-0 on the season. Goal scorers were: Rebecca Bonness (2), Maddy Shomo and Jena Zeiler. Emma Barlett and Phebe Herlocher each had assists, while Bayla Furmanek had one save in goal.

State College: State College beat Newport 4-3 on Senior Day Saturday to improve to 3-0. Goal scorers for State College were: Nicole Zeiler, Lizzie Paterno, Olivia Miller and Johannah Lee. Assists came from: Maddie Tambroni and Rebecca Bonness (2). Bayla Furmanek had three saves in goal.