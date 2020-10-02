LIVE BLOG: Updates, photos, video and stories from Week 4 of Centre County HS football

For the first time this season, all of Centre County’s five high school football teams were in action.

Only one emerged victorious, as Penns Valley beat Bellefonte for its first win of the season.

Here’s what’s happened:

Philipsburg-Osceola 6, Clearfield 42 (final)

How to watch: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4UpJLVhlM9HktD3BrjXSuw

It is Game Day Mountie Nation!!!



Your Mounties head to Clearfield to take on the Bison at 7pm. The link to live stream tonight’s game is below!



PO Mounties (1-1) vs Clearfield Bison (1-0) 7pm kickoff #GoMounties https://t.co/S7q6m9zBkr — Philipsburg-Osceola Athletics (@PO_Athletics) October 2, 2020

Clearfield QB Oliver Billotte connects twice with Jake Lezzer to give the Bison the 14-0 lead with 3:58.

The pair connect once again for Clearfield’s third TD of the night. Another Billotte toss makes it 28-0.

Clearfield picks off QB Ryan Whitehead and returns it for a touchdown.

P-O got on the board with a TD with 1:13 to go in the third. PAT was no good.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

The Mounties fall to the Bison 42-6. The boys are now (1-2) and host Bald Eagle at home next week. — Philipsburg-Osceola Athletics (@PO_Athletics) October 3, 2020

Penns Valley 28, Bellefonte 14 (final)

How to watch: Bellefonte Athletics Streaming on YouTube

A little over 30 minutes out from @PVRamSports football at @RollOnRaiders pic.twitter.com/Sa0UoIGbQk — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) October 2, 2020

.@PVRamSports gets on board first with Aidan Brinker connecting with Stephen Ripken for 45 yd. TD, Rams 7-0, 8:46 Q1 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) October 2, 2020

Rams’ Colton Winkelblech rumbles in from 2 yards out, @PVRamSports 14, @RollOnRaiders 0, :48, Q1 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) October 2, 2020

Penns Valley’s Stephen Ripka intercepts Bellefonte QB Ethan Rossman as the first quarter ends with the rams leading 14-0.

End Q1 | @PVRamSports 14, RollOnRaiders 0 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) October 2, 2020

Bellefonte’s Logan Houser gets the ball back for the Red Raiders with an interception of his own to start the second.

.@PVRamSports HT leaders: R - Seth Baney 11-51; P - Brinker 6-8 70 yds, TD, INT; Rec. - S. Ripka 2-50 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) October 3, 2020

.@RollOnRaiders HT leaders | R - @ethan_rossman 7-39; P - Rossman 3-9 28 yds, INT; Rec. - Jalen Emel 1-10 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) October 3, 2020

Brinker connects with Ripka again, this one 32 yards, @PVRamSports 21-0, 6:07, Q3 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) October 3, 2020

Brinker-Ripka x 3, 19 yards on this one, @PVRamSports 28-0, 11:24 left in game — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) October 3, 2020

.@RollOnRaiders get on board with Logan Houser connecting with Blandon Hawkins for 21 yards, @PVRamSports 28-7, 7:24 left in game — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) October 3, 2020

Houser runs one in for @RollOnRaiders from 13 yards out, @PVRamSports 28-14, 2:54 left in game — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) October 3, 2020

A member of the Bellefonte Area High School Band plays the saxophone through his mask before Bellefonte Area High School’s game against Penns Valley Area High School on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in Bellefonte, Pa. Noah Riffe For the CDT

Nick Capparelle (2) stiff arms Mason Lieb (15) during Bellefonte Area High School’s game against Penns Valley Area High School on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in Bellefonte, Pa. Noah Riffe For the CDT

A member of the Bellefonte Area High School Band directs the band during Bellefonte Area High School’s game against Penns Valley Area High School on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in Bellefonte, Pa. Noah Riffe For the CDT

Tyrone 15, Bald Eagle Area 12 (final)

How to watch: Eagle Ambassadors, Inc. on YouTube

Tyrone QB Brandon Lucas connects with Damon Gripp to give the Golden Eagles the lead at the end of the first.

Mosey finds Tyrell English and delivers an absolute gem for 60-yard TD pass. Rams 14-0. 4:59 left in second.

Bald Eagle gets on the board as QB Garrett Burns runs it in from 2 yards out with 1:06 left in the 2nd quarter. Extra point kick was blocked.

Homecoming night! Congratulations Madison Eckley, this years Homecoming Queen. 1st runner up is McKenna Baney, 2nd runner up is Grace Wagner. Posted by Bald Eagle Area School District on Friday, October 2, 2020

Tyrone gets a safety to go ahead 9-6.

Bald Eagle takes the lead in the fourth with a 5-yard toss from Burns to Owen Irvin.

Tommy Hicks with a touchdown for Tyrone! Extra point is no good. Score 15-12 1:34 left in the 4th. Way to go Eagles! #FeartheT — Tyrone Eagle Eye News (@TyroneEagleEye) October 3, 2020

State College 13, Central Dauphin 35 (final)

How to watch: Livestream; State College ESPN Radio

As tonight’s game nears we as a team want to say a few things:



The State we wear on our chests every day means something to us it is not just a name.



S- Stand

T- Together

A- Achieve

T- Through

E- Effort



Tonight we finally play the game we love.#GoState — State College Football (@statehighfball) October 2, 2020

The busses have been boarded!

Kickoff is getting closer and closer!#GoState pic.twitter.com/a2CEMfIsmo — State College Football (@statehighfball) October 2, 2020

Central Dauphin’s Timmy Smith takes the opening kickoff return to the house to put he Rams up early, 7-0. 60-yard-TD

Central QB Max Mosey hits Tyrell English for a 60-yard TD pass in the second.

It was a rough first half for the Lions as the Rams scored on the opening kick off. Then with a deep pass early in the second quarter. Rams lead 14-0 at half. — State College Football (@statehighfball) October 3, 2020

CD extends the lead to 21-0 off a 5-yard TD run from Shamarr Joppy with 4:56 left in the third. Mosey connects with Malachi Bowman for a 39-yard TD as the quarter ends with the Rams leading 28-0.

And Mosey delivers another feathery (my word, trademarked) TD pass to Malachi Bowman, this one 39-yards for a TD. Rams way up (28-0) on State College.

State College gets on the board as QB Conrad Moore scores his first TD of the season off an 89-yard run.

The Little Lions score again as Moore connects with TJ Yoder for a 13-yard TD with 9:45 remaining.

CD’s Dan Ficca punches it in from the 1 to give the Rams the 35-13 lead.