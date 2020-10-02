High School Sports
LIVE BLOG: Updates, photos, video and stories from Week 4 of Centre County HS football
For the first time this season, all of Centre County’s five high school football teams were in action.
Only one emerged victorious, as Penns Valley beat Bellefonte for its first win of the season.
Here’s what’s happened:
Philipsburg-Osceola 6, Clearfield 42 (final)
How to watch: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4UpJLVhlM9HktD3BrjXSuw
Clearfield QB Oliver Billotte connects twice with Jake Lezzer to give the Bison the 14-0 lead with 3:58.
The pair connect once again for Clearfield’s third TD of the night. Another Billotte toss makes it 28-0.
Clearfield picks off QB Ryan Whitehead and returns it for a touchdown.
P-O got on the board with a TD with 1:13 to go in the third. PAT was no good.
Penns Valley 28, Bellefonte 14 (final)
How to watch: Bellefonte Athletics Streaming on YouTube
Penns Valley’s Stephen Ripka intercepts Bellefonte QB Ethan Rossman as the first quarter ends with the rams leading 14-0.
Bellefonte’s Logan Houser gets the ball back for the Red Raiders with an interception of his own to start the second.
Tyrone 15, Bald Eagle Area 12 (final)
How to watch: Eagle Ambassadors, Inc. on YouTube
Tyrone QB Brandon Lucas connects with Damon Gripp to give the Golden Eagles the lead at the end of the first.
Mosey finds Tyrell English and delivers an absolute gem for 60-yard TD pass. Rams 14-0. 4:59 left in second.
Bald Eagle gets on the board as QB Garrett Burns runs it in from 2 yards out with 1:06 left in the 2nd quarter. Extra point kick was blocked.
Tyrone gets a safety to go ahead 9-6.
Bald Eagle takes the lead in the fourth with a 5-yard toss from Burns to Owen Irvin.
State College 13, Central Dauphin 35 (final)
How to watch: Livestream; State College ESPN Radio
Central Dauphin’s Timmy Smith takes the opening kickoff return to the house to put he Rams up early, 7-0. 60-yard-TD
Central QB Max Mosey hits Tyrell English for a 60-yard TD pass in the second.
CD extends the lead to 21-0 off a 5-yard TD run from Shamarr Joppy with 4:56 left in the third. Mosey connects with Malachi Bowman for a 39-yard TD as the quarter ends with the Rams leading 28-0.
And Mosey delivers another feathery (my word, trademarked) TD pass to Malachi Bowman, this one 39-yards for a TD. Rams way up (28-0) on State College.
State College gets on the board as QB Conrad Moore scores his first TD of the season off an 89-yard run.
The Little Lions score again as Moore connects with TJ Yoder for a 13-yard TD with 9:45 remaining.
CD’s Dan Ficca punches it in from the 1 to give the Rams the 35-13 lead.
