Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

Penns Valley’s Stephen Ripka (24) speaks to his team before a play during game against Bellefonte on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in Bellefonte, Pa. For the CDT

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. Please go to CentreDaily.com and click on this story to cast your vote.

Here are this week’s nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week presented in alphabetical order. They were selected by editor Lauren Muthler and sports reporter Jon Sauber via stats compiled by the CDT or sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com. Vote for your favorite.

If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact the CDT via email at cdtscores@centredaily.com.

The poll closes at noon Friday, and a short profile of the winner will appear in Sunday’s paper.

Jadyn Butler, Penns Valley

Butler became the first volleyball player in Penns Valley history to reach the 1,000 digs mark when she did so Wednesday night. She led the team with 22 digs in the matchup and settled in with 1,017 career digs by the end of the match.

Catelyn Janac and Quiana Guo, State College

Janac and Guo won the District 6 Class 3A girls’ doubles tennis championship Saturday morning when they defeated Hollidaysburg’s Ella Jodon and Gretta Rhodes, 6-2, 6-2. It’s the duo’s second straight district doubles championship.

Riley Kracaw, State College

Kracaw won the District 6 Girls 3A Golf Championship Thursday at Windber Country Club with a score of 80, 19 strokes ahead of second place. She led State College to a District 6 Girls 3A Team Championship and qualified for the PIAA State Championship.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

John Olsen, State College

Olsen won the District 6 Boys 3A Golf Championship at Scotch Valley Country Club on Wednesday when he carded a score of 77. He led the Little Lions to a District 6 Boys 3A Team Championship and qualified for the PIAA West Regional Championship.

Stephen Ripka, Penns Valley

Ripka helped the Rams to their first win of the football season after the team went three weeks without playing. He caught four passes for 101 yards for three touchdowns in the team’s 28-14 win over Bellefonte Friday night.