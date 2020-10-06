P-O girls’ volleyball ends BEA’s record-breaking Mountain League winning streak

Bald Eagle Area girls’ volleyball had its record-breaking streak of 82 straight Mountain League wins come to an end Tuesday night in Philipsburg. The Eagles were swept by Philipsburg-Osceola, 25-23, 25-19 and 25-20.

The loss comes two Mountain League matches after Bald Eagle set the league record at 80 wins against Bellefonte two weeks ago, and tacked on two more victories in the conference against Clearfield and Huntingdon last week. Tuesday marked BEA’s first Mountain League loss since October 2014.

The match was tight throughout, with both teams jostling back and forth in the first set until the Mountaineers were able to close it out, giving them the momentum to carry out the sweep.

Both teams entered the match undefeated in what was a fight for first in the Mountain League. The Philipsburg-Osceola victory moves the Mounties’ record to 8-0 on the season while the loss drops Bald Eagle to 9-1.

The Mountaineers will be back in action Thursday when they head on the road to face Tyrone, while Bald Eagle’s next contest is set for Oct. 13 when the Eagles return home to face Penns Valley. The Eagles and Mountaineers are set to clash one more time this season in both team’s season finale on Oct. 29. That match is slated to take place on Bald Eagle’s home court in Wingate.