HS roundup: Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Oct. 5-11

Editor’s note: Don’t see your team’s results? Be sure to send your results to cdtscores@centredaily.com for future inclusion.

Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Oct. 5-11.

Girls’ volleyball

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s lost 3-0 to Glendale Junior-Senior High School on Monday.

P-O vs. BEA: Philipsburg-Osceola beat Bald Eagle in 3 sets (25-23, 25-19 and 25-20) on Tuesday to remain undefeated, while handing the Eagles their first loss of the season. Stat leaders for P-O were: Kalista Butler with 29 assists; Janey Johnson with 19 digs and 9 service points; Reese Hazelton with 15 kills and 15 digs; Jayden Perks with 9 service points and 2 blocks; and Paige Jarrett with 8 service points and 6 kills. Stat leaders for BEA were: Ava Stere, Brynne Bisel and Claire Andrews each with 6 kills. Madison Eckley handed out 32 assists. Bisel also had 21 digs. Lexi Skripek and Eckley each had 18 digs, while Maddie Perry had 16.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley swept Central (25-22, 25-22 and 25-17) Tuesday night. Stat leaders were: Cammie Upcraft with 11 kills and 3 blocks; Ellie Coursen with 9 kills; Jadyn Butler with 11 digs and 2 aces; Hailey Coursen with 16 assists; and Julia Emel with 11 assists.

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s lost in three sets (8-25, 12-25, 6-25) on the road at Juniata Valley Wednesday night.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley swept Huntingdon (25-21, 25-12 and 25-8) on Thursday. Stat leaders were: Anna Butler with aces and 9 digs; Hailey Coursen with 13 assists and 9 digs; Cammie Upcraft with 9 kills; Ellie Coursen with 5 kills and 10 digs; Maddie Butler with 9 digs, and Jadyn Butler with 13 digs.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola beat Tyrone in four sets on Thursday (25-16, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-22) to improve to 9-0. Stat leaders for P-O were: Kalista Butler with 39 assists and 10 digs; Reese Hazelton with 25 kills and 15 digs; Jayden Perks with 7 kills and 3 aces; Paige Jarrett with 14 service points, 3 aces and 2 blocks; and London Cutler with 8 kills, 11 service points and 20 digs.

BEA: BEA started the second half of its season with a win by sweeping Central (25-20, 25-7 and 25-17) on Thursday. Stat leaders were: Claire Andrews with 10 kills; Brynne Bisel had 7 kills while hitting .545 on the night; Madison Eckley dished out 22 assists and had 5 aces; Megan Reese chipped in with 10 assists; and Lexi Skripek had 10 aces.

Cross country

St. Joe’s boys: St. Joe’s beat both Philipsburg-Osceola (21-37) and Moshannon Valley (16-44) in a tri-meet on Tuesday. Pacing the Wolfpack was Colin Simander, who placed second in 18:45. Rounding out the top five were teammates Asa Reynolds (18:53), Jonah Clark (19:32) and Josh Hyman (19:33). Anthony Woomer placed eighth in 21:49.

P-O boys: P-O fell to St. Joe’s (21-37) but beat Moshannon Valley (24-31) in a tri-meet on Tuesday. Pacing the Mounties was Chad Muckey, who placed first overall in 17:49. Also placing in the top 10 were Scott Frantz (sixth in 20:06) and Shane Parish (10th in 23:19).

St. Joe’s girls: St. Joe’s girls’ cross country beat both P-O (15-40) and Moshannon Valley (15-40) in a tri-meet on Tuesday. The Wolfpack had five of the top six finishers. Kathleen Simander finished second in 20:51, followed by teammates Camryn Eby (21:55), Evy Reynolds (21:58), Amber Fisher (22:15) and Kita Chappell (23:47), respectively.

P-O girls: P-O lost to St. Joe’s (15-40) but beat Moshannon Valley (15-48) in a tri-meet on Tuesday. Manna Potter paced the Mounties, finishing seventh in 24:24. Also in the top 10 were teammates Kylie Timko (26:08), Jaylee Cook (26:08), and Natalie Shaw (26:55).

State College girls: State College beat Central Dauphin 16-47 on Tuesday to improve to 3-2 on the season. The Little Lions placed 11 runners in the top 12, including sweeping the top four. Senior Jordan Reed finished first in 19.29.5. She was followed by Marlee Kwasnica (20:21.8), Karsyn Kane (20:27) and Vivian Scott (21:21.2), respectively. Amy Devan finished sixth (21:24.1), followed by Grace Morningstar (21:33.1), Ava Langelaan (21:41.4), Molly Solo (21:57.4), Natalie Koncoski (22:30.1), Abigail Bigger (22:42.4) and Clarre Porter (22:53.5), to round out the top 12.

BEA: Raelyn McGonigal won the varsity race against Mount Union on Tuesday with a time of 29:12. Meanwhile, her sister Keirly McGonigal won the JV race with a time of 22:01. According to coach Jeff Jodon, this marked the first time in school history that a pair of sisters won both races. In the boys’ race, Colton Wagner finished 3rd with a time of 22:04. Other Eagle runners were Robert Leason (35:41) and Elliot Fye (47:45).

Bellefonte boys: Bellefonte beat both P-O (19-42) and Central (16-45) in a tri-meet on Thursday. Austin Melius paced the Red Raiders, finishing first in 18:29. He was followed by teammate Chase Ebeling, who placed second in 18:37. Also finishing in the top 10 for Bellefonte were Eric Bennett (fourth in 19:43), Aaron Carlini (fifth in 20:00), Alex Mansfield (eighth in 21:19) and Daryel Stickles (10th in 21:59).

P-O boys: P-O lost to both Bellefonte (19-42) and Central (25-34) in a tri-meet on Thursday. Leading the pack for P-O was Chad Muckey, who placed third in 18:40. Also finishing in the top 10 was Scott Frantz, who placed sixth in 20:48.

Bellefonte girls: Bellefonte beat both P-O (17-45) and Central (15-50) in a tri-meet on Thursday. Ashleigh Auckerman paced the Red Raiders, finishing first in 22:54. Also finishing in the top 10 for Bellefonte were Kate Rarric (second in 23:31), Mia Elmore (third in 24:00), MiKayla Cole (fifth in 25:11), Katie Gearhart (sixth in 26:14), Haley Herr (seventh in 26:26) and Natasha Hoffman (ninth in 26:30).

P-O girls: P-O beat Central (15-50) but lost to Bellefonte (17-45) in a tri-meet on Thursday. Manna Potter led the Mounties, finishing fourth in 24:54. Also finishing in the top 10 were Jaylee Cook (eighth in 26:27) and Kylie Timko (10th in 27:06).

Girls’ soccer

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s lost 9-1 to Meadowbrook Christian School on Monday.

BEA vs. P-O: BEA topped P-O 1-0 on Monday. Falen McHenry scored the lone goal of the evening, off an assist from Alex Hacker. Angelina Grieb had 4 saves for the shutout.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat Tyrone 3-2 on Monday. Goal-scorers for the Rams were: Katie Martell (assist by Nikki Denger) at 15:09, Cate Goodwin (assist by Martell) at 21:43 and Martell (assist by Anna Korman) at 53:20. Kylie Auman recorded 11 saves in goal. The Rams move to 9-1 on the season and 7-1 in the Mountain League. “We struggled to settle into the game for long periods and didn’t possess the ball well,” coach Andrew Beverly said. “But we had some good moments going forward and were clinical with some of our chances.”

Penns Valley vs. Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Penns Valley 2-1 on Wednesday, despite the Rams outshooting the Red Raiders 30-8. Goal-scorers were: Katie Martell (assist by Ellie Brinker) at 19:50 for Penns Valley; and Maddie Morelli (assist by Mia Johnson) at 45:12 and Leigha Schrader (assist by Emily Culp) at 52:27 for Bellefonte. Culp had 22 saves for the Red Raiders. Penns Valley’s Kylie Auman had five. Bellefonte improved to 2-7 overall and in Mountain League play, while Penns Valley fell to 9-2 overall and 7-2 in league play.

BEA: BEA was shut out 3-0 by Clearfield on Wednesday, to fall to 6-3-1 on the season. “Not our best game for sure, but we are going to go back to work tomorrow and get prepared for Bellefonte on Saturday,“ coach Jared Moore said.

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s lost 8-1 to East Juniata on Friday.

BEA vs. Bellefonte: Bald Eagle Area shut out rival Bellefonte 7-0 on Saturday. Goal scorers were: Falen McHenry with 4 goals and 2 assists; Sarah Holler with 2 goals; Heather Leskovansky with 1 goal; Alex Hacker with 2 assists; and Anna Cingle with an assist. Angelina Grieb had 6 saves, and Mackenzie Vozniak had 1 for BEA to combine for the shutout. “What a great turnaround.,” BEA coach Jared Moore said. “I was happy to see the girls making their passes today. We did the little things well today and we hit our shots.“

IPenns Valley senior forward Michael Johnson and Tyrone defender Brendan Andrews battle for the ball during their match at Tyrone on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Photo provided

Boys’ soccer

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s beat Meadowbrook Christian School 6-1 on Monday.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley topped Tyrone 3-1 on Tuesday to improve to 5-3. Goal-scorers for the Rams were: Connor Martz (assist by Michael Johnson) at 5:07, Zach Heckman (assist by Johnson) at 16:44, and Johnson (assist by Martz at 56:10). Penns Valley’s Dristen Wolfe had 10 saves in the win. “We have a really effective combination with strong corner-like throws from Michael (Johnson) into the middle and Connor (Martz)’s incredible ability to get up high and win the ball,” Rams head coach Ken Gore said. “It’s a fantastic thing to see when we get that attack working. Just about anyone going up against Connor in the air is going to get beat.”

P-O vs. BEA: P-O shut out BEA 1-0 on Tuesday. Alex Godin scored for P-O at 33:30. Caleb Pellerite picked up 4 saves for the shutout, while BEA keeper Clayton Reigh had 6. Eagles coach Jason Bair had this to say about his team, which was down four starters: “The kids that played tonight did an outstanding job. I am so proud of how we played.“

Bellefonte: Bellefonte shut out Huntingdon 3-0 on Tuesday. Goal scorers were: Dan Persiko (2) and Shea Chapman (assisted by Noah Gadsby).

Penns Valley vs. Bellefonte: Penns Valley beat Bellefonte 4-3 on Thursday to improve to 6-3. Goal scorers were: (PV) Connor Martz at 1:08; (B) Dan Persiko (assisted by Shea Chapman) at 8:00; (PV) Michael Johnson at 26:51; (PV) Connor Martz (assist by Caleb Narber) at 29:25; (B) Hayden Walker (assisted by Persiko) at 37:15; (PV) Michael Johnson (assist by Cole Felker) at 44:07; (B) Noah Gadsby at 67:09. Penns Valley’s Dristen Wolfe had 6 saves in the win, while Bellefonte’s Harrison Herr had 9.

BEA: BEA played to a 1-1 tie with Clearfield on Thursday. Shane Eveleth scored for BEA on an assist from Dillon Barnyak. “We lost to this team earlier in the year, 2-0,” coach Jason Bair said. “The boys played an outstanding game, especially with the amount of guys we have injured and not playing.”

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s lost 5-0 to East Juniata on Friday.

St. Joe’s vs. P-O: St. Joe’s beat P-O 2-0 on Saturday.

Field hockey

State College: State College fell 3-2 to Cumberland Valley on Monday. Lizzie Paterno scored both goals for the Little Lions. Bayla Furmanek had three saves for State College, while Molly Schreiner added two. The Little Lions fall to 3-1.

Girls’ tennis

District 6 Class 3A championship: State College topped Altoona 3-0 to be crowned 2020 District 6 champs. Scores in singles were: Quiana Guo (SC) def. Isabella Franks 6-0, 6-1; Catelyn Janac (SC) vs. Morgan Stevens 2-5 DNF; and Marissa Xu (SC) def. Emily Neil 6-2, 6-2. In doubles: Sruthi Ramesh/Keya Ahrestani (SC) vs. Eve Hogan/Emma Skelly 2-6, 3-4 DNF and Rachel Buterbaugh/Madeline Miller (SC) def. Brooklyn Rupert/Mya Crownover 6-2, 6-3. The Little Lions improved to 8-1 and will next be in action Oct. 28 in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal vs. the District 11 champ.