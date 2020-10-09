High School Sports
LIVE BLOG: Updates, photos, video and stories from Week 5 of Centre County HS football
The high school football season is in full swing with every Centre County team taking the field this weekend for the second week in a row.
Bald Eagle and Bellefonte will head on the road while Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and State College will all play at home Friday night.
The Little Lions will be playing their first game at Memorial Field in more than a year after it had been closed last season for the completion of its more than $14,000,000 renovation project.
Scroll below for live updates from all four games.
Bellefonte 14, Huntingdon 0 (1st quarter)
How to watch: N/A
Tyrone 7, Penns Valley 7 (1st quarter)
How to watch: Penns Valley Athletics on Facebook
Penns Valley blocks Tyrone’s punt for a touchdown to get on the board first with 3:14 left in the first quarter.
QB Keegan Gwinn scores for Tyrone. Kendall Markley’s PAT is good, as the Golden Eagles tie things up with 0:49 left in the first.
Bald Eagle 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 6 (1st quarter)
How to watch: https://boxcast.tv/view/mountie-football-vs-bald-eagle-area-459945
P-O gets on the board first thanks to a 50-yard pick-6 by Aaron Depto to give the Mounties the 6-0 lead with 7:40 to go in the first.
Bald Eagle Area took the lead on a 78-yard pass from QB Garrett Burns to Owen Irvin. The PAT was good. (Game clock not working properly)
Cumberland Valley 0, State College 14 (1st quarter)
How to watch: WHVL (TV); SCASD Athletics YouTube Channel
