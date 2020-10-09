LIVE BLOG: Updates, photos, video and stories from Week 5 of Centre County HS football

The high school football season is in full swing with every Centre County team taking the field this weekend for the second week in a row.

Bald Eagle and Bellefonte will head on the road while Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and State College will all play at home Friday night.

The Little Lions will be playing their first game at Memorial Field in more than a year after it had been closed last season for the completion of its more than $14,000,000 renovation project.

Scroll below for live updates from all four games.

Bellefonte 14, Huntingdon 0 (1st quarter)

How to watch: N/A

Tyrone 7, Penns Valley 7 (1st quarter)

How to watch: Penns Valley Athletics on Facebook

Penns Valley blocks Tyrone’s punt for a touchdown to get on the board first with 3:14 left in the first quarter.

QB Keegan Gwinn scores for Tyrone. Kendall Markley’s PAT is good, as the Golden Eagles tie things up with 0:49 left in the first.

Bald Eagle 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 6 (1st quarter)

How to watch: https://boxcast.tv/view/mountie-football-vs-bald-eagle-area-459945

P-O gets on the board first thanks to a 50-yard pick-6 by Aaron Depto to give the Mounties the 6-0 lead with 7:40 to go in the first.

Bald Eagle Area took the lead on a 78-yard pass from QB Garrett Burns to Owen Irvin. The PAT was good. (Game clock not working properly)

Cumberland Valley 0, State College 14 (1st quarter)

How to watch: WHVL (TV); SCASD Athletics YouTube Channel

I’m at Memorial Field here in State College for the Little Lions’ football team’s first matchup on the turf downtown since 2018. Kickoff against Cumberland Valley will take place in about six minutes. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 9, 2020

State High breaks a big play on the first play from scrimmage. Conrad Moore goes 66 yards to the house and the Little Lions lead 7-0. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 9, 2020

Nehemiah Howell takes a carry 49 yards for a score and adds to the State High lead. The Little Lions are up on Cumberland Valley, 14-0, with 2:31 left in the first quarter. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 9, 2020