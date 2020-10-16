LIVE BLOG: Updates, photos, video, scores from Week 6 of Centre County high school football

It’s Week 6 of high school football, and four of the county’s five teams will be taking the field.

State College’s game against Carlisle has been postponed to Monday, after a COVID-19 scare. The individual suspected of having the virus ended up testing negative.

The highlight of the evening is set for 7 p.m. at Rogers Stadium, where Bellefonte will host cross-town rival Bald Eagle Area in this year’s Curtin Bowl showdown. Philipsburg-Osceola and Penns Valley will both be on the road to take on unbeaten teams in Tyrone and Central, respectively.

Here’s what happened:

Bald Eagle Area 7, Bellefonte 17 (4th quarter)

How to watch: WJAC (TV), Bellefonte Athletics Streaming on YouTube

WATCH | Bald Eagle faces the Bellefonte Red Raiders in this week's Friday Night Rivals https://t.co/Ot3vJtwp0F — 6 News (@WJACTV) October 16, 2020

I’m here at Rogers Stadium for today’s Curtin Bowl matchup between Bald Eagle and Bellefonte. I’ll have updates throughout the game. @cdt_sports — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 16, 2020

Daniel Persiko hits a 36-yard field goal to open the scoring. Bellefonte leads BEA, 3-0, with 2:40 left in the first half. @cdt_sports — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 16, 2020

Bellefonte strikes with :34 left in the first half. A reverse turned into a flea flicker and Ethan Rossman finds Jalen Emel for a 56-yard touchdown to take a 10-0 lead. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 17, 2020

Logan Houser finds Emel for an 11-yard touchdown to make it a 17-0 game in Bellefonte’s favor with 2:01 left in the third quarter. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 17, 2020

BEA gets on the board with 5:59 left in the game. Garrett Burns hit Owen Irvin on a tunnel screen and the wideout took it 43-yards to make it 17-7. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 17, 2020

Philipsburg-Osceola 27, at Tyrone 35 (final)

How to watch: Link can be found on Philipsburg-Osceola’s social media pages

P-O QB Ryan Whitehead put the Mounties on the board first from the 1 yard line with 8:09 left in the first. The PAT was wide left.

Tyrone responded quickly with an 85-yard kickoff return. Brandon Lucas scored on a QB sneak. PAT was good.

Lucas hit Keegan Gwinn from 4 yards out with 17.1 seconds left to give the Golden Eagles the 14-6 lead with 17.1 seconds left in the half.

Tyrone’s Thomas Hicks made quick time getting the Eagles back into the end zone, running it in from 38 yards out with 10:41 left in the third.

Whitehead’s pass to Aaron Depto gave the Mounties 6 more with 3:34 left in the third. Matt Martin caught a pass from Whitehead for the 2-point conversion.

Lucas takes the ball 64 yards for another Tyrone TD with 2:31 remaining. Kendall Markley made her fourth PAT of the evening.

P-O’s Nate Gustkey runs it in from 24 yards out with 7:0 left in the third. PAT is good.

Lucas scores his fourth TD of the night. Markley is 5 for 5 on the night with 1:52 remaining in the game.

Whitehead tossed another TD pass, this one to Stamm, with 17.1 remaining. The PAT was no good, as P-O came up short, 35-27.

Penns Valley 13, Central 42 (final)

How to watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-G5q3TTTNy8

Central QB Jeff Hoenstine scored on a 1-yard keeper to put the Dragons on the board with 5:53 left in the first. The PAT was good.

A 33-yard pass to Demetrius Harbaugh and a PAT made it 14-0 with 4:05 remaining in the first half.

Penns Valley’s Seth Baney picked up a fumble and ran it to the house to open up the second half.

Penns Valley gets fumble to open second half then 41 yard td 14-7 Central @PaFootballNews pic.twitter.com/cn1v4wlNse — Tristan Klinefelter (@pvrams84) October 17, 2020

A 16-yard pass from Hoenstine to Devon Boyles. gives Central 6 more The Dragons went for two to make it 28-7 with 7:06 left in the third.

Central scores again with 1:27 left in the third.

Penns Valley’s Kollin Brungart scored from 6 yards out. The 2-point conversion was no good, with 3:12 remaining.