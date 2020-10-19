Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

State College’s Jordan Reed leads a pack of runners during the cross country meet against Central Dauphin East on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Circleville Park. Reed finished in first place. adrey@centredaily.com

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. Please go to CentreDaily.com and click on this story to cast your vote.

Here are this week’s nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week presented in alphabetical order. They were selected by editor Lauren Muthler and sports reporter Jon Sauber via stats compiled by the CDT or sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com. Vote for your favorite.

If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact the CDT via email at cdtscores@centredaily.com.

The poll closes at noon Friday, and a short profile of the winner will appear in Sunday’s paper.

Jalen Emel, Bellefonte

Emel was the Red Raiders’ leading rusher and receiver in their 17-7 Curtin Bowl victory over Bald Eagle Friday night. He rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries while adding 75 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions in the game.

Owen Irvin, Bald Eagle

Irvin has proven to be Bald Eagle’s best offensive weapon this season and played well again in the team’s 17-7 loss to Bellefonte. He hauled in six passes for 112 yards and the team’s lone touchdown in the game.

Michael Johnson, Penns Valley

Johnson helped the Rams boys’ soccer team to three wins, extending their unbeaten streak to seven. Johnson had a hat trick in the team’s win over Bald Eagle, along with two goals and three assists against Philipsburg-Osceola.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Jordan Reed, State College

Reed placed first in Tuesday’s cross country meet against Central Dauphin East with a time of 18:59. Her time set a course record at Circleville Park, beating the previous record by 26 seconds. The previous record had been set in 2014. State College won the meet with a perfect score of 15 to CDE’s 50.

Kaleb Stamm, Philipsburg-Osceola

Stamm led the Mountaineers’ rushing attack in their 35-27 loss to undefeated Tyrone Friday night. He carried the ball 29 times for 148 yards and hauled in a screen pass that resulted in a 50-yard touchdown.