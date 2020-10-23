High School Sports
LIVE BLOG: Updates, photos, videos and stories from Week 7 of Centre County high school football
The playoffs have officially begun for a couple Centre County football teams in this year’s shortened season.
State College will travel to Altoona to take on the Mountain Lions in the District 6 Class 6A championship, while No. 8-seeded Bald Eagle Area will test its luck against top-seeded Bellwood Antis to start the Class 2 A playoffs.
Bellefonte faces off with Philipsburg-Osceola for a chance to make the Class 4A regional championship next week.
While Penns Valley won’t make the playoffs this year, the Rams will continue to play into November, taking on Huntingdon Friday night.
Here’s what has heppened so far:
State College 7, Altoona 0 (2nd quarter)
How to watch: MLTV Live on YouTube
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Bald Eagle Area 7, Bellwood Antis 13 (2nd quarter)
How to watch: Bellwood-Antis Live Stream on YouTube
Bellefonte 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 0 (2nd quarter)
How to watch: Mountie TV
After a scoreless first quarter, Bellefonte is the first to score, on a QB keep from Ethan Rossman to take the 7-0 lead with 4:14 left in the half.
Penns Valley 14, Huntingdon 0 (2nd quarter)
How to watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cpqr_DL4t1o
Comments