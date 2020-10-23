LIVE BLOG: Updates, photos, videos and stories from Week 7 of Centre County high school football

The playoffs have officially begun for a couple Centre County football teams in this year’s shortened season.

State College will travel to Altoona to take on the Mountain Lions in the District 6 Class 6A championship, while No. 8-seeded Bald Eagle Area will test its luck against top-seeded Bellwood Antis to start the Class 2 A playoffs.

Bellefonte faces off with Philipsburg-Osceola for a chance to make the Class 4A regional championship next week.

While Penns Valley won’t make the playoffs this year, the Rams will continue to play into November, taking on Huntingdon Friday night.

Here’s what has heppened so far:

State College 7, Altoona 0 (2nd quarter)

How to watch: MLTV Live on YouTube

About 10 minutes out from start of @PIAADistrictVI Class 6A title game of @statehighfball vs. @MtLionFootball pic.twitter.com/PuTPUonMXI — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) October 23, 2020

End of Q1 | @statehighfball 0, @MtLionFootball 0. Little Lions at Mountain Lions 21 looking to score — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) October 23, 2020

.@statehighfball tried FG attempt but bad snap provides no points — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) October 23, 2020

Conrad Moore connects with Nehemiah Howell for 16 yd. passing score, @statehighfball 7, @MtLionFootball 0, 1:09 left Q2 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) October 23, 2020

Bald Eagle Area 7, Bellwood Antis 13 (2nd quarter)

How to watch: Bellwood-Antis Live Stream on YouTube

Zach Mallon takes it in from 15 yards out to give Bellwood-Antis a 7-0 lead with 3:28 left in the first quarter. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 23, 2020

Garrett Burns punches it in from two yards out. BEA and Bellwood-Antis are tied at 7 with 1:05 left in the first quarter. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 23, 2020

Zach Pellegrine hits Cooper Keen for an 8-yard touchdown to give Bellwood-Antis a 13-7 lead with 10:03 left in the first half. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 23, 2020

Bellefonte 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 0 (2nd quarter)

How to watch: Mountie TV

Warmups are underway at PO. The Raiders are set to take on the Mounties at 7pm. Roll On!! Posted by Red Raider Football on Friday, October 23, 2020

After a scoreless first quarter, Bellefonte is the first to score, on a QB keep from Ethan Rossman to take the 7-0 lead with 4:14 left in the half.

Penns Valley 14, Huntingdon 0 (2nd quarter)

How to watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cpqr_DL4t1o