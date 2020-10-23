Centre Daily Times Logo
LIVE BLOG: Updates, photos, videos and stories from Week 7 of Centre County high school football

CDT staff reports

The playoffs have officially begun for a couple Centre County football teams in this year’s shortened season.

State College will travel to Altoona to take on the Mountain Lions in the District 6 Class 6A championship, while No. 8-seeded Bald Eagle Area will test its luck against top-seeded Bellwood Antis to start the Class 2 A playoffs.

Bellefonte faces off with Philipsburg-Osceola for a chance to make the Class 4A regional championship next week.

While Penns Valley won’t make the playoffs this year, the Rams will continue to play into November, taking on Huntingdon Friday night.

Here’s what has heppened so far:

State College 7, Altoona 0 (2nd quarter)

How to watch: MLTV Live on YouTube

Bald Eagle Area 7, Bellwood Antis 13 (2nd quarter)

How to watch: Bellwood-Antis Live Stream on YouTube

Bellefonte 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 0 (2nd quarter)

How to watch: Mountie TV

Warmups are underway at PO. The Raiders are set to take on the Mounties at 7pm. Roll On!!

Posted by Red Raider Football on Friday, October 23, 2020

After a scoreless first quarter, Bellefonte is the first to score, on a QB keep from Ethan Rossman to take the 7-0 lead with 4:14 left in the half.

Penns Valley 14, Huntingdon 0 (2nd quarter)

How to watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cpqr_DL4t1o

