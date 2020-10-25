Centre Daily Times Logo
State High football set to play Harrisburg Monday at Memorial Field

State High’s postseason hopes ended Friday night when the Little Lions lost to Altoona, 22-21, in the District 6 Class 6A Championship game, but they’ll still have games to play. State College head football coach Matt Lintal confirmed to the Centre Daily Times Sunday night that his team will take on Harrisburg Monday at Memorial Stadium.

The game will kick off at 4 p.m.

The game will be the Little Lions’ third in eight days after playing Carlisle last Monday on the road and Altoona Friday night.

Harrisburg must play Monday night in order to gain eligibility for its postseason, which begins Friday.

State High is 2-2 so far this season with wins over Carlisle and Cumberland Valley.

Monday’s game against the Cougars isn’t going to be State High’s last of the season, according to Lintal. All PIAA schools are allowed to play up to 10 games before Thanksgiving.

