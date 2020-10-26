State College football drops Monday evening game against Harrisburg, 41-6

State High played its third game in eight days Monday night, and was unable to hang with its opponent. The Little Lions fell to the Harrisburg Cougars, 41-6.

The game had to be played Monday in order for the Cougars to retain eligibility for the postseason by playing at least four games.

They dominated the Little Lions from the start, scoring on their first drive and totaling 20 points in the first quarter alone. Harrisburg seemed to take its foot off the gas from their, scoring only seven points in the second quarter and 14 points in the second half to put up 41. The Little Lions scored their only touchdown in the fourth quarter when the game was well in hand.

Harrisburg gave State College a lot of respect postgame. Lions agreed to reschedule this Commonwealth game, allowing Cougars to quality for D3 postseason. pic.twitter.com/Pn04z6yk82 — Eric Epler (@threejacker) October 26, 2020

State College dropped to 2-3 on the season with the loss. The Little Lions were eliminated from the postseason Friday night when they fell in the District 6 Class 6A Championship at Mansion Park to the Altoona Mountain Lions, 22-21. The team is allowed to continue playing out the regular season with up to 10 games this year in accordance with PIAA rules during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

State College head coach Matt Lintal previously told the Centre Daily Times that Monday would not be the program’s final game of the season.

“These kids deserve more. I’m going to do everything I can to advocate for all of them and make sure they play,” Lintal said after the Altoona loss on Friday. “I’m not ready to be done coaching them. I don’t think they are ready to be done wearing a State College jersey.”