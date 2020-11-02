Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

State College’s Jordan Reed, in lead, Marlee Kwasnica, second, and Karsyn Kane compete in the District 6 Class 3A championships on Saturday. Reed finished the race in first place, Kwasnica second and Kane fourth. Photo provided

Brady Bigger, State College

Bigger led the State High boys’ cross country team to a District 6 title Saturday in the Class 3A meet held at Reedsville. Bigger finished the race with a time of 15:37, 14.2 seconds ahead of second place.

Colton Sands, Penns Valley

Sands led the Penns Valley boys’ cross country team to a District 6 title Saturday in the Class 1A meet held at Reedsville. Sands finished the race with a time of 15:55.5, 42.9 seconds ahead of second place.

Kaleb Stamm, Philipsburg-Osceola

Stamm was dominant on the ground for the Mountaineers in their 34-14 win over Northern Cambria. He carried the ball 23 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns and ran back the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown.

Jordan Reed, State College

Reed led the State High girls’ cross country team to a District 6 title Saturday in the Class 3A meet held at Reedsville. Reed finished the race with a personal best time of 18:34.7, 15.4 seconds ahead of second place.

Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team

The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team clinched a Mountain League title and undefeated 15-0 record by sweeping Bald Eagle Area — 25-23, 27-25 and 25-22 — for the second time this season. The Mountaineers earned the No. 1 seed in the District 6 Class 2A tournament.