Penns Valley girls’ XC, PV’s Colton Sands and State College’s Brady Bigger win PIAA titles

Penns Valley girls celebrate their Class A team title at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Hershey. (Jeremy Drey — For the Centre Daily Times) For the CDT

Throughout the season, Penns Valley girls’ cross country coach Lynda Federinko has had one message for her team: One meet at a time. With that mentality, her team won the Mountain League meet, their first district tile since 1987, and their first state title in program history on Saturday.

The Rams tallied 37 points, and boasted three medalists in Kelsey Hull (seventh in 20:46), Anna Stitzer (23rd in 21:39) and Alexis Durn (25th in 21:44).

“We knew we were seeded second based on our performances at districts, and they knew they just had to push as hard as they could,” Federinko said. “But they focused on running for their teammates and not looking for individual success.”

To give her girls a little extra motivation this season, Federinko said she took her team on a little field trip. They went into the Penns Valley gym and she showed them the 1987 district championship banner. Then they went to the trophy case to look at the boys’ 2017 state trophy. “We need one of those,” she said.

Now, that trophy case is going to be a little bit more full.

“This team truly cares about each other and is in it for each other,” Federinko said. “They truly wanted to do it for each other.”

For Hull, it was that “one-meet-at-a-time” mentality that allowed the team to stay focused throughout the season.

“I think it made sure everyone had one goal in mind,” she said. “We wouldn’t think about the end, because we had to get to the end first. The week of the conference meet, we focused on the conference meet because that was the goal of the week. Then for districts, we focused on districts because we couldn’t get to states unless we won districts. It helped us keep one goal in mind and keep focused on what we can control.”

Other results for Penns Valley were: Danielle Fetterolf (22:34), Abigail Stitzer (22:40), Ann-Marie LaPean (25:27) and Grace Navigilia (26:21). St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Kathleen Simander finished in 25:31.

Penns Valley’s Abigail Stitzer, left, and Danielle Fetterolf compete in the girls Class A race at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Hershey. (Jeremy Drey — For the Centre Daily Times) Jeremy Drey For the CDT

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Penns Valley’s Colton Sands wins 2nd-straight PIAA title

While training this summer, Penns Valley’s Colton Sands and his teammates thought they had a great chance at winning a state title.

But then Sands, last year’s individual champ, fell victim to injury, then, a few weeks later, so did last year’s runner up Brendan Colwell.

While Colwell wasn’t able to return, Sands did, winning his second straight PIAA Class 2A individual cross country title on Saturday in Hershey, while the Rams took home the silver medal as a team, finishing with 84 points. Jenkintown took first with 44.

“It hasn’t been an easy season, but all season, we were like, ‘OK, just get to states and do what you can do and what you want to accomplish,’” Sands said. “To get there, to do that and get the win, it feels really good. It’s like all the pain, all the struggle I’ve gone through this fall was worth it.”

Sands finished in 16:42. Teammate Thaddeus Smith also placed in the top 10, finishing 10th in 17:17. Other results for Penns Valley were: Daniel Kelly (18:08), Simon Smith (18:24), Max Feidler (19:13) and Malachi DuVall (23:37). In other Centre County results, St. Joseph’s Colin Simander finished in 19:01, followed by Jonah Clark in 19:17.

With all the injuries this season, beyond just Sands and Colwell, coach Terry Glunt said he was proud of how his entire team stepped up to achieve everything they were able to achieve this season: a Mountain League title, District 6 title and second place at states.

“Thaddeus Smith had a top-10 finish today, and I’m just extremely happy for him. He’s worked so hard and is very deserving,” Glunt said. “Daniel Kelly had a strong race today, and Simon Smith. Max Feidler picked up some kids coming down the stretch. We only beat Winchester by a handful of points, so that was a big difference for us.”

Glunt also wanted to be sure to give a shout out to standout wrestler Malachi DuVall, who tried cross country for the first time this fall, becoming a valuable “sixth man” for the banged up team on Saturday.

“He added a lot to our group,” Glunt said. “He brought a lot of fun to practices and meets. He was a special part of this, too.”

Saturday also marked Glunt’s last meet as the coach of Penns Valley boys’ cross country after 31 years.

“We were just so pleased that we had the season,” Glunt said. “We just feel very fortunate and thank God we were able to have a season and watch the girls win their title today. It couldn’t have been a more memorable day to say goodbye to coaching high school athletics.”

Penns Valley’s Colton Sands wins the boys Class A title in 16:42 at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Hershey. (Jeremy Drey — For the Centre Daily Times) Jeremy Drey Jeremy Drey

Brady Bigger wins individual title for State College

Senior Brady Bigger became the first state champion for State College boys’ cross country since 1977 on Saturday.

Bigger ran a 16:07, finishing three seconds ahead of the second-place winner in the Class 3A championships.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each race was split up into four different heats, as to not have as many athletes running at the same time. While Bigger knew he won his heat, he had to wait for three more to know whether he won the overall title.

But coach Dave Felice said it was worth the wait.

“I’m super proud of him because he’s worked really hard over these past four years, and he has a really great character,” Felice said.

State College finished fifth as a team with 94 points. North Allegheny was first with 49.

Other results for State College were: Trent Dinant (17:31), Sean Adams (17:35), Bennett Norton (17:43), Nick Sloff (17:53), Charles Endres (18:05) and Jacob Messner (19:48).

“They really showed a lot of character,” Felice said. “They just ran solid. Every week they got better and better. We decisively won the Mid Penn Conference and decisively won districts. To win a close fifth here is really good. And for Brady to win the title here is beyond description. I’m super proud.”

State College’s Brady Bigger wins the boys Class AAA race in 16:07, and shows off his gold medal to teammates, at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Hershey. (Jeremy Drey — For the Centre Daily Times) Jeremy Drey For the CDT

State College girls win silver

The State College girls’ cross country team ran to a second-place finish for second consecutive year on Saturday in the PIAA Class 3A championships, closing the gap with winner North Allegheny by three seconds from 2019.

The Little Lions finished with 73 points to North Allegheny’s 59. Senior Jordan Reed led State College with a top-10 finish, placing ninth in 19:42.

“We’re so happy,” coach Rebecca Donaghue said. “The conditions were horrible. It was hot, the spectating was challenging, trying to get around the course. But our girls really stepped it up and fought through a lot. We had people taking down some of the other teams right to the very end and that made a big difference. Everyone played an important role.”

Other results for State College were: Karsyn Kane (20:36), Marlee Kwasnica (20:37), Vivian Scott (21:21), Amy Devan (21:40), Grace Morningstar (21:54) and Maggie Leahey (23:08).

With uncertainty surrounding whether there would even be a cross country season this year, Donaghue said her girls were just happy for the chance to compete as a team. Winning the Mid Penn championships, districts and placing second at PIAAs was just icing on the cake.

“The girls were just so happy to be able to be out there with each other after being away from each other for so long all spring,” she said. “That positive energy just kept moving us forward and closer to our goals. We wanted to be on the podium. Obviously we wanted to win it, but just being on that podium (when only the top two teams make it), it’s a tough one. So we’re super excited to be back on that podium.”

State College’s Karsyn Kane competes in the girls Class AAA race at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Hershey. (Jeremy Drey — For the Centre Daily Times) Jeremy Drey Jeremy Drey

Bellefonte runners have strong showing

Austin Melius and Chase Ebeling represented Bellefonte at the PIAA Class 2A boys’ cross country meet in Hershey on Saturday.

Melius finished 45th in 18:00, while Ebeling was 51st in 51:03.

Bellefonte’s Austin Melius competes in the boys Class AA race at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Hershey. (Jeremy Drey — For the Centre Daily Times) Jeremy Drey Jeremy Drey