Penns Valley vs. Philipsburg-Osceola high school football canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Friday night’s high school football game between Penns Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola has been canceled due to the Mountaineers’ having multiple football players in quarantine because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Both school districts confirmed that it was quarantining on Philipsburg-Osceola’s side that caused the cancellation.

The two teams were set to face off despite missing the playoffs due to a ruling from the PIAA that allowed non-playoff teams to continue playing up to 10 games during the pandemic.

The game would’ve been Penns Valley’s seventh and P-O’s eighth on the year.

The game was rescheduled for this week after it was originally scheduled for September. It was initially postponed after the Rams came in contact with a player from Clearfield who tested positive the week prior. That led to two postponements for Penns Valley, the other being the matchup with Bald Eagle Area that was made up last week.

With the cancellation, each team has one game remaining on their schedule. The Rams are set to play Mount Union next week, while the Mountaineers are scheduled to take on West Branch in their season finale.

It’s not known if — or how — the quarantine will impact that matchup for Philipsburg-Osceola.