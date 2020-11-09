Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

State College’s Brady Bigger wins the boys Class AAA race in 16:07, and shows off his gold medal to teammates, at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Hershey. For the CDT

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. Please go to CentreDaily.com and click on this story to cast your vote.

Here are this week’s nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week presented in alphabetical order. They were selected by editor Lauren Muthler and sports reporter Jon Sauber via stats compiled by the CDT or sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com. Vote for your favorite.

If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact the CDT via email at cdtscores@centredaily.com.

The poll closes at noon Friday, and a short profile of the winner will appear in Sunday’s paper.

Brady Bigger, State College

Bigger took home the PIAA Class 3A individual state title in cross country Saturday, becoming the first Little Lions boys’ cross country runner to win the title since 1977. He ran the race in 16:07 and led State High to a fifth place finish.

Reese Hazelton, Philipsburg-Osceola

Hazelton was a key part of Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball’s two wins this week in the District 6 quarterfinals and semifinals. She finished the District 6 Class 2A quarters against Penn Cambria with 25 kills, eight digs, 10 service points and seven aces. Hazelton followed that with 35 kills and 20 digs against back-to-back defending state champion Northern Cambria in the semis.

Penns Valley girls’ cross country

The Penns Valley girls’ cross country team took home the PIAA Class A team state title Saturday afternoon for the first time in program history. The Rams finished with 37 points and had three medalists, including a seventh-place finish by Kelsey Hull with a time of 20:46.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Colton Sands, Penns Valley

Sands won his second straight PIAA Class A individual state title in cross country Saturday, leading the Rams boys’ cross country team to a second place-finish. He finished with a time of 16:42.

Lexi Skripek, Bald Eagle Area

Skripek helped the Bald Eagles’ volleyball team reach the District 6 finals next week with big performances in the quarterfinals and semifinals. She had 22 digs and four aces in the quarters and a season-high 57 digs in the semis.