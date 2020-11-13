LIVE BLOG: Updates, scores, photo and video from Week 10 of Centre County high school football

Friday night is the final night of high school football action for Centre County teams, as State College and Penns Valley are set to take the gridiron for the final time this season.

Neither team is in playoff contention, but have continued playing thanks to a PIAA rule that allowed teams to play up to 10 games regardless, because of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on teams’ schedules across the commonwealth.

State College will return to Memorial Field to take on Hollidaysburg, while Penns Valley will travel to Mount Union.

Here’s what to look for (both games start at 7 p.m.):

Penns Valley (4-3) at Mount Union (3-2)

Time: 7 p.m.

Coaches: PV — Martin Tobias; MU — Rob Turner

Players to watch: PV — Seth Baney, RB; MU — Je’Saun Robinson, RB

The skinny: The Rams will end their season with a trip to Mount Union and a chance to finish the season at 5-3.

They’ll be relying on a running back that has been a key piece in wins this year in Seth Baney. The senior running back is the team’s leading rusher and has stepped up big at times for the Rams this season. He’s run for over 100 yards twice this season, including 173 yards on 28 carries against Huntingdon.

He and senior quarterback Aidan Brinker have been vital to the Penns Valley attack this season. They’re both capable of breaking big plays, Brinker with his physical style and Baney with his speed and shiftiness. The two should be featured in the Rams’ offense in their last high school football game Friday night.

Mount Union has only played five games this season and one in the past month. The team hasn’t found sustained success offensively, but Je’Saun Robinson has been a piece that has two solid games under his belt in Mount Union wins. The freshman running back ran for 76 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries against West Branch along with 50 yards on 10 carries against Moshannon Valley. Robinson’s success could dictate how much success the Trojans have Friday night.

Hollidaysburg (4-4) at State College (3-3)

Time: 7 p.m.

Coaches: H — Homer DeLattre; SC — Matt Lintal

Players to watch: H — Bryce Martellacci, QB; SC — Dresyn Green, RB

The skinny: The final game of the year for the Little Lions will be against a Hollidaysburg team coming off a playoff loss to Cathedral Prep.

State High should have Dresyn Green ready to go in his final game at State High. The senior running back has only played in four games this season but had a massive game against Chambersburg last week with a full workload. He racked up 126 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries last week and should be in for a similar share of carries in his last game.

Green has excelled as a rusher at State College and will be primed to have a big week alongside fellow senior Conrad Moore. The quarterback pairs with Green to form a dynamic duo with both capable of rushing for 100 yards in a game. Moore took off 26 times for 140 of his own last week and will have the chance to do the same alongside Green Friday night.

The Golden Tigers have a quarterback of their own with dual-threat capabilities in Bryce Martellacci. The senior quarterback is Hollidaysburg’s leading passer and rusher in his final season with the team. He’s completed 42 of 81 passing attempts for 496 yards and four touchdowns while running 98 times for 412 yards and five touchdowns.

He’s the focal point of the Hollidaysburg offense and has been all season. If the Little Lions can stifle Martellaci, they’ll be well on their way to closing the season out with a victory and finishing the year above .500.