HS roundup: Postseason volleyball honors continue for Centre County athletes

CDT staff reports

Local volleyball players are continuing to be recognized after a standout season for Centre County teams.

The Mid Penn Conference released its volleyball All-Stars lists this week, while the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association announced its All-State selections for Classes 1A and 2A:

Here’s which Centre County athletes earned honors:

Mid Penn Conference Commonwealth Division first team: State College’s Kacy Sekunda and Vanessa McGhee

Mid Penn Conference Commonwealth Division second team: State College’s Ariana Angus and Claire Jordan.

PVCA Class 1A All-State team: Lexi Skripek (Bald Eagle Area), Jadyn Butler (Penns Valley), Reese Hazelton (Philipsburg-Osceola), Kalista Butler (Philipsburg-Osceola) and Janey Johnson (Philipsburg-Osceola).

