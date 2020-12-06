HS roundup: Postseason volleyball honors continue for Centre County athletes

Read Next

Now that the championship trophies have been hoisted and the postseason awards given out, let us take time to look back at the high school sports season that almost wasn’t in Centre County.

Played against the backdrop of a pandemic, Centre County athletes ran, golfed, spiked, scored touchdowns and netted goals. The season wasn’t guaranteed for everyone, as athletes used their voices to advocate for playing a safe season. Masks had to be worn on the sidelines and spectators were limited.