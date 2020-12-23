Two Centre County football players named to all-state teams

State College’s Nick Kowalski embraces State College’s Sammy Knipe during the District 6 Title Game, where State College faced Altoona, on Friday, 23, 2020 at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona, PA. For the CDT

The 2020 Pa. Football Writers’ All-State Teams have been announced and two local athletes have been named to them.

State College senior safety Sammy Knipe and Penns Valley senior tight end Mason Lieb have been named to the 6A and 2A teams, respectively.

Knipe and the Little Lions went 4-3 this season with Knipe’s best performance coming against Carlisle. He finished the game with eight tackles, including one for a loss, to go with two passes defended and a 97-yard kick return touchdown. The senior safety is committed to the Navy football program.

Lieb helped the Rams to a 5-3 record and finished first on the team in receptions this year. He ended his season with 31 catches for 362 yards and four touchdowns.

This is Lieb’s first all-state selection and Knipe’s third.