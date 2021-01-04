Here’s what to know about Centre County’s wrestling teams heading into the 2020-21 season

It might be a bit later than usual, but the 2020-21 high school wrestling season is almost here.

Wrestlers were lucky last season, as they — unlike most other winter sports athletes — were able to complete their championships before COVID-19 shut everything down.

This year’s crop of talent for Centre County has a lot to live up to from last season, which saw three champions get crowned and a total of 12 state medalists.

This year’s wrestlers will have a much different year than last season, as well. The season is going to be compressed.

There will be three steps to make it to the state individual tournament. When — and if — the postseason happens, wrestlers will have to compete in the normal district and regional tournaments. However, there will be a super regional that will pair the state qualifying field down to eight wrestlers per weight class, thus making it harder to qualify for the PIAA Championships.

There are also new weight classes this year.

So, let’s take a look at each of Centre County’s programs.

Bald Eagle Area

Bald Eagle Area’s Cooper Gilham is expected to lead the Eagles as he is one of the few senior returning letterwinners. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Eagles’ coach Ron Guenot knew he had a challenge ahead of him with having to replace state champion Gage McClenahan and state qualifier David Close, all on top of wrestling amid a pandemic.

But the good news is that Guenot has most of his team back from a 12-4 season last year and a District 6 team Class 2A runner-up finish. BEA is ranked 19th in the state as a team by PA Power Wrestling.

“With the uncertainty that this pandemic has created,” Guetnot said, “our focus will be working hard daily and controlling the variables that we can control. The success of this team will depend on how hard each wrestler on the team works every day, and improves throughout the season.”

In all, the Eagles are returning 10 letterwinners. Of those wrestlers, Guenot said he believes Cooper Gilham, Coen Bainey and Noah Foltz, in particular, will be leaders on a team that has just four seniors.

“Gilham has been a huge part of our success over the past few years,” Guenot said. “Returning state qualifier Bainey and regional qualifier Foltz will be stepping into leadership roles, as well. Our team has a nice mix of returning letterwinners and underclassmen coming up from the junior high.”

Bainey and fellow sophomore Jeffre Pifer made an immediate impact last year as freshmen for BEA. This season, the Eagles have six freshmen on the roster, who will aim to do what their predecessors did.

“Coach (Steve) Stem and his junior high staff continue to do an outstanding job preparing our seventh- through ninth-graders for the varsity level,” Guenot said. “We are anxious to get this season underway and will be grateful to get back on the mat competing.”

Bellefonte

Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher is one of two state medalists returning for the Red Raiders this season. Tami Knopsnyder For the CDT

The Red Raiders had six of Centre County’s 25 state qualifiers last year. That was more than any other county team.

Five of those state qualifiers return in Aidan O’Shea, Lane Aikey, Jude Swisher, Ethan Richner and Ethan Rossman. Those five, along with the other four returning letterwinners in Max Barrier, Stephen Ivicic, Nathan Smith and Andrew McChesney, will look to build upon Bellefonte’s 14-5 season a year ago.

They also made some history last season by claiming the program’s first PIAA Northwest Regional team title since 2000.

“This group of student-athletes has been fun and exciting to work with so far,” coach Mike Maney said. “There is a strong group of leadership that has become contagious in the practice room. I think this could be a very special group. They already won a Northwest Regional team championship, but they are hungry to repeat. All of the returning PIAA placewinners and qualifiers are motivated to place higher and make the podium this season.”

As Maney said, this Red Raiders squad could be in for another memorable season, but he knows that this year, achieving success is going to have to take as much effort off the mat as it is on it. But with six seniors and those returning state qualifiers, he’s confident in his squad.

“This season will be a season like no other,” Maney said. “The teams and individuals who can maintain a level of focus and self-discipline will have a chance of greatest success. The goal will be simple: Be better than you were the previous day. With the uncertainty of when the next practice might be, the coaches are going to stress the importance of being grateful for each opportunity we have, whether it is a practice or a competition.”

Maney noted his team had just 11 practices before COVID-19 brought everything to a halt. However, he mentioned that this was one of the best starts to a season he’s seen since becoming a coach. Such a short time frame could be a challenge for new wrestlers, but Maney and his staff had high praise for some newcomers to the team and sport.

“I know a lot of times coaches talk about the experienced wrestlers, who placed last season, returning letterwinners, etc.,” Maney said, “but I would be remiss if I did not give a shoutout to some guys who do not get a lot of recognition. This would be the student-athletes who took the chance and gave this tough sport a try last season. I could not be more proud for them.

“We have several new wrestlers, new meaning (they’re) trying the sport for the first time. I could not be more proud of them. Our coaching staff (has had) such a positive influence. I could not brag about them enough, and am looking forward to working with them this season.”

Penns Valley

Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall is the highest returning state placewinner for Centre County’s wrestling teams. DuVall finished third last season. Tami Knopsnyder For the CDT

Joel Brinker enters his 15th season at the helm of the Rams — the longest tenure of all of Centre County’s wrestling coaches.

Last year was difficult for the Rams, as Brinker’s squad was 6-9 and had trouble replacing several key seniors from the 2018-19 season. However, the season ended on a high note with Penns Valley having three state qualifiers — the most in Brinker’s tenure, and collecting two state medalists for the second straight year.

Malachi DuVall will be relied upon to lead the team this year. He’s back for his senior year and looking to get into the PIAA finals in his last high school season before shipping off to Navy.

DuVall has collected medals in all of his seasons in a Rams’ singlet. He claimed a third-place finish last year and seventh place in his sophomore season.

Penns Valley has 10 returning letterwinners, including seven underclassmen. Nate Long, Cole Felker, Hayden Yearick and Chase Fleshman are some of those underclassmen.

The Rams also have some talented freshmen moving up in Ty Watson and Colten Shunk.

Yes, Penns Valley has another Shunk on the roster. He is the younger brother of former Penns Valley standout Baylor Shunk, who is now with Penn State. Shunk is ranked 25th in the state, according to PA Power Wrestling, at 106 pounds.

Watson is an honorable mention at 132 pounds in PA Power Wrestling’s Southeast Regional rankings, which ranks the top eight wrestlers in each region. Watson is coming into his varsity career fresh off a seventh-place finish in the junior high championships.

However, nothing matters unless wrestling can happen, and that’s exactly what Brinker is looking forward to — the chance to see his team on the mat.

“Hopefully, we can get some type of season in for these student-athletes,” he said. “I’m not really sure what all challenges and/or disruptions we may or may not encounter, but I know the wrestlers and coaches will do their best to adapt and overcome. I believe we have a solid group of guys that are experienced. I’m excited to see how the newcomers perform at the varsity level.”

Philipsburg-Osceola

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Parker Moore is one of two state medalists returning for the Mounties. He finished sixth last year and won a PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional title. Tami Knopsnyder For the CDT

The Mounties are coming off their most successful season under coach Brad Pataky’s leadership. They are currently ranked 23rd in the state as a team, according to PA Power Wrestling.

They had three state medalists last season — a program record. They crowned their first regional champion since 2008. They had six District 6 placewinners and seven regional qualifiers.

This season, Pataky is just glad that his team will get a chance to compete.

“Through the struggles that 2020 has provided, our program is thankful to get back on the mat,” he said. “Our coaching staff and athletic department have been working tirelessly in preparation of the 2020-21 season.”

Hunter Weitoish and Parker Moore were two of those returning state medalists for P-O.

Reigning regional champ Moore was the Mounties’ highest finisher last season, placing sixth at PIAAs. He had a Cinderella run through the postseason, turning heads along the way. Moore is currently ranked third in the state at 215 pounds, according to PA Power Wrestling.

Weitoish finished eighth in the state last season. And that’s where PA Power Wrestling has him ranked this season at 160 pounds.

Moore and Weitoish will be expected to lead the Mounties again this season.

P-O has a total of seven letterwinners returning, with most of them being juniors. Among those junior returning letterwinners are Austin Foster and Chase Klinger, who were also regional qualifiers last season. They will be looking to take that next step to the state tournament this season.

“We have a great group of kids among all skill levels, who are looking forward to getting back on the mat,” Pataky said.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Zack Witmer is one of three wrestlers on the Wolves’ roster. He will look to become a four-time PIAA placewinner this season. Tami Knopsnyder For the CDT

The Wolves will have a lot to live up to after the season they had last year.

Not only did St. Joseph’s pick up its first-ever state champion, but it crowned two champions in Caleb Dowling and Tyler Stoltzfus. The duo are now competing on the Division I level for West Virginia and Lock Haven, respectively.

The Wolves also will have a new coach in Brian Witmer. Witmer replaces Pat Flynn, who started the program six seasons ago, and has now taken the opportunity to start another program — this time in Nevada.

Just like the other county coaches, Witmer noted that the pandemic has created a challenge, but add in St. Joe’s limited roster, and it’s even more challenging.

“COVID has really added to the uncertainty of our season,” Witmer said. “We only have three athletes on our team, so dual meets are out of the question. We are working diligently to find tournaments to get our kids some matches.”

Zack Witmer and Amonn Ohl are the lone state qualifiers returning for the Wolves, which had five qualifiers last season. Josh Hershbine finishes out the trio of wrestlers for St. Joseph’s.

Witmer and Ohl are each three-time state qualifiers.

Zack Witmer finished fifth in the state last season, which he has done twice now. His highest finish is fourth during his sophomore campaign.

Ohl finished sixth in the state his freshman year, but has been unable to place since. Part of that reason can be attributed to late-season injuries. Without those injuries, Coach Witmer believes Ohl would be a three-time PIAA placewinner, too.

“I think we have two kids that have a legitimate shot at winning a state title in Amonn and Zack,” Coach Witmer said. “I think they both found their proper fighting weights for the season, and have worked extremely hard to obtain their goals. Josh Hershbine is a new wrestler, who is intense and a true student of the sport. He is a pleasure to coach, and we are excited to watch him compete.”

State College

State College’s Hayden Cunningham will not be on the mat this season for the Little Lions. The sophomore suffered an ACL injury that is forcing him to rehab this year. Tom Elling For the CDT

Ryan Cummins is entering his eighth season as the coach of the Little Lions. This season marks the first time during Cummins’ tenure that State College is the reigning District 6 Class 3A champion.

This is the first time the Little Lions can say that since 2004. They are also ranked ninth in the state by PA Power Wrestling, which is the highest District 6 school.

So State College has high expectations to repeat as district champs and make a return trip to Hershey for the PIAA team dual championships.

“We are really looking forward to building upon the success from last year,” Cummins said.

The Little Lions have 11 returning letterwinners, but one of those wrestlers won’t be competing. Hayden Cunningham, who led State College with 38 wins as a freshman last season, won’t be on the mat for the Little Lions this season. The sophomore suffered a torn ACL and will have to rehab all season in hopes of being back for his junior season.

Even though State College loses Cunningham for this season, it still has most of its starting lineup from the 12-6 team from last year. Those wrestlers include: Kyle Martin, Ty Price, Harrison Schoen, Lance Urbas, Eric Weaver, Bailey Weaverling, Carter Weaverling and Owen Woolcott.

The Little Lions also have a few newcomers who Cummins feels will have an impact on the squad. They include two homegrown talents in Jacob Campbell and Nick Pavlechko. They are each freshmen.

The other newcomers include a pair of brothers from Minnesota in Pierson and Carson Manville. Penn State fans might be familiar with the Manville name, as older brother Mason wrestles for the Nittany Lions.

Pierson is a freshman and ranked ninth in the state by PA Power Wrestling at 138 pounds.

Carson is a senior and is competing in Pennsylvania for the second time. He was on Wyoming Seminary’s team his freshman year of high school, but then went back home to Minnesota until this year. Carson is coming off winning a Minnesota state title, and looks like could be in prime position to claim a PIAA title, as he is ranked third in the state by PA Power Wrestling at 172 pounds.

“Our team is excited to compete and get the season rolling,” Cummins said.

Bald Eagle Area

Head coach (years coaching overall, at school): Ron Guenot (5th, 5th)

Assistant coaches: Kyle Wallace, Eddie Hockenberry, Kyle Fluke, Travis Stem, Troy Guenot, Quenton Rexroth, Mike Cook, Steve Stem (JH Head Coach), Ken Shirk (JH Assistant), Dave Lomison, Shawn Switzer, Rory McCoy, Corey Bainey, John Dubbs

Last season’s record: 12-4

Last season’s accomplishments: District 6 runner up, Regional 5th place, and State 12th place, Trojan Wars 5th place, West Branch Ultimate Warrior 6th place

Key losses: Gage McClenehan, state champion; David Close, state qualifier; Drew Koleno, regional qualifier

Returning letterwinners: Cooper Gilham, Sr.; Brady Proctor, Sr.; Drake Holderman, Sr.; Noah Foltz, Jr.; Kevin Taylor, Jr.; Grace Stem, Jr.; Isaac Packer, Jr.; Matthew Knepp, Jr.; Coen Bainey, Soph.; Jeffre Pifer, Soph.

Key newcomers: Nathan Antonuccio, Sr.; Heath Basalla, Soph.; Nate Fry, Soph.; Hunter Ishler, Soph.; Mason McCauley, Soph.; Isaac Dechow, Soph.; Lucas Fye, Fr.; Mason Reese, Fr.; Cameron Dubbs, Fr.; Hunter Gardner, Fr.; Owen Johnson, Fr.; Tyler Brooks, Fr.

Bellefonte

Head coach (years coaching overall, at school): Mike Maney (15th, 13th)

Assistant coaches: Nate Alterio, Richard Taylor, Keith Taylor, Dave Surovec, Mark Coppolo, Mark Maney, Ryan Smith

Last season’s record: 14-5

Last season’s accomplishments: 3rd District 6 Duals, 3rd District 6 Class3A individual tournament, PIAA Class3A Northwest Regional Champions, Mt. League Champions

Key losses: Alex Coppolo, Tyler Benner, Brady Martin, Alec Bossert, Aaron Little, John Nastase

Returning letterwinners: Lane Aikey, Sr.; Ethan Richner, Sr.; Ethan Rossman, Sr.; Max Barrier, Sr.; Stephen Ivicic, Sr.; Nathan Smith, Sr.; Aidan O’Shea, Jr.; Jude Swisher, Jr.; Andrew McChesney, Soph.

Key newcomers: Garret Choates, Jr.; Gage Long, Soph.; Addison Shawley, Soph.

Penns Valley

Head coach (years coaching overall, at school): Joel Brinker (22nd, 15th)

Assistant coaches: Michael Wise, Wayne Yearick and Colby Stover

Last season’s record: 6-9

Last season’s accomplishments: 5th at District 6 Class 2A Championships, 8th at PIAA SW Regional Tournament, 11th at the PIAA State Championships, 3 wrestlers qualified for PIAA State Championships — Clayton Royer, Malachi DuVall (3rd), Andrew Sharer (4th), Royer joined Penns Valley 100 Wins Club with 122 total career wins

Key losses: Clayton Royer, Charles Martin, Andrew Sharer, Caelob Packer

Returning letterwinners: Justin Darlington, Sr.; Malachi DuVall, Sr.; Dristen Wolfe, Sr.; Hayden Yearick, Jr.; Nate Long, Jr.; Malachi Thompson, Jr.; Noah Fetterolf, Jr.; Micah Fetterolf, Jr.; Cole Felker, Jr.; Chase Fleshman, Soph.

Key newcomers: Micah Good, Soph; David Martin Soph.; Hunter Lyons, Soph.; Colten Shunk, Fr.; Ty Watson, Fr.

Philipsburg-Osceola

Head coach (years coaching overall, at school): Brad Pataky (5th, 5th)

Assistant coaches: Jake Krupa, Matt Lobb, Brad Wood

Last season’s record: 9-7

Last season’s accomplishments: First Regional Champion since 2008, Parker Moore; 6 District Place Winners; 7 Regional Qualifiers; 3 PIAA State Placewinners, Chase Chapman, Hunter Weitoish, Moore

Returning letterwinners: Hunter Weitoish, Sr.; Parker Moore, Sr.; Nick Coudriet, Jr.; Scott Frantz, Jr.; Austin Foster, Jr.; Luke Hughes, Jr.; Chase Klinger, Jr.

Key newcomers: Marcus Gable, Fr.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy

Head coach (years coaching overall, at school): Brian Witmer (4th, 1st)

Assistant coaches: J.R. Wert

Last season’s record: 2-7

Last season’s accomplishments: District 6 individual team 2nd, Regional 2nd, State 5th, 1st state champion crowned, 2 state champions, Caleb Dowling and Tyler Stoltzfus, 5 state qualifiers, Zack Witmer 5th, Keegan Rothrock 6th, Amonn Ohl DNP

Key losses: Caleb Dowling, Tyler Stoltzfus, Keegan Rothrock, Mike Lavallee

Returning letterwinners: Amonn Ohl, Sr.; Zack Witmer, Sr.

Key newcomers: Josh Hershbine, Jr.

State College

Head coach (years coaching overall, at school): Ryan Cummins (17th, 8th)

Assistant coaches: Bud Price and Max Miller

Last season’s record: 12-6

Last season’s accomplishments: District 6 Class 3A Team Champs

Key losses: Clayton Leidy, Noah Prewitt, Michael McShea, Jason Dry, Harrison Hoopes

Returning letterwinners: Nick Beebe, Sr.; Kyle Martin, Sr.; Ty Price, Sr.; Harrison Schoen, Sr.; Lance Urbas, Sr.; Bailey Weaverling, Sr.; Owen Woolcott, Sr.; Hayden Cunningham, Soph.; Anthony Herzing, Soph.; Eric Weaver, Soph.; Carter Weaverling, Soph.

Key newcomers: Carson Manville, Sr.; Pierson Manville, Fr.; Jacob Campbell, Fr.; Nick Pavlechko, Fr.