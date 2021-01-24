HS roundup: Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Jan. 18-24

Editor’s note: Don’t see your team’s results? Be sure to send your results to cdtscores@centredaily.com for future inclusion.

Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Jan. 18-24.

Boys’ basketball

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy lost 58-42 to Mountoursville on Monday. Brendan Scanlon became the third player in Wolfpack history to reach 1,000 career points.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat Bellwood-Antis 50-33 on Monday. Zach Braucht was the high scorer for the Rams with 23 points.

P-O: P-O fell 70-58 to Clearfield on Tuesday. Despite the loss, the Mounties had plenty of reason to celebrate as senior Ryan whitehead notched his 1,000th career point. Whitehead was the high scorer in the game, notching 24 points.

State College: State College fell 53-28 to Cumberland Valley on Tuesday.

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s beat Juniata Valley 78-52 on Wednesday to improve to 3-5. With 24 points, Brendan Scanlon led the Wolfpack in scoring for the seventh time this season.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Mount Union 64-44 on Wednesday. Nick Way led the Red Raiders with 20 points.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley lost 76-55 to Tyrone on Friday. Zach Braucht was the high scorer for the Rams with 21 points.

P-O vs. BEA: Philipsburg-Osceola beat Bald Eagle Area 66-32 on Friday. Jacob DeSimone led the Mounties with 18 points. Hayden Vaughn and Alex Gavlock led the Eagles with 10 points each.

State College: State College fell 52-34 to Carlisle on Friday. Jaden Mitchell led the Little Lions with nine points.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley lost 58-37 to DuBois on Saturday. John Aston led the Rams with 11 points.

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s lost 51-46 to Bishop McCort High School on Saturday.

Bellefonte vs. BEA: Bellefonte topped Bald Eagle Area 53-28 on Saturday to improve to 2-3. Blair Eckley-Jones led the Red Raiders with 16 points, while Chase Thompson led BEA with 8 points.

Girls’ basketball

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola lost 60-33 to Clearfield on Monday. Camden Potter led the Mounties in scoring with 14 points.

State College: State College fell 63-24 to Cumberland Valley on Tuesday. Megan Lieb had six points in the loss.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte lost 69-33 to Loyalsock on Tuesday. Mia Johnson and Maddie Tice each had five points.

SJCA vs. BEA: Staint Joseph’s Catholic Academy beat Bald Eagle Area 44-35 on Wednesday. BEA’s Sarah Holler had 8 points.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley lost 53-35 to Tyrone on Thursday, falling to 1-2 on the season. Ann-Marie McMurtrie was the high scorer for the Rams with 10 points.

BEA vs. P-O: Bald Eagle Area beat Philipsburg-Osceola 50-26 on Thursday. Maddie Perry led the Eagles with 13 points. Alayna Webster and Olivia Hutton had six points each for the Mounties.

SJCA vs. Penns Valley: Saint Joseph’s beat Penns Valley 47-39 on Friday. Kate Youngmark led the Wolfpack with 15 points, while Kailen Winkelblech was the Rams’ high scorer with 17 points.

State College: State College fell 42-26 to Carlisle on Friday. Carley Donnell at 12 points in the loss.

BEA vs. Bellefonte: Bald Eagle Area beat rival Bellefonte 45-39 on Saturday. Sara Holler and Maddy Perry each posted 14 points for the Eagles. Maddy Tice led the Red Raiders with 12 points.

Wrestling

Penns Valley vs. P-O: Penns Valley topped Philipsburg-Osceola 52-20 in its season debut on Tuesday. Winners were: P-O’s Marcus Gable at 120 pounds (15-3 major decision), Penns Valley’s Justin Darlington at 126 (8-0 major decision), Penns Valley’s Ty Watson at 132 (forfeit), P-O’s Austin Foster at 138 (fall in :54), Penns Valley’s Noah Fetterolf at 145 (forfeit), P-O’s Luke Hughes at 152 (9-1 major decision), Penns Valley’s Cole Felker at 160 (fall in :49), Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall at 172 (fall in 3:55), Penns Valley’s Michael Hill at 189 (forfeit), P-O’s Parker Moore at 215 (forfeit), Penns Valley’s Ben Sharer at 285 (forfeit), Penns Valley’s Colten Shunk at 106 (forfeit), Penns Valley’s Chase Fleshman at 113 (forfeit).

State College: State College lost 31-20 to Central Dauphin on Wednesday. Winners for the Little Lions were: Bailey Weaverling at 120 pounds (Dec 6-2), Eric Weaver at 132 (Dec 9-4), Pierson Manville at 138 (Dec 15-10), Braden Newby at 160 (Dec 6-2), Lance Urbas at 172 (TF 15-0, 0:00), Harrison Schoen at 285 (Dec 6-3).

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola lost 44-23 to Altoona on Thursday. Mounties earning wins were: Parker Moore at 285 pounds (fall in 5:05), Marcus Gable at 120 (17-2 tech fall), Nick Coudriet at 126 (11-7 decision), Austin Foster at 138 pounds (8-4 decision), Hunter Weitoish at 172 (fall in 2:24).

BEA: Bald Eagle Area fell 46-21 to Central Mountain on Thursday. Winners for the Eagles were: Noah Foltz at 160 pounds (fall in 3:57), Matthew Knepp at 189 (13-6 decision), Lucas Fye at 106 (fall in 5:03), Coen Bainey at 113 (forfeit).

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola beat West Branch 40-24 on Friday. Winners for the Mounties were: Scott Frantz at 120 pounds (Dec 2-0), Marcus Gable at 126 (Fall 1:02), Nick Coudriet at 132 (Fall 2:27), Austin Foster at 138 (Fall 0:51), Luke Hughes at 145 (Dec 9-4), Hunter Weitoish at 172 (Fall 3:27), Parker Moore at 215 (MD 10-2), and Chase Klinger at 285 (Fall 5:07).

Bellefonte: Bellefonte claimed the team crown with 187.5 points and had four individual champs on Saturday at the Big 7 wrestling tournament in Altoona. Finishers for the Red Raiders were: Jude Swisher (1st, 132 pounds), Ethan Richner (1 st, 160), Ethan Rossman (1st, 189), Addison Shawley (1st, 285), Aidan O’Shea (2nd, 113), Garrett Choates (4th, 106 pounds), Nathan Smith (4th, 126), Gage Long (4th, 138), Dylan Dann (4th, 145), Stephen Ivicic (4th, 172), Max Barrier (4th, 215), Aaron McClusick (5th, 120) and Andrew McChesney (5th, 152).

State College: State College finished as runner up at the Big 7 wrestling tournament in Altoona on Saturday with 184 points and two champs. Finishers for the Little Lions were: Lance Urbas (1st, 172 pounds), Nick Pavlechko (1st, 215), Owen Woolcott (2nd, 126), Pierson Manville (2nd, 132), Eric Weaver (2nd, 138), Carter Weaverling (2nd, 152), Bailey Weaverling (3rd, 120), Kyle Martin (3rd, 145), Ty Price (4th, 189), Harrison Schoen (4th, 285), Tom Hill (5th, 113), Braden Newby (6th, 160) and Maddy Baney (7th, 106).

BEA: Bald Eagle Area came in fourth with 130 points and one champ at the Big 7 wrestling tournament on Saturday at Altoona. Cooper Gilham also secured his 100th career win during the tournament. Finishers for the Eagles were: Coen Bainey (1st, 113 pounds), Lucas Fye (2nd, 106), Gilham (3rd, 126), Mason Reese (3rd, 138), Noah Foltz (3rd, 160), Hunter Gardner (4th, 120), Cameron Dubbs (4th, 152), Grace Stem (5th, 145), Matt Knepp (5th, 189), Brady Proctor (6th, 172), Nathan Antonuccio (6th, 285) and Jeffre Pifer (7th, 132).

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat West Branch 42-26 on Saturday. Winners for the Rams were: Chase Fleshman at 113 pounds (Dec 5-2), Hayden Yearick at 120 (For.), Justin Darlington at 126 (Fall 3:13), Ty Watson (PVAH) at 132 (Fall 1:49), Nate Long at 138 (Fall 2:16), Micah Fetterolf at 160 (Dec 13-12), Malachi DuVall at 172 (Fall 0:31), Ben Sharer at 285 (Fall 1:30).