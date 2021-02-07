Here are Centre County’s high school wrestling stat leaders through Feb. 7

Bald Eagle Area’s Noah Foltz, left, made his debut on the wins, fastest falls and major decisions list this week. The Eagles’ junior leads his team with 12 wins, which is tied for second in the county. ncobler@centredaily.com

There is still some time for Centre County’s teams to get action in before the postseason begins on Feb. 16.

This past week saw Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte and State College wrestle multiple duals, with the Eagles seeing the most action. BEA had five duals in two days and went 5-0. The Eagles are now done until the postseason.

The Red Raiders scheduled two duals at the last minute on Friday. As of now, they have three duals left before postseason begins on Feb. 19.

The Little Lions had four duals, with three in one day on Saturday. They have three duals left in the regular season.

Penns Valley was to have a dual on Tuesday, but thanks to the weather, the Rams are now done until the postseason. Philipsburg-Osceola and Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy have been done for several weeks now.

Let’s take a look at this week’s leaders:

Wins

Another week has come and gone, and another Centre County wrestler earned his 100th career win.

Another week has come and gone, and another Centre County wrestler earned his 100th career win.

This week it was Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman. The senior pinned South Williamsport’s Bryan Casella on Friday for that century-mark victory. Rossman then announced his commitment to continue his wrestling career at Lock Haven University.

He is tied for the county lead still with teammates Ethan Richner and Jude Swisher at 14. All three tallied two wins this week. Swisher also broke the Red Raiders’ takedown mark by earning his 107th takedown in just 12 matches this season.

There were several new faces in the top 10 this week coming from BEA and State College.

The Eagles’ Noah Foltz went 5-0 this week to leap into a tie for second in the county with 12 victories. The junior leads BEA in wins and is 12-1, the loss came to Richner. Foltz is tied with a trio of Richner’s teammates in Addison Shawley, Aidan O’Shea and Gage Long.

Foltz’s teammate Coen Bainey also went 5-0 this week. The sophomore is tied for eighth in the county with 11 victories. Bainey is tied with the Red Raiders’ Max Barrier.

The Eagles’ Cooper Gilham and Lucas Fye are tied with the Little Lions’ Lance Urbas and Pierson Manville at 10th with 10 wins. A pair of Bellefonte wrestlers in Andrew McChesney and Nate Smith are also there in 10th.

Next week, there will more than likely be another county wrestler collecting his 100th career mark. The wrestler is State College’s Owen Woolcott, who is at 99 after collecting two wins on Saturday. Coincidentally, his third match of the day had him and his opponent, Connellsville’s Mason Prinkey, each going for their 100th, but Woolcott came up short in a 5-3 defeat.

Here’s which wrestlers collected their 10th wins of the season this week:

BEA: Foltz, forfeit against Halifax on Wednesday; Bainey, forfeit against Marion Center on Thursday; Gilham, pin of Marion Center’s Carter Gilmore on Thursday; Fye, bumped up to 113 pounds, topped Williamsport’s Luke Segraves 4-2 on Thursday.

Bellefonte: Barrier, bumped up to 285, forfeit against South Williamsport on Friday; McChesney, forfeit against Meadowbrook Christian on Friday; Smith, pinned Meadowbrook Christian’s Michael Eager on Friday.

State College: Urbas, forfeit against Connellsville on Saturday; Manville, 18-3 technical fall of Connellsville’s Gabriel Ruggieri on Saturday.

Pins

What a week the Eagles' Matthew Knepp had in falls.

What a week the Eagles’ Matthew Knepp had in falls.

The junior went 4-1 for BEA with four pins to jump onto the top-10 list at 10th with four. He had two on Wednesday and two on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Knepp stuck Halifax’s Luke Enders in 1:21 and then Danville’s Jacob Gilbert in 4:40. On Thursday, “Kneppy,” as coach Ron Guenot calls him, pinned Marion Center’s Gaven Palko in 1:59 and followed up by topping Williamsport’s Charlie Lundy in 3:18 of a tightly contested dual between the schools.

There is no longer a tie at the top of this list.

Rossman was able to collect a pin this week as Richner was not. This makes Rossman the leader by himself with nine on the season. As previously mentioned, Rossman stuck South Williamsport’s Bryan Casella, which was his 100th career win.

Gilham and Smith each collected two falls this week to climb into a tie for third with six pins with Fye, who had a fall this week. Gilham topped Halifax’s Dillon Galkowski on Wednesday and Marion Center’s Carter Gilmore on Thursday. Smith stuck South Williamsport’s Sam Person and Meadowbrook Christian’s Tyler Eager on Friday.

Manville also had multiple pins this week. He is up to five on the season and is tied with Shawley, Swisher and Long for sixth. Manville pinned Hollidaysburg’s Gaige Rabenstein and Selinsgrove’s Andrew Sassaman on Saturday. Shawley and Swisher each took care of their South Williamsport opponents in the same manner.

Bainey pinned Line Mountain’s over Aidan Kritzer on Wednesday and Williamsport’s Devin Harris on Thursday to have four on the season to be tied with Knepp, O’Shea and State College’s Nick Pavlechko.

Major Decisions

After a logjam of wrestlers all sat tied at the top of this one, Woolcott broke out of the pack.

After a logjam of wrestlers all sat tied at the top of this one, Woolcott broke out of the pack.

The senior was able to collect his third major decision of the season on Thursday to be alone at the top. Woolcott racked up a 16-4 win over Cumberland Valley’s Jaciah Whitcomb on Thursday.

A trio of Eagles in Gilham, Foltz and Mason Reese joined a group of six other wrestlers that have two major decisions this year.

Gilham had two this week alone. The senior outscored his opponents 28-7 and earned both victories on Wednesday over Line Mountain’s Lane Schadel and Danville’s Kyle Vanden Heuvel.

Reese topped Line Mountain’s Max Bingaman 17-3. Foltz had a 9-0 shutout of Williamsport’s Sebastian Robinson on Thursday.

Richner was the only other county wrestler to earn a major decision this week when he beat South Williamsport’s Landon Lorson, 9-1 on Friday.

Technical Falls

It's been either Swisher or Urbas leading this category all season.

It’s been either Swisher or Urbas leading this category all season.

Urbas took the spot back by himself this week after he earned his fifth technical fall of the season. It was the second time this season he hung a 15-point victory on his opponent.

Urbas racked up a 21-6 victory over Hollidaysburg’s Aaron Sleeth in 5:00 on Saturday. The pair squared off in the Big 7 172-pound finals with Urbas topping Sleeth 18-3 in 5:25 at that time.

Manville is third on this list after he earned his third technical fall of the year. The freshman topped Connellsville’s Gabriel Ruggieri 18-3 on Saturday.

Bellefonte’s Garrett Choates was able to secure his second technical fall on Friday, which has him tied for fourth in the county with Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall and Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Zack Witmer. He shut out Meadowbrook Christian’s Tyler Stokes, 17-0.

Fye was the only other county wrestler to secure a technical fall this week when he shut out Marion Center’s Camden Stewart, 15-0.

Fastest Falls

There were three new times added this week, making 33 seconds the gateway to the list.

There were three new times added this week, making 33 seconds the gateway to the list.

Manville had the county’s second fastest time when he stuck Cumberland Valley’s Owen McKenzie in 15 seconds on Thursday.

Foltz collected the county’s fourth fastest time by putting Danville’s Weston Whapham on his back in 21 seconds.

Smith is tied with his teammate in Barrier for 10th, when he topped Meadowbrook Christian’s Eager in 33 seconds.

Wins

Name School Total T1. Ethan Richner Bellefonte 14 T1. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte 14 T1. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 14 T4. Noah Foltz Bald Eagle Area 12 T4. Addison Shawley Bellefonte 12 T4. Aidan O’Shea Bellefonte 12 T4. Gage Long Bellefonte 12 T8. Coen Bainey Bald Eagle Area 11 T8. Max Barrier Bellefonte 11 T10. 6 wrestlers



10

Falls

Name School Total 1. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte 9 2. Ethan Richner Bellefonte 8 T3. Cooper Gilham Bald Eagle Area 6 T3. Lucas Fye Bald Eagle Area 6 T3. Nate Smith Bellefonte 6 T6. Addison Shawley Bellefonte 5 T6. Gage Long Bellefonte 5 T6. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 5 T6. Pierson Manville State College 5 T10. Coen Bainey Bald Eagle Area 4 T10. Matthew Knepp Bald Eagle Area 4 T10. Aidan O’Shea Bellefonte 4 T10. Nick Pavlechko State College 4

Fastest Fall

Name School Time 1. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :13 2. Pierson Manville State College :15 3. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte :18 4. Noah Foltz Bald Eagle Area :21 T5. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :23 T5. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :23 7. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte :28 8. Ben Sharer Penns Valley :30 9. Malachi DuVall Penns Valley :31 T10. Max Barrier Bellefonte :33 T10. Nate Smith Bellefonte :33

Technical Falls

Name School Total 1. Lance Urbas State College 5 2. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 4 3. Pierson Manville State College 3 T4. Garrett Choates Bellefonte 2 T4. Malachi DuVall Penns Valley 2 T4. Zack Witmer St. Joseph’s 2 T7. Lucas Fye Bald Eagle Area 1 T7. Aidan O’Shea Bellefonte 1 T7. Ethan Richner Bellefonte 1 T7. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte 1 T7. Nathan Smith Bellefonte 1 T7. Hunter Weitoish Philipsburg-Osceola 1 T7. Marcus Gable Philipsburg-Osceola 1 T7. Carter Weaverling State College 1 T7. Owen Woolcott State College 1 T7. Ty Price State College 1

Major Decisions

Name School Total 1. Owen Woolcott State College 3 T2. Cooper Gilham Bald Eagle Area 2 T2. Mason Reese Bald Eagle Area 2 T2. Noah Foltz Bald Eagle Area 2 T2. Aidan O’Shea Bellefonte 2 T2. Garrett Choates Bellefonte 2 T2. Justin Darlington Penns Valley 2 T2. Parker Moore Philipsburg-Osceola 2 T2. Kyle Martin State College 2 T2. Thomas Hill State College 2