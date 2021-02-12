Bellefonte head football coach Shanon Manning departs for Central Mountain

Bellefonte football will be searching for a new head football coach for the first time since 2013. Shanon Manning, who coached the team from 2013-20, was approved as Central Mountain’s new head football coach at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

Manning led the Red Raiders to a 3-4 record in the shortened 2020 season, but led them to a 9-3 record in 2019, including an appearance in the PIAA state playoffs. He ran a spread offense that emphasized a run-heavy attack in his time with the Red Red Raiders.

His rushing offense led the team in his tenure and helped former Red Raider C.J. Funk become the school’s leading rusher in 2019.

The now-former Bellefonte head coach expressed his gratitude for his time at the helm of the program in a text message to the Centre Daily Times.

“I have tremendous respect for the Bellefonte community, players and district,” he said. “The last eight years have been an incredible opportunity. Now, I look forward to the new opportunity at Central Mountain. I can not wait to get in the weight room!”

Manning’s salary will be $7,617, according to the Keystone Central school board meeting agenda.

Whoever replaces Manning will have to find a new quarterback after senior Ethan Rossman graduates this spring. Rossman led the program in the last two seasons as the signal caller.

Bellefonte did not immediately respond to a request for comment.