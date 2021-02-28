HS roundup: Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Feb. 22-28

Editor’s note: Don’t see your team’s results? Be sure to send your results to cdtscores@centredaily.com for future inclusion.

Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Feb. 22-28.

Boys’ basketball

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat Huntingdon 57-44 on Monday. Zach Braucht was the Rams’ leading scorer with 24 points.

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy lost 59-41 to Greenwood High School on Tuesday.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area lost 61-27 to Clearfield on Tuesday. Alex Gavlock led the Eagles in scoring with eight points.

P-O vs. Penns Valley: Philipsburg-Osceola beat Penns Valley 43-39 on Tuesday. P-O’s Ryan Whitehead had game-high 19 points. John Aston led the Rams in scoring with 14 points.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte lost 55-34 to Central on Tuesday.

Penns Valley vs. BEA: Penns Valley beat Bellefonte 42-30 on Wednesday. John Aston had 16 points to lead the Rams in scoring. Ayden Jodon scored 10 points for the Eagles.

Bellefonte vs. BEA: Bellefonte beat Bald Eagle Area 64-31 on Thursday. Gannon Brungard and Nick Way each had 16 points to lead the Red Raiders. Alex Gavlock led the Eagles in scoring with nine points.

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy lost 70-55 to Harmony Area High School on Thursday.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola lost 62-43 to Central on Thursday.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley lost to Tyrone 66-19 on Thursday.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area lost 61-34 to Huntingdon on Friday. Alex Gavlock had 14 points to lead the Eagles in scoring.

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy lost 71-45 to Saint John Neumann High School on Friday.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte lost 45-34 to Central on Friday. Blair Eckley-Jones and Nick Way each scored 10 points to lead the Red Raiders.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat Harmony 60-32 on Friday.

State College: State College lost 52-59 to Chambersburg on Friday.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola lost 59-56 to Central on Saturday.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area lost 76-25 to Tyrone on Saturday. Kyle Gavlock had 14 points to lead the Eagles in scoring.

Girls’ basketball

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat Mount Union 37-32 on Monday to improve to 8-6. Avery Dinges was the high scorer for the Rams with 10 points.

State College: State College lost 86-23 to Central Dauphin on Monday.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola lost to Tyrone on Tuesday.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area beat Huntingdon 50-36 on Tuesday. Sarah Holler led the Eagles in scoring with 10 points.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte lost 40-24 to Central on Wednesday. Maddie Tice led the Red Raiders with 13 points.

SJCA vs. P-O: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy beat Philipsburg-Osceola 55-33 on Wednesday.

State College: State College lost 66-21 to Central Dauphin on Wednesday.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area beat Glendale 33-32 on Thursday. Sarah Holler had nine points to lead the Eagles in scoring.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Clearfield 50-25 on Thursday. Maddie Tice had a game-high 18 points in the win.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola lost 53-39 to Harmony on Thursday. Megan Holencick had 15 points to lead the Mounties in scoring.

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy beat Saint John Neumann High School 67-38 on Friday.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley lost 64-40 to Tyrone on Friday. Leah Beben and Kailen Winkelblech were the high scorers with eight points.

State College: State College lost 53-10 to Chambersburg on Friday.

State College’s Megan Lieb pushes around a Central Dauphin defender during the game on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Football

2021 PSFCA East-West All Star Game: The rosters for the 2021 PSFCA Class 1-3A and Class 4-6A East-West All Star teams were announced Monday. Making the roster for Class 4-6A were State College’s Conrad Moore (QB), Sammy Knipe (TE/HB) and Dresyn Green (ATH) and Bellefonte’s John Besch (OL). Making the Class 1-3A roster were Penns Valley’s John Aston (OL) and Ben Sharer (OL) and Bald Eagle Area’s Kyler Cunnginham (LB). BEA coach Jesse Nagle was named the assistant coach representing District 6. There will be two games played for the first time this year. Both are set for May 30 at Central Dauphin’s Landis field in Harrisburg, and will be played in conjunction with the Big 33 Game. Penns Valley coach Martin Tobias was named the assistant coach representing District 6 for the Big 33 Game.

Swimming

Bellefonte boys: Bellefonte beat Tyrone 39-33 on Feb. 20 to finish its regular season 4-3-1. Winning gold for the Red Raiders were Harrison Horner in the 50 free and 100 butterfly, Cedrick Bagwell in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, Carter Boone in the 200 and 500 free, and the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.

Bellefonte girls: Bellefonte beat Tyrone 60-34 and Penns Valley 64-26 on Feb. 20 to end its regular season 6-3. Winning gold for the Red Raiders were Kate Rarrick in the 200 and 500 free, Kiaha McCool in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, Finley Musser in the 200 IM and all three relay teams. McCool’s time of 58.91 in the backstroke was a new school record.

Penns Valley girls: Penns Valley concluded its regular season with a meet against Mifflin County, Bellefonte, Bald Eagle Area and Juniata Valley on Tuesday. Maggie Delaney won gold in the 100 breaststroke and placed second in the 100 butterfly. Madison Roberts placed second in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Anna Butler placed second in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. Kylee Cessna placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 50 free.

Track and Field

State College: State College competed in the Cumberland Valley Last Chance Winter Meet on Saturday. Winning first place for the Little Lions were: Ryan Lindenberg in the 200-meter dash (23.88), Brady Bigger in the 1-mile run (4:28.02), Grace Morningstar in the 800-meter run (2:18.88), Marlee Kwasnica in the 1-mile run (5:18.53) and Shannon Mullin in the long jump and triple jump.

State College’s Ty Price wrestles Clearfield’s Mark Mcgonigal during the PIAA NW AAA Regional Wrestling Tournament at Altoona Area High School on Feb. 27, 2021 in Altoona, PA. Noah Riffe nriffe@centredaily.com

Wrestling

Bellefonte: Bellefonte repeated as the PIAA Class 3A Northwest Regional team champions on Saturday at Altoona with 119 points. The Red Raiders crowned three champs: Lane Aikey (126 pounds), Jude Swisher (132) and Ethan Richner (160). Ethan Rossman placed second at 172 pounds. All four will advance to next weekend’s West Super Regional.

State College: State College placed fourth in the team race at the PIAA Class 3A Northwest Regional team championships on Saturday at Altoona with 110 points. Carson Manville won an individual regional championships for the Little Lions at 172 pounds. Also qualifying for next week’s West Super Regional were second-place finishers Owen Woolcott (126 pounds), Lance Urbas (172) and Ty Price (215).

Philipsburg-Osceola: Philipsburg-Osceola tied for eighth in the team race with 37 points at the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional on Saturday at Indiana. The Mounties qualified all four of its wrestlers for next weekend’s PIAA Western Super Regional. Those qualifiers were: Marcus Gable (5th, 120 pounds), Austin Foster (5th, 138), Hunter Weitoish (4th, 160) and Parker Moore (4th, 215).

Bald Eagle Area: Bald Eagle Area brought three wrestlers to Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional on Saturday at Indiana, and advanced three to next weekend’s Super Regional. BEA’s qualifiers were: Lucas Fye (5th, 106 pounds), Coen Bainey (3rd, 113) and Cooper Gilham (4th, 126).

Penns Valley: Penns Valley advanced one of its four wrestlers at Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional at Indiana to next weekend’s Super Regional. Malachi DuVall placed second at 172 pounds to advance.

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy had both of its wrestlers at Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional at Indiana to next weekend’s Super Regional. Zack Witmer placed second at 132 pounds and Amonn Ohl was third at 138 pounds.