Here are Centre County’s high school wrestling stat leaders through Feb. 28

When the week began, there were 26 Centre County wrestlers still alive in the postseason.

After this weekend’s regional tournaments were completed, there are 18 left. They will all aim to finish in the top four of their super regional tournaments next weekend to reach Hershey for the PIAA Championships.

Bellefonte was able to defend its PIAA Class 3A Northwest Regional crown with three champions. The Red Raiders along with State College and Philipsburg-Osceola have the most remaining wrestlers with four apiece.

The Little Lions had a PIAA Class 3A Northwest Regional champ, but none of the Class 2A schools in the Mounties, Bald Eagle Area, Penns Valley and Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy were able to earn a regional title.

The Class 2A schools, however, have the most combined wrestlers still alive with 10.

Let’s take a look at where movements were at on this week’s leaderboards:

Wins

Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher collected his 20th win of the season this week when he topped State College’s Pierson Manville in the 132-pound finals. Noah Riffe nriffe@centredaily.com

Centre County has its first 20-win wrestler in Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher. His 20 wins lead the county.

The Red Raiders’ junior got that win when he topped State College’s Pierson Manville in the PIAA 3A Northwest 132-pound final.

Swisher beat the freshman 7-6 to earn his second regional crown. The pair have wrestled three times this season, with Swisher holding a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Swisher amassed three wins en route to his title.

A trio of wrestlers, Swisher’s teammates Ethan Richner and Ethan Rossman along with Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey, need one more victory to get 20 on the season.

Rossman and Bainey each added three wins this week as they finished second and third, respectively, in their weights at their regional tournaments.

All but three wrestlers in the top 10 will have an opportunity to add to their win totals next weekend in the super regional tournaments.

Here’s who were able to earn their 10th wins of the season this week:

Philipsburg-Osceola: Austin Foster (11 wins) pinned Chestnut Ridge’s Colton Bollman in the 138-pound consolation quarterfinals in 1:33. Foster is still alive in the postseason; Marcus Gable (10) topped Carlynton’s Bryce Rodriguez, 10-3, in the 120-pound 5th-place match to secure a spot in the super regional; Parker Moore (10) avenged a district loss to Huntingdon’s Briar Deline, 7-4, in the 215-pound consolation semifinals to secure a spot in the super regional.

State College: Carter Weaverling (12) pinned Allderdice’s Nate Lucas in the 152-pound consolation quarterfinals in 2:00. Weaverling saw his season come to an end; Harrison Schoen (10) pinned Brashear’s Hamadi Muhina in the 285-pound quarterfinals. Schoen’s season came to a close.

Pins

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Amonn Ohl had three pins this week to get to eight on the season. Ohl has 86 high school career pins. Jordan Anderson For the Centre Daily Times

The Wolves’ Amonn Ohl made his appearance on the leaderboard in this category for the first time this year. He led the county in pins his freshman and sophomore campaigns.

The senior collected three pins on way to a third-place finish at 138 pounds in the PIAA 2A Southwest Regional tournament.

Ohl has eight this season and is tied for fourth in the county with former teammate in Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall and BEA’s Cooper Gilham. Ohl now has 86 high school career pins and has an opportunity to add to his totals.

Richner was at the top of this category by himself a week ago.

Richner is again at the top, but is now joined by Rossman. The duo each have 12 pins on the season.

Rossman added a pair to Richner’s one. Rossman pinned his way to the 189-pound finals in 2:39 of wrestling time.

Richner pinned his way to the finals, too, but he started in the semifinals after receiving a bye in the quarterfinals.

Bainey is two behind the leaders as he became the third county wrestler to collect 10 pins this season. The Eagles’ sophomore stuck Laurel’s Colin Bartley in the 113-pound quarterfinals in 4:12.

Bellefonte’s Aidan O’Shea also collected three pins this week to get to seven on the season, but his season came to a close.

Major Decisions

Bald Eagle Area’s Cooper Gilham looks to escape Chestnut Ridge’s Ross Dull in their 126-pound consolation finals bout during the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional tournament on Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Dull pinned Gilham in 2:03 to send the Eagles’ wrestler to a fourth-place finish. Tami Knopsnyder Photo provided

There remains a tie at the top here with Gilham and the Red Raiders’ Garrett Choates.

The pair each added another major decision win this week to get to four on the year. Gilham beat Bedford’s Camden Koontz 11-1 in the 126-pound quarterfinals. Choates earned a 10-2 victory over Cathedral Prep’s Sam Staab in the 106-pound consolation semifinals.

Gilham’s postseason is still rolling as Choates saw his come to an end.

Saint Joseph’s Zack Witmer added another major decision to get to three, and stay close to the leaders. Witmer shut out Mount Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo in the 132-pound quarterfinals.

State College’s Lance Urbas had two major decisions on his way to the 172-pound finals. He outscored his opponents 27-5 to jump onto the leaderboard this week.

P-O’s Austin Foster and Bellefonte’s Lane Aikey were each able to get their second major decisions this week to appear on the leaderboard.

Foster shut out Tussey Mountain’s Chad Weist, 8-0, to claim the final super regional spot at 138 pounds. Aikey shut out Altoona’s Caleb Fasick, 8-0, to earn the 120-pound title.

Technical Falls

There were only two county wrestlers to secure this type of victory this week.

The Little Lions’ Pierson Manville earned his sixth technical fall victory of the year when he topped Selinsgrove’s Aiden Gaugler, 20-3, in the 132-pound quarterfinals in 3:58. However, Manville had his season come to an end.

His six technical falls are second in the county behind Urbas, who has seven.

Richner was the other county wrestler to secure a technical fall, when he shut out General McLane’s Jackson Spires, 15-0, to win the 160-pound title in 5:24.

Fastest Falls

State College’s Ty Price wrestles Clearfield’s Mark Mcgonigal during the PIAA NW AAA Regional Wrestling Tournament at Altoona Area High School on Feb. 27, 2021 in Altoona, PA. Noah Riffe nriffe@centredaily.com

There were just two new times added this week by a pair of State College wrestlers.

Ty Price opened his PIAA 3A Northwest Regional tournament by sticking Obama Academy’s Bryson Jones in 14 seconds of the 215-pound quarterfinals. His time is the second fastest in the county.

Schoen’s previously mentioned 10th win, which was a pin of Muhina, took just 21 seconds to complete. Schoen’s time is the fifth fastest in the county.

Wins

Name School Total 1. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 20 T2. Coen Bainey Bald Eagle Area 19 T2. Ethan Richner Bellefonte 19 T2. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte 19 T5. Aidan O’Shea Bellefonte 17 T5. Pierson Manville State College 17 T7. Cooper Gilham Bald Eagle Area 16 T7. Lance Urbas State College 16 9. Lucas Fye Bald Eagle Area 15 T10. Gage Long Bellefonte 14 T10. Ty Price State College 14

Falls

Name School Total T1. Ethan Richner Bellefonte 12 T1. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte 12 3. Coen Bainey Bald Eagle Area 10 T4. Cooper Gilham Bald Eagle Area 8 T4. Malachi DuVall Penns Valley 8 T4. Amonn Ohl St. Joseph’s 8 T7. Lucas Fye Bald Eagle Area 7 T7. Aidan O’Shea Bellefonte 7 T7. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 7 T7. Nate Smith Bellefonte 7 T7. Austin Foster Philipsburg-Osceola 7 T7. Pierson Manville State College 7

Fastest Fall

Name School Time T1. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :13 T1. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :13 T1. Carson Manville State College :13 4. Ty Price State College :14 5. Pierson Manville State College :15 6. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte :18 T7. Noah Foltz Bald Eagle Area :21 T7. Harrison Schoen State College :21 T9. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :23 T9. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :23

Technical Falls

Name School Total 1. Lance Urbas State College 7 2. Pierson Manville State College 6 3. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 5 4. Zack Witmer St. Joseph’s 3 T5. Ethan Richner Bellefonte 2 T5. Garrett Choates Bellefonte 2 T5. Nate Smith Bellefonte 2 T5. Malachi DuVall Penns Valley 2 T5. Owen Woolcott State College 2 T10. 13 wrestlers



1

Major Decisions

Name School Total T1. Cooper Gilham Bald Eagle Area 4 T1. Garrett Choates Bellefonte 4 T2. Zack Witmer St. Joseph’s 3 T2. Owen Woolcott State College 3 T5. Mason Reese Bald Eagle Area 2 T5. Noah Foltz Bald Eagle Area 2 T5. Aidan O’Shea Bellefonte 2 T5. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte 2 T5. Lane Aikey Bellefonte 2 T5. Justin Darlington Penns Valley 2 T5. Austin Foster Philipsburg-Osceola 2 T5. Parker Moore Philipsburg-Osceola 2 T5. Kyle Martin State College 2 T5. Lance Urbas State College 2 T5. Thomas Hill State College 2 T5. Ty Price State College 2