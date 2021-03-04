What to know about the 18 Centre County wrestlers looking to reach PIAA Championships

The high school wrestling season is one week away from the PIAA Championships.

This means the 18 Centre County wrestlers still alive have to finish in the top-four of their weights at the PIAA Western Super Regionals to get to Hershey next weekend.

Bald Eagle Area, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy will head to Indiana University of Pennsylvania again this weekend to take on schools from Districts 5, 7, 9 and 10. There are 10 Centre County wrestlers competing in the Class 2A tournament.

Bellefonte and State College combined to send eight to the Class 3A tournament back in Altoona. The Red Raiders and Little Lions will take on opponents from Districts 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10.

Here’s a look at each wrestler alive:

Class 2A

BALD EAGLE AREA

Bald Eagle AreaÕs Lucas Fye controls West BranchÕs Landon Bainey in the 106 lb championship bout at the District 6 AA wrestling on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Jordan Anderson For the Centre Daily Times

Lucas Fye, 106 pounds

Class: Freshman

Record: 15-6

Regional finish: 5th

Quarterfinals opponent: Cooper Hornack, Fr., Burrell, 25-1, Southwest Regional champ

How’d he get here?: The Eagles’ freshman has shown poise throughout his first postseason. After finishing second in both the District 6 Section 2 and District 6 tournaments, he had some work to do in last weekend’s Southwest Regional tournament.

Fye opened his first regional tournament with a 4-0 win over a district champion. He then suffered back-to-back losses, one coming from Hornack in the semifinals, to fall to the fifth-place match. Fye used a solid ride game to earn his super regional spot with a 1-0 win.

Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey looks for near-fall points on Elizabeth Forward’s Damon Michael’s in their 113-pound consolation finals match during the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional tournament on Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Bainey topped Michaels 7-5 to finish third. Tami Knopsnyder Photo provided

Coen Bainey, 113 pounds

Class: Sophomore

Record: 19-1

Regional finish: 3rd

Quarterfinals opponent: Chase Bell, Fr., Reynolds, 17-7, Northwest Regional 2nd

How’d he get here?: Bainey did nothing but win all season long — until the Southwest Regional semifinals last weekend, where he finished third. The sophomore had claimed a District 6 Section 2 title and his second straight District 6 crown earlier this postseason.

Bainey pinned his Southwest Regional opening opponent in 4:12. In the semifinals, he suffered a 9-1 loss to the eventual champion at his weight, but had to rebound quickly. Bainey topped Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state, in the consolation semifinals, 5-1.

Bainey then earned a 7-5 decision for his bronze-medal finish.

Bald Eagle Area’s Cooper Gilham looks to escape Chestnut Ridge’s Ross Dull in their 126-pound consolation finals bout during the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional tournament on Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Dull pinned Gilham in 2:03 to send the Eagles’ wrestler to a fourth-place finish. Tami Knopsnyder Photo provided

Cooper Gilham, 126 pounds

Class: Senior

Record: 16-6

Regional finish: 4th

Quarterfinals opponent: Chase Mclaughlin, Sr., Greenville, 22-1, Northwest Regional champ

How’d he get here?: Gilham cruised to a District 6 Section 2 title. He then had no troubles reaching the District 6 finals, but finished as a runner-up for the fourth time in his career.

Last weekend, Gilham opened with a major decision win, before falling to Pitt commit Joey Fischer, of South Park, who claimed the regional title. The Eagles’ wrestler used a 3-2 win to make the consolation finals, where he was pinned.

PENNS VALLEY

Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall goes to throw Frazier’s Rune Lawrence in their 172-pound finals match during the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional tournament on Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Lawrence pinned DuVall in 5:37. Tami Knopsnyder Photo provided

Malachi DuVall, 172 pounds

Class: Senior

Record: 12-1

Regional finish: 2nd

Quarterfinals opponent: Timmy Church, Sr., Ft Leboeuf, 13-6, Northwest Regional 3rd

How’d he get here?: DuVall entered the postseason with an unblemished record. He had no problems picking up District 6 Section 2 and District 6 titles.

The Navy commit outscored his first two regional opponents 16-4 last weekend to make the finals. DuVall took on a freshman in Frazier’s Rune Lawrence, who he led 6-3 after two periods of wrestling.

However, the senior got a little sloppy and was pinned by the freshman for his first loss of the year.

PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA

Philipsburg-OsceolaÕs Marcus Gable controls Penns ValleyÕs Hayden Yearick in the 120 lb bout during the match on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Gable won by major decision, 15-3. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Marcus Gable, 120 pounds

Class: Freshman

Record: 10-5

Regional finish: 5th

Quarterfinals opponent: Mason Gibson, Fr., Bishop McCort, 14-0, Southwest Regional champ

How’d he get here?: Gable started off his first postseason with a pin to claim the District 6 Section 2 title.

The freshman opened and closed his first District 6 tournament with pins of a returning state qualifier in Central’s Jaxson Matthews to finish third. Gable opened his first regional tournament by topping a district champion.

After suffering back-to-back losses, Gable rebounded with a 10-3 win to finish fifth and claim the weight’s final super regional spot.

Philipsburg-OsceolaÕs Austin Foster controls Forest HillsÕ Noah Teeter in the 138 lb third place bout at the District 6 AA wrestling on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Jordan Anderson For the Centre Daily Times

Austin Foster, 138 pounds

Class: Junior

Record: 11-5

Regional finish: 5th

Quarterfinals opponent: Brock McMillen, Sr., Glendale, 16-0, Southwest Regional champ

How’d he get here?: Foster finished as the District 6 Section 2 runner-up. In the District 6 tournament, he pinned his way to a third-place finish, but was bumped down to the consolation bracket after being pinned by McMillen.

Last weekend, the junior had a tough draw. He got pinned in his opener by returning PIAA runner-up Ian Oswalt, of Burrell. Foster won his consolation quarterfinals match to stay alive, but fell in the semifinals, and used an 8-0 shutout to claim his super regional spot.

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Hunter Weitoish attempts to escape from Forest Hills’ Ryan Weyandt in their 160 lb championship match on Saturday during the District 6 Class 2A Championships in Altoona. Jordan Anderson For the Centre Daily Times

Hunter Weitoish, 160 pounds

Class: Senior

Record: 12-4

Regional finish: 4th

Quarterfinals opponent: Cole Casilio, Sr., Johnsonburg, 16-0, Northwest Regional champ

How’d he get here?: The senior claimed the District 6 Section 2 title with a 4-0 win. He cruised to the District 6 finals, but fell 7-2 to Forest Hills’ Ryan Weyandt.

In the Southwest Regional tournament, Weitoish alternated wins and losses to reach the consolation finals. Weitoish suffered another loss to Weyandt, but he closed the gap in this one, falling 4-1.

Weitoish takes on a familiar foe in Casilio to open the super regional. Weitoish is 3-3 against the fellow senior, winning the last three matchups.

Philipsburg-Osecola’s Parker Moore controls Knoch’s Eli Reese in their 215-pound consolation finals match during the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional tournament on Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Reese edged Moore 5-3 in sudden victory to send Moore to a fourth-place finish. Tami Knopsnyder Photo provided

Parker Moore, 215 pounds

Class: Senior

Record: 10-6

Regional finish: 4th

Quarterfinals opponent: Hayden Linkerhof, Jr., Corry, 15-1, Northwest Regional champ

How’d he get here?: While last year’s postseason was a highlight for Moore’s career, he has had to work extra hard this year to get back to this point. He suffered back-to-back losses to open the postseason.

After pinning Westmont Hilltop’s Tanner Dluhos, who the senior beat in last year’s Southwest Regional finals, he rallied for a third-place finish in the District 6 tournament. Moore was quickly bounced to this season’s regional consolation bracket after being pinned by a former PIAA champ Dayton Pitzer, of Mount Pleasant. The Mounties’ wrestler rebounded with a pin, topping Huntingdon’s Briar Deline to avenge a district-opening technical fall loss, and finished fourth with a 5-3 sudden victory loss.

SAINT JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC ACADEMY

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Zack Witmer aims to escape from Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington in their 132-pound finals match during the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional tournament. Arrington pinned Witmer in 3:57 to win the title. Tami Knopsnyder Photo provided

Zack Witmer, 132 pounds

Class: Senior

Record: 9-2

Regional finish: 2nd

Quarterfinals opponent: Zane Grinnell, Sr., Commodore Perry, 19-7, Northwest Regional 3rd

How’d he get here?: Witmer had just three matches entering the postseason. However, he had no troubles claiming a District 6 Section 2 crown.

In the District 6 tournament, the Columbia commit outscored his opponents 31-4 to reach the finals, where Witmer was pinned by Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington. The duo again cruised to a rematch in the Southwest Regional finals, with Arrington again pinning Witmer.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Amonn Ohl scrambles with Glendale’s Brock McMillen in their 138 lb championship match of the District 6 Class 2A Championships on Saturday in Altoona. Jordan Anderson For the Centre Daily Times

Amonn Ohl, 138 pounds

Class: Senior

Record: 9-3

Regional finish: 3rd

Quarterfinals opponent: Carson Filer, Sr., Mercer, 27-3, Northwest Regional 2nd

How’d he get here?: Ohl is now a four-time PIAA qualifier, but this is the first time he’s been fully healthy since his freshman year, when he finished sixth. After entering the postseason with a loss, the senior won the District 6 Section 2 title with ease.

He pinned his way to the District 6 finals, where he lost to McMillen. Last weekend, Ohl reached the semifinals, but was pinned into the consolation bracket. He used back-to-back falls to finish third, his final match was a 24-seconds victory.

CLASS 3A

BELLEFONTE

Bellefonte Area’s Lane Aikey wrestles Altoona Area’s Caleb Fasick during the PIAA NW AAA Regional Wrestling Tournament at Altoona Area High School on Feb. 27, 2021 in Altoona, PA. Aikey defeated Fasick 8-0. Noah Riffe nriffe@centredaily.com

Lane Aikey, 120 pounds

Class: Senior

Record: 5-0

Regional finish: 1st

Quarterfinals opponent: Chad Ozias, Jr., Connellsville, 14-5, Southwest Regional 3rd

How’d he get here?: Aikey didn’t make his season debut until the District 6 Championships, as he spent the regular season recovering from an injury. Yes, he was a little rusty, but it didn’t stop him from winning his second consecutive district title.

In the Northwest Regional tournament, the senior earned bonus points in each of his matches on his way to a third consecutive regional crown. He opened with a pin in 51 seconds, followed with a 15-0 technical fall in 3:32, and used an 8-0 major decision for the title win.

State College’s Pierson Manville wrestles Bellefonte Area’s Jude Swisher during the PIAA NW AAA Regional Wrestling Tournament at Altoona Area High School on Feb. 27, 2021 in Altoona, PA. Noah Riffe nriffe@centredaily.com

Jude Swisher, 132 pounds

Class: Junior

Record: 20-1

Regional finish: 1st

Quarterfinals opponent: Colton Stoneking, Jr., Waynesburg, 27-3, Southwest Regional 3rd

How’d he get here?: Swisher is the lone Centre County wrestler to amass 20 wins so far this year. His first loss of the season came in the District 6 finals against State College’s Pierson Manville.

In last weekend’s Northwest Regional tournament, the junior outscored his opponents 12-3 to reach the finals, where he wrestled Manville again. Swisher avenged the district loss with a 7-6 defeat of the freshman for his third consecutive regional crown.

Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner controls Hollidaysburg’s Campbell Walls in the 160 lb championship bout at the District 6 3A tournament on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Altoona High School. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Ethan Richner, 160 pounds

Class: Senior

Record: 19-0

Regional finish: 1st

Quarterfinals opponent: Collin McCorkle, Sr., North Allegheny, 25-7, Southwest Regional 3rd

How’d he get here?: Richner hasn’t lost a match all year. He pinned his way to a third straight District 6 title in 3:18 of wrestling time.

After receiving a bye to start the Northwest Regional tournament, the senior pinned his semifinals opponent in 2:33. In the finals, Richner scored 15 unanswered points for a technical fall in 5:24 for his third consecutive regional crown.

Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman and State College’s Carson Manville in the 189 lb championship bout at the District 6 3A tournament on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Altoona High School. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Ethan Rossman, 189 pounds

Class: Senior

Record: 19-2

Regional finish: 2nd

Quarterfinals opponent: Colt Barley, Sr., Penn Manor, 19-1, South Central Regional champ

How’d he get here?: The Lock Haven commit had a bye in the District 6 quarterfinals, and used a 10-0 win to reach the finals. He suffered a 5-4 loss to State College’s Carson Manville.

In the Northwest Regional last weekend, Rossman pinned his way to the finals in 2:39 of wrestling time. He met up with Manville again and suffered a 2-1 loss in ultimate tie breakers.

STATE COLLEGE

State College’s Owen Woolcott wrestles Central Mountain’s Luke Simcox during the PIAA NW AAA Regional Wrestling Tournament at Altoona Area High School on Feb. 27, 2021 in Altoona, PA. Noah Riffe nriffe@centredaily.com

Owen Woolcott, 126 pounds

Class: Senior

Record: 12-5

Regional finish: 2nd

Quarterfinals opponent: Aliazer Alicea, Jr., Manheim Township, 20-3, South Central Regional 2nd

How’d he get here?: Woolcott had a bye in the District 6 quarterfinals, so he opened with a pin in the semifinals in 3:14. He faced Central Mountain’s freshman Luke Simcox in the finals and suffered a 1-0 loss.

The senior opened the regional with a pin in 1:27, and used a 10-5 decision to reach the finals. Woolcott again faced Simcox, and suffered another loss, this one much larger, 10-2.

State College’s Lance Urbas wrestles St. Marys’ Nick Crisp during the PIAA NW AAA Regional Wrestling Tournament at Altoona Area High School on Feb. 27, 2021 in Altoona, PA. Noah Riffe nriffe@centredaily.com

Lance Urbas, 172 pounds

Class: Senior

Record: 16-2

Regional finish: 2nd

Quarterfinals opponent: Tate Nichter, Sr., Chambersburg, 21-2, South Central champ

How’d he get here?: Urbas is looking to make his second straight trip to Hershey. After receiving a bye in the District 6 quarterfinals, the Penn commit used a 21-6 technical fall to make the finals. He then loss to Mifflin County’s Trey Kibe 4-1.

Urbas used back-to-back major decision wins, outscoring his opponents 27-5 to make the regional finals. Again, he faced Kibe, who beat the Little Lions’ wrestler, 7-1.

Urbas faced his quarterfinals opponent in Nichter toward the end of the regular season. Urbas handed Nichter one of his two losses in a back-and-forth 11-10 final.

State College’s Carson Manville wrestles St. Marys’ Waylon Wehler during the PIAA NW AAA Regional Wrestling Tournament at Altoona Area High School on Feb. 27, 2021 in Altoona, PA. Noah Riffe nriffe@centredaily.com

Carson Manville, 189 pounds

Class: Senior

Record: 9-0

Regional finish: 1st

Quarterfinals opponent: Cooper Baxter, Jr., Butler, 22-3, Southwest Regional 3rd

How’d he get here?: Manville has done a lot of winning in his wrestling career. He entered his first PIAA postseason as a reigning Minnesota state champion, and looks like he is well on his way to a Pennsylvania title.

He pinned his way to his first and only District 6 finals in 44 seconds of wrestling. Manville won the district title with a 5-4 win over Rossman. After receiving a bye in the regional quarterfinals, Manville used an 18-3 technical fall in 5:39 to make the finals, where he edged Rossman 2-1 for the crown.

State College’s Ty Price celebrates defeating Clearfield’s Mark Mcgonigal during the PIAA NW AAA Regional Wrestling Tournament at Altoona Area High School on Feb. 27, 2021 in Altoona, PA. Noah Riffe nriffe@centredaily.com

Ty Price, 215 pounds

Class: Senior

Record: 14-7

Regional finish: 2nd

Quarterfinals opponent: Logan Harmon, Sr., Armstrong, 15-1, Southwest Regional 2nd

How’d he get here?: Price wrestled 189 pounds for most of the season as Manville got into shape. When the 215-pound starter Nick Pavlechko suffered a season ending finger injury, Price found a spot in the lineup when Manville returned.

Price suffered a 2-1 loss to Central Mountain’s Nik Miller in the district semifinals. Price wrestled back to get a true second-place finish to advance. In the regional tournament, the senior opened with a 14-seconds pin, and then upset the top seed in the semifinals 3-2.

Price then avenged that district semifinal loss to Miller with a 7-4 win for a true second-place finish.