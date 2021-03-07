Bald Eagle wrestler Grace Stem is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Feb. 21-27

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from Feb. 21-27 has been determined by our readers. Bald Eagle Area wrestler Grace Stem earned the honor with 79.58% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com. Stem is the second Bald Eagle Area wrestler to win the award in the past two weeks after Coen Bainey won the award the week prior.

Stem won the award after earning a big victory on the junior card at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club event held Feb. 23.

The Eagles’ junior defeated Elleni Johnson, 7-4, in the freestyle wrestling event. Johnson, who wrestles for Wyoming Seminary, entered the match as the No. 6-ranked wrestler nationally at 132 pounds.

Stem was one of five options in the poll, and finished with just over 74 percentage points more than the second-place finisher, dominating the poll throughout the week.

Check back Monday for the fifth athlete of the week poll of the Centre County winter sports season.