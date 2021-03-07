HS roundup: Here’s how Centre County high school sports teams did in the postseason from March 1-7

The postseason is in full swing for all high school winter sports. While wrestling is nearing the end of its postseason, basketball and swimming are just getting started on theirs.

Here’s how Centre County teams did this past week:

Basketball

The District 6 playoffs got underway this past week for Centre County’s Class 1-3 basketball teams. The Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ team and the Penns Valley girls’ both earned spots in the District 6 Class 3A semifinals, while both Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy teams and the Penns Valley boys’ all saw their seasons come to an end.

The Bellefonte boys’ team will get its postseason underway Monday against Shikellamy in Class 5A action, while the State College boys’ play Wednesday against Altoona in Class 6A. The Bellefonte girls’ play Tuesday against DuBois, and the Lady Little Lions play Mifflin County on Wednesday.

Here’s what happened:

SJCA girls: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy beat Harmony 58-35 on Monday in the first round of the District 6 Class 1A championships.

SJCA boys: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy beat Saltsburg 50-39 on Tuesday in the first round of the District 6 Class 1A championships.

P-O boys: Philipsburg-Osceola beat Bellwood-Antis 60-39 on Tuesday in the first round of the District 6 Class 3A championships. The Mounties will take on Westmont in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Philipsburg.

Penns Valley girls: Penns Valley beat Richland 39-32 on Wednesday in the first round of the District 6 Class 3A championships. The Rams will play at Cambria Heights in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday

Penns Valley boys: Penns Valley lost 65-48 to Westmont on Thursday in the first round of the District 6 Class 3A championships.

SJCA girls: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy lost 53-37 on Thursday in the District 6 Class 1A semifinals.

SJCA boys: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy lost 45-38 to Bishop Carroll on Friday in the District 6 Class 1A semifinals.

Saint Joseph’s girls basketball faced off against Harmony Christian School at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy on March 1, 2021 in Boalsburg, PA. Saint Joseph’s defeated Harmony 58-35 in the PIAA D6 Playoff game. Noah Riffe nriffe@centredaily.com

Swimming

Both the State College girls’ and boys’ teams dominated their ways to team titles at the District 6 Class 3A Swimming Championships on Friday, while the Bellefonte girls’ team won its first District 6 Class 2A title in eight years on Saturday.

“We did very well, considering the circumstances that this year has thrown everybody for practicing,” Bellefonte swim coach Anthony Edmondson said. “We had 23 swims today, 20 of those 23 dropped time and we only had one swim that wasn’t in the top eight all day. So the kids really performed well.”

Both State College teams, both Bellefonte teams and the Penns Valley girls’ team crowned district champs. Those swimmers will automatically advance to the PIAA championships March 19-20 at Cumberland Valley High School. All other qualifiers will be announced Monday afternoon when final times are posted.

Here’s what happened:

State College boys: The State College boys’ team won its 43rd consecutive district team title on Friday with 421 points at the District 6 Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships at the State College Area High School Natatorium. The boys’ team won gold in all 11 events in which it participated. Winning gold were: the 200-yard medley relay team of Zachary Lambert, Shawn Erdley, Garrick Zheng and John Brownstead; Brownstead in the 200-yard freestyle; Erdley in the 200 IM; Will Ulmer in the 50 free; Brownstead in the 100 butterfly; the 200 freestyle relay team of Ulmer, Erdley, Lambert and Uhlig; Ulmer in the 100 free; Uhlig in the 500 free; Uhlig in the 100 backstroke; Erdley in the 100 breaststroke; and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Brownstead, Ulmer, Lambert and Uhlig. The time of 3:12.06 in the 400 freestyle relay set a new pool record.

State College girls: The State College girls’ team won its 38th consecutive district team title on Friday with 471 points at the District 6 Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships at the State College Area High School Natatorium. The girls’ team won 10 out of the 11 events in which they participated. Winning gold were: the 200-yard medley relay team of Jade Castro, Mackenzie Pagett, Maddy Koehle and Colleen Adams; Adams in the 200 free; Maddy Koehle in the 200 IM; Ally Koehle in the 50 free; Castro in the 100 butterfly; the 200 freestyle relay team of Ally Koehle, Kelly Brownstead, Pagett and Maddy Koehle; Ally Koehle in the 100 free; Adams in the 500 free; Castro in the 100 backstroke; and Pagett in the 100 breaststroke. Pagett’s time in the breaststroke of 1:03.89 set a new pool, school and district record. The time of 1:46.99 in the 200 medley relay broke a pool and district record.

Bellefonte boys: The Bellefonte boys’ team finished fourth in the District 6 Class 2A Swimming Championships on Saturday in Hollidayburg with 118 points. Winning gold for the Red Raiders was senior Harry Horner in the 200-yard freestyle.

Bellefonte girls: The Bellefonte girls’ team won the team title at the District 6 Class 2A Swimming Championships on Saturday in Hollidayburg with 209 points. Winning gold for the Red Raiders were: the 200-yard medley relay team of Kate Rarrick, Natasha Hoffman; Katelyn Packer and Finley Musser; the 200 freestyle relay team of Kiaha McCool, Musser, Hoffman and Rarrick; and Rarrick in the 500 freestyle.

Penns Valley girls: The Penns Valley team finished seventh in the team race at he District 6 Class 2A Swimming Championships on Saturday in Hollidayburg with 74 points. Winning gold for the Rams were Anna Butler in the 50-yard freestyle and Maggie Delaney in the 100 breaststroke.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area’s lone swimmer, Alaina Cane, finished in second place in the 50 free and in third place in the 100 free at the District 6 Class 2A Swimming Championships on Saturday in Hollidayburg.

State College’s Maddy Koehle swims during the PIAA Swimming and Diving District VI AAA Championships at State College Area High School on Friday, March 5, 2021 in State College, PA. Noah Riffe nriffe@centredaily.com

Wrestling

Centre County’s six wrestling teams competed this weekend in the PIAA Class 2A and 3A West Super Regionals, where they combined to send nine wrestlers to the PIAA Championships this coming weekend in Hershey. Each of those wrestlers are now guaranteed a state medal. Bald Eagle Area wrestler Coen Bainey and Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman each earned first-place finishes at the super regionals.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte wrestler Ethan Rossman won the 189-pound title at the PIAA Class 3A West Super Regional on Saturday at Altoona. He’ll advance to the PIAA Championships in Hershey next weekend along with teammates Ethan Richner, who placed second at 160 pounds and Jude Swisher, who placed third at 132.

State College: State College wrestler Lance Urbas placed fourth at 172 at the PIAA Class 3A West Super Regional on Saturday at Altoona to advance to Hershey next weekend.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area wrestler Coen Bainey won the 133-pound title at the PIAA Class 2A West Super Regional on Saturday at Indiana. He’ll advance to the PIAA championships next weekend in Hershey.

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy will advance two wrestlers to the PIAA Championships in Hershey next weekend. Zack Witmer placed third at 132 pounds and Amonn Ohl was third at 138 pounds at Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A West Super Regional to punch their tickets.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley wrestler Malachi DuVall placed second at 172 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A West Super Regional on Saturday at Indiana to advance to Hershey next weekend.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola wrestler Parker Moore placed second at 215 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A West Super Regional on Saturday at Indiana to advance to Hershey next weekend.