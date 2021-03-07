High School Sports

Here are Centre County’s high school wrestling stat leaders through March 7

The high school wrestling season is coming to an end with the PIAA Championships happening this Friday and Saturday.

This past weekend, Centre County had 18 wrestlers looking to make those championships. In the end, nine of those wrestlers advanced, and are just three wins away from a PIAA gold medal.

Bellefonte has the most wrestlers still alive with three. Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy is the only other school to have multiple wrestlers with two.

Bald Eagle Area, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and State College each have one wrestler looking for gold.

Even though the individual championships are this coming week, the season isn’t completely over as the Eagles, Rams, Red Raiders and Little Lions all qualified for the PIAA Team Dual Championships.

Here’s a look at the weekly leaders this week:

Wins

TRK_3350.jpg
Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey defeated Bryce Beatty of Mount Union 12-2 in the 113-pound final at the 2021 PIAA West Class 2A Super Regional on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Tami Knopsnyder For the CDT

The top three wrestlers in this category all secured three wins this week, but only two of them won titles.

BEA’s Coen Bainey and Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman were those wrestlers who claimed PIAA Western Super Regional titles. Bainey grabbed the 113-pound Class 2A crown. Rossman earned the 189-pound Class 3A title.

The duo have 22 wins on the season and sit tied for third.

The leader is Rossman’s teammate in Jude Swisher, who had three wins on his way to finishing third at 132 pounds in the PIAA Class 3A Western Super Regional. Swisher’s 23 wins lead the county.

The Red Raiders’ Ethan Richner had two wins this week as he came up short in the 160-pound finals on Saturday. His 21 wins puts him in fourth place.

State College’s Lance Urbas rounds out the top five with his 18 victories. He was able to secure one win to advance himself to the PIAA Championships.

Here’s who claimed win No. 20 this week:

Bald Eagle Area: Bainey (22 wins), topped Reynolds’ Chase Bell, 2-0, in the quarterfinals

Bellefonte: Rossman (22), hung an 8-1 win on Penn Manor’s Colt Barley in the quarterfinals; Richner (21), used a 3-1 win over North Allegheny’s Collin Mccorkle in the quarterfinals

Here’s who claimed win No. 10 this week:

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy: Amonn Ohl (12), beat Mercer’s Carson Filer, 8-2, in 138-pound quarterfinals; Zack Witmer (12), pinned Commodore Perry’s Zane Grinnell in 1:03 of 132-pound quarterfinals

State College: Carson Manville (10), defeated Butler’s Cooper Baxter, 6-2, in 189-pound quarterfinals

Pins

There wasn’t a whole lot of movement in this category this week, and that’s understandable as it’s not very oftenthat guys are pinning people at this point in the season.

Ohl continues to make his climb up the leaderboard. He added just one pin this week to get him to nine on the season. The senior has 87 career falls now.

Ohl is three behind the leaders in Richner and Rossman, who have 12 pins a piece. Ohl’s pin came in the consolation semifinals, which secured his spot to the PIAA Championships.

The Mounties’ Hunter Weitoish made a leap up the leaderboard as he secured two falls this week. He now has seven on the season, but unless something happens to the fourth-place finisher at 160 pounds, the senior’s high school career is over.

Major decisions

Witmer.jpg
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Zack Witmer aims to escape from Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington in their 132-pound finals match during the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional tournament. Arrington pinned Witmer in 3:57 to win the title. Tami Knopsnyder Photo provided

There is now a three-way tie at the top of this one as Witmer was able to secure his fourth major decision of the season this week.

He is tied with the Eagles’ Cooper Gilham, who had his high school career come to an end this week, and Bellefonte’s Garrett Choates.

Witmer used a 13-0 win over Beth-Center’s Kyle McCollum to finish third in the super regional.

There were only three other county wrestlers to secure a major decision this week.

Swisher picked up his second of the year when he shut out Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez, 8-0 in 132-pounds consolation quarterfinals.

Bainey and Ohl secured their first major decisions of the year.

Bainey used a 12-2 rout of Mount Union’s Bryce Beatty to claim his title. Ohl shut out Filer 11-0 to finish third at his weight.

Technical Falls & Fastest Falls

DuVall.jpg
Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall goes to throw Frazier’s Rune Lawrence in their 172-pound finals match during the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional tournament on Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Lawrence pinned DuVall in 5:37. Tami Knopsnyder Photo provided

Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall was the lone county wrestler to earn a technical fall this week. The senior used a 16-0 shut out of Fort LeBoeuf’s Timmy Church in 3:14 to start his 172-pound super regional tournament, where he finished second.

There were no new times added this week on the fastest falls list.

Wins

NameSchoolTotal
1. Jude SwisherBellefonte23
T2. Coen BaineyBald Eagle Area22
T2. Ethan RossmanBellefonte22
4. Ethan RichnerBellefonte21
5. Lance UrbasState College18
T6. Cooper GilhamBald Eagle Area17
T6. Aidan O’SheaBellefonte17
T6. Pierson ManvilleState College17

9. Lucas Fye

Bald Eagle Area

15

T10. 4 wrestlers

14

Falls

NameSchoolTotal
T1. Ethan RichnerBellefonte12
T1. Ethan RossmanBellefonte12
3. Coen BaineyBald Eagle Area10
4. Amonn OhlSt. Joseph’s 9
T5. Cooper GilhamBald Eagle Area8
T5. Malachi DuVallPenns Valley8
T7. Lucas FyeBald Eagle Area7
T7. Aidan O’SheaBellefonte7
T7. Jude SwisherBellefonte7
T7. Nate SmithBellefonte7
T7. Austin FosterPhilipsburg-Osceola7
T7. Hunter WeitoishPhilipsburg-Osceola7
T7. Pierson ManvilleState College7

Fastest Fall

NameSchoolTime
T1. Ethan RichnerBellefonte:13
T1. Ethan RichnerBellefonte:13
T1. Carson ManvilleState College:13
4. Ty PriceState College:14
5. Pierson ManvilleState College:15
6. Ethan RossmanBellefonte:18
T7. Noah FoltzBald Eagle Area:21
T7. Harrison SchoenState College:21
T9. Ethan RichnerBellefonte:23
T9. Ethan RichnerBellefonte:23

Technical Falls

NameSchoolTotal
1. Lance UrbasState College7
2. Pierson ManvilleState College6
3. Jude SwisherBellefonte5
T4. Malachi DuVallPenns Valley3
T4. Zack WitmerSt. Joseph’s3
T6. Ethan RichnerBellefonte2
T6. Garrett ChoatesBellefonte2
T6. Nate SmithBellefonte2
T6. Malachi DuVallPenns Valley2
T6. Owen WoolcottState College2
T10. 13 wrestlers

1

Major Decisions

NameSchoolTotal
T1. Cooper GilhamBald Eagle Area4
T1. Garrett ChoatesBellefonte4
T1. Zack WitmerSt. Joseph’s4
4. Owen WoolcottState College3
T5. Mason ReeseBald Eagle Area2
T5. Noah FoltzBald Eagle Area2
T5. Aidan O’SheaBellefonte2
T5. Ethan RossmanBellefonte2
T5. Jude SwisherBellefonte2
T5. Lane AikeyBellefonte2
T5. Justin DarlingtonPenns Valley2
T5. Austin FosterPhilipsburg-Osceola2
T5. Parker MoorePhilipsburg-Osceola2
T5. Kyle MartinState College2
T5. Lance UrbasState College2
T5. Thomas HillState College2
T5. Ty PriceState College2
