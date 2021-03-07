Here are Centre County’s high school wrestling stat leaders through March 7

The high school wrestling season is coming to an end with the PIAA Championships happening this Friday and Saturday.

This past weekend, Centre County had 18 wrestlers looking to make those championships. In the end, nine of those wrestlers advanced, and are just three wins away from a PIAA gold medal.

Bellefonte has the most wrestlers still alive with three. Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy is the only other school to have multiple wrestlers with two.

Bald Eagle Area, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and State College each have one wrestler looking for gold.

Even though the individual championships are this coming week, the season isn’t completely over as the Eagles, Rams, Red Raiders and Little Lions all qualified for the PIAA Team Dual Championships.

Here’s a look at the weekly leaders this week:

Wins

Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey defeated Bryce Beatty of Mount Union 12-2 in the 113-pound final at the 2021 PIAA West Class 2A Super Regional on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Tami Knopsnyder For the CDT

The top three wrestlers in this category all secured three wins this week, but only two of them won titles.

BEA’s Coen Bainey and Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman were those wrestlers who claimed PIAA Western Super Regional titles. Bainey grabbed the 113-pound Class 2A crown. Rossman earned the 189-pound Class 3A title.

The duo have 22 wins on the season and sit tied for third.

The leader is Rossman’s teammate in Jude Swisher, who had three wins on his way to finishing third at 132 pounds in the PIAA Class 3A Western Super Regional. Swisher’s 23 wins lead the county.

The Red Raiders’ Ethan Richner had two wins this week as he came up short in the 160-pound finals on Saturday. His 21 wins puts him in fourth place.

State College’s Lance Urbas rounds out the top five with his 18 victories. He was able to secure one win to advance himself to the PIAA Championships.

Here’s who claimed win No. 20 this week:

Bald Eagle Area: Bainey (22 wins), topped Reynolds’ Chase Bell, 2-0, in the quarterfinals

Bellefonte: Rossman (22), hung an 8-1 win on Penn Manor’s Colt Barley in the quarterfinals; Richner (21), used a 3-1 win over North Allegheny’s Collin Mccorkle in the quarterfinals

Here’s who claimed win No. 10 this week:

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy: Amonn Ohl (12), beat Mercer’s Carson Filer, 8-2, in 138-pound quarterfinals; Zack Witmer (12), pinned Commodore Perry’s Zane Grinnell in 1:03 of 132-pound quarterfinals

State College: Carson Manville (10), defeated Butler’s Cooper Baxter, 6-2, in 189-pound quarterfinals

Pins

There wasn’t a whole lot of movement in this category this week, and that’s understandable as it’s not very oftenthat guys are pinning people at this point in the season.

Ohl continues to make his climb up the leaderboard. He added just one pin this week to get him to nine on the season. The senior has 87 career falls now.

Ohl is three behind the leaders in Richner and Rossman, who have 12 pins a piece. Ohl’s pin came in the consolation semifinals, which secured his spot to the PIAA Championships.

The Mounties’ Hunter Weitoish made a leap up the leaderboard as he secured two falls this week. He now has seven on the season, but unless something happens to the fourth-place finisher at 160 pounds, the senior’s high school career is over.

Major decisions

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Zack Witmer aims to escape from Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington in their 132-pound finals match during the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional tournament. Arrington pinned Witmer in 3:57 to win the title. Tami Knopsnyder Photo provided

There is now a three-way tie at the top of this one as Witmer was able to secure his fourth major decision of the season this week.

He is tied with the Eagles’ Cooper Gilham, who had his high school career come to an end this week, and Bellefonte’s Garrett Choates.

Witmer used a 13-0 win over Beth-Center’s Kyle McCollum to finish third in the super regional.

There were only three other county wrestlers to secure a major decision this week.

Swisher picked up his second of the year when he shut out Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez, 8-0 in 132-pounds consolation quarterfinals.

Bainey and Ohl secured their first major decisions of the year.

Bainey used a 12-2 rout of Mount Union’s Bryce Beatty to claim his title. Ohl shut out Filer 11-0 to finish third at his weight.

Technical Falls & Fastest Falls

Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall goes to throw Frazier’s Rune Lawrence in their 172-pound finals match during the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional tournament on Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Lawrence pinned DuVall in 5:37. Tami Knopsnyder Photo provided

Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall was the lone county wrestler to earn a technical fall this week. The senior used a 16-0 shut out of Fort LeBoeuf’s Timmy Church in 3:14 to start his 172-pound super regional tournament, where he finished second.

There were no new times added this week on the fastest falls list.

Wins

Name School Total 1. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 23 T2. Coen Bainey Bald Eagle Area 22 T2. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte 22 4. Ethan Richner Bellefonte 21 5. Lance Urbas State College 18 T6. Cooper Gilham Bald Eagle Area 17 T6. Aidan O’Shea Bellefonte 17 T6. Pierson Manville State College 17 9. Lucas Fye Bald Eagle Area 15 T10. 4 wrestlers



14

Falls

Name School Total T1. Ethan Richner Bellefonte 12 T1. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte 12 3. Coen Bainey Bald Eagle Area 10 4. Amonn Ohl St. Joseph’s 9 T5. Cooper Gilham Bald Eagle Area 8 T5. Malachi DuVall Penns Valley 8 T7. Lucas Fye Bald Eagle Area 7 T7. Aidan O’Shea Bellefonte 7 T7. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 7 T7. Nate Smith Bellefonte 7 T7. Austin Foster Philipsburg-Osceola 7 T7. Hunter Weitoish Philipsburg-Osceola 7 T7. Pierson Manville State College 7

Fastest Fall

Name School Time T1. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :13 T1. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :13 T1. Carson Manville State College :13 4. Ty Price State College :14 5. Pierson Manville State College :15 6. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte :18 T7. Noah Foltz Bald Eagle Area :21 T7. Harrison Schoen State College :21 T9. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :23 T9. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :23

Technical Falls

Name School Total 1. Lance Urbas State College 7 2. Pierson Manville State College 6 3. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 5 T4. Malachi DuVall Penns Valley 3 T4. Zack Witmer St. Joseph’s 3 T6. Ethan Richner Bellefonte 2 T6. Garrett Choates Bellefonte 2 T6. Nate Smith Bellefonte 2 T6. Malachi DuVall Penns Valley 2 T6. Owen Woolcott State College 2 T10. 13 wrestlers



1

Major Decisions

Name School Total T1. Cooper Gilham Bald Eagle Area 4 T1. Garrett Choates Bellefonte 4 T1. Zack Witmer St. Joseph’s 4 4. Owen Woolcott State College 3 T5. Mason Reese Bald Eagle Area 2 T5. Noah Foltz Bald Eagle Area 2 T5. Aidan O’Shea Bellefonte 2 T5. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte 2 T5. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 2 T5. Lane Aikey Bellefonte 2 T5. Justin Darlington Penns Valley 2 T5. Austin Foster Philipsburg-Osceola 2 T5. Parker Moore Philipsburg-Osceola 2 T5. Kyle Martin State College 2 T5. Lance Urbas State College 2 T5. Thomas Hill State College 2 T5. Ty Price State College 2