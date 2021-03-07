High School Sports
Here are Centre County’s high school wrestling stat leaders through March 7
The high school wrestling season is coming to an end with the PIAA Championships happening this Friday and Saturday.
This past weekend, Centre County had 18 wrestlers looking to make those championships. In the end, nine of those wrestlers advanced, and are just three wins away from a PIAA gold medal.
Bellefonte has the most wrestlers still alive with three. Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy is the only other school to have multiple wrestlers with two.
Bald Eagle Area, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and State College each have one wrestler looking for gold.
Even though the individual championships are this coming week, the season isn’t completely over as the Eagles, Rams, Red Raiders and Little Lions all qualified for the PIAA Team Dual Championships.
Here’s a look at the weekly leaders this week:
Wins
The top three wrestlers in this category all secured three wins this week, but only two of them won titles.
BEA’s Coen Bainey and Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman were those wrestlers who claimed PIAA Western Super Regional titles. Bainey grabbed the 113-pound Class 2A crown. Rossman earned the 189-pound Class 3A title.
The duo have 22 wins on the season and sit tied for third.
The leader is Rossman’s teammate in Jude Swisher, who had three wins on his way to finishing third at 132 pounds in the PIAA Class 3A Western Super Regional. Swisher’s 23 wins lead the county.
The Red Raiders’ Ethan Richner had two wins this week as he came up short in the 160-pound finals on Saturday. His 21 wins puts him in fourth place.
State College’s Lance Urbas rounds out the top five with his 18 victories. He was able to secure one win to advance himself to the PIAA Championships.
Here’s who claimed win No. 20 this week:
Bald Eagle Area: Bainey (22 wins), topped Reynolds’ Chase Bell, 2-0, in the quarterfinals
Bellefonte: Rossman (22), hung an 8-1 win on Penn Manor’s Colt Barley in the quarterfinals; Richner (21), used a 3-1 win over North Allegheny’s Collin Mccorkle in the quarterfinals
Here’s who claimed win No. 10 this week:
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy: Amonn Ohl (12), beat Mercer’s Carson Filer, 8-2, in 138-pound quarterfinals; Zack Witmer (12), pinned Commodore Perry’s Zane Grinnell in 1:03 of 132-pound quarterfinals
State College: Carson Manville (10), defeated Butler’s Cooper Baxter, 6-2, in 189-pound quarterfinals
Pins
There wasn’t a whole lot of movement in this category this week, and that’s understandable as it’s not very oftenthat guys are pinning people at this point in the season.
Ohl continues to make his climb up the leaderboard. He added just one pin this week to get him to nine on the season. The senior has 87 career falls now.
Ohl is three behind the leaders in Richner and Rossman, who have 12 pins a piece. Ohl’s pin came in the consolation semifinals, which secured his spot to the PIAA Championships.
The Mounties’ Hunter Weitoish made a leap up the leaderboard as he secured two falls this week. He now has seven on the season, but unless something happens to the fourth-place finisher at 160 pounds, the senior’s high school career is over.
Major decisions
There is now a three-way tie at the top of this one as Witmer was able to secure his fourth major decision of the season this week.
He is tied with the Eagles’ Cooper Gilham, who had his high school career come to an end this week, and Bellefonte’s Garrett Choates.
Witmer used a 13-0 win over Beth-Center’s Kyle McCollum to finish third in the super regional.
There were only three other county wrestlers to secure a major decision this week.
Swisher picked up his second of the year when he shut out Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez, 8-0 in 132-pounds consolation quarterfinals.
Bainey and Ohl secured their first major decisions of the year.
Bainey used a 12-2 rout of Mount Union’s Bryce Beatty to claim his title. Ohl shut out Filer 11-0 to finish third at his weight.
Technical Falls & Fastest Falls
Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall was the lone county wrestler to earn a technical fall this week. The senior used a 16-0 shut out of Fort LeBoeuf’s Timmy Church in 3:14 to start his 172-pound super regional tournament, where he finished second.
There were no new times added this week on the fastest falls list.
Wins
|Name
|School
|Total
|1. Jude Swisher
|Bellefonte
|23
|T2. Coen Bainey
|Bald Eagle Area
|22
|T2. Ethan Rossman
|Bellefonte
|22
|4. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|21
|5. Lance Urbas
|State College
|18
|T6. Cooper Gilham
|Bald Eagle Area
|17
|T6. Aidan O’Shea
|Bellefonte
|17
|T6. Pierson Manville
|State College
|17
9. Lucas Fye
Bald Eagle Area
15
|T10. 4 wrestlers
|14
Falls
|Name
|School
|Total
|T1. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|12
|T1. Ethan Rossman
|Bellefonte
|12
|3. Coen Bainey
|Bald Eagle Area
|10
|4. Amonn Ohl
|St. Joseph’s
|9
|T5. Cooper Gilham
|Bald Eagle Area
|8
|T5. Malachi DuVall
|Penns Valley
|8
|T7. Lucas Fye
|Bald Eagle Area
|7
|T7. Aidan O’Shea
|Bellefonte
|7
|T7. Jude Swisher
|Bellefonte
|7
|T7. Nate Smith
|Bellefonte
|7
|T7. Austin Foster
|Philipsburg-Osceola
|7
|T7. Hunter Weitoish
|Philipsburg-Osceola
|7
|T7. Pierson Manville
|State College
|7
Fastest Fall
|Name
|School
|Time
|T1. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|:13
|T1. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|:13
|T1. Carson Manville
|State College
|:13
|4. Ty Price
|State College
|:14
|5. Pierson Manville
|State College
|:15
|6. Ethan Rossman
|Bellefonte
|:18
|T7. Noah Foltz
|Bald Eagle Area
|:21
|T7. Harrison Schoen
|State College
|:21
|T9. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|:23
|T9. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|:23
Technical Falls
|Name
|School
|Total
|1. Lance Urbas
|State College
|7
|2. Pierson Manville
|State College
|6
|3. Jude Swisher
|Bellefonte
|5
|T4. Malachi DuVall
|Penns Valley
|3
|T4. Zack Witmer
|St. Joseph’s
|3
|T6. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|2
|T6. Garrett Choates
|Bellefonte
|2
|T6. Nate Smith
|Bellefonte
|2
|T6. Malachi DuVall
|Penns Valley
|2
|T6. Owen Woolcott
|State College
|2
|T10. 13 wrestlers
|1
Major Decisions
|Name
|School
|Total
|T1. Cooper Gilham
|Bald Eagle Area
|4
|T1. Garrett Choates
|Bellefonte
|4
|T1. Zack Witmer
|St. Joseph’s
|4
|4. Owen Woolcott
|State College
|3
|T5. Mason Reese
|Bald Eagle Area
|2
|T5. Noah Foltz
|Bald Eagle Area
|2
|T5. Aidan O’Shea
|Bellefonte
|2
|T5. Ethan Rossman
|Bellefonte
|2
|T5. Jude Swisher
|Bellefonte
|2
|T5. Lane Aikey
|Bellefonte
|2
|T5. Justin Darlington
|Penns Valley
|2
|T5. Austin Foster
|Philipsburg-Osceola
|2
|T5. Parker Moore
|Philipsburg-Osceola
|2
|T5. Kyle Martin
|State College
|2
|T5. Lance Urbas
|State College
|2
|T5. Thomas Hill
|State College
|2
|T5. Ty Price
|State College
|2
