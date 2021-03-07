Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. Please go to CentreDaily.com and click on this story to cast your vote.

Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area

Bainey was one of only two Centre County wrestlers to win their super regional championship. He won the 113-pound title at the PIAA Class 2A Western Super Regional Saturday evening and earned himself a place in the PIAA Class 2A State Wrestling Championships in Hershey. Bainey won the super regional title with a 12-2 major decision victory over Mount Union’s Bryce Beatty. He also knocked off previously undefeated Chris Vargo, of Bentworth, to avenge a loss from last week’s regional tournament.

Mackenzie Pagett, State College

Pagett broke an individual and district record at Friday night’s district swimming championships. The Little Lion swimmer broke the previous record — which she held — in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.89. The time set a school and pool record as well. Pagett was also a member of the 200-yard medley relay team — along with Jade Castro, Maddy Koehle and Colleen Adams — that set a district record with a time of 1:46.99.

Kate Rarrick, Bellefonte

Rarrick won three district titles in Saturday’s Class 2A District 6 Championships Saturday. She won the 500 freestyle gold medal with a time of 5:24.82 as an individual and added two more relay medals. She won the 200 medley relay with her teammates Natasha Hoffman, Katelyn Packer and Finley Musser in a time of 1:56.80. She also won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:44.35 along with Hoffman, Musser and Kiaha McCool. Her efforts helped Bellefonte take home the team Class 2A District 6 title for the first time in eight years.

Ethan Rossman, Bellefonte

Rossman was one of only two Centre County wrestlers to win their super regional championship over the weekend. The Bellefonte senior won the 189-pound title at the Class 3A West Super Regional on Saturday in Altoona. Rossman qualified for the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships in Hershey with the win. He defeated Dallastown’s Brooks Gable, 1-0, in the 189-pound title match to claim the championship.

Ryan Whitehead, Philipsburg-Osceola

Whitehead led the Mountaineers to a district playoff win Thursday night over Bellwood-Antis in the first round of the playoffs. The senior forward put up a double-double in the game, scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in the 60-39 victory over the Blue Devils. The win was the program’s first playoff win since 1997 and will advance the Mountaineers to the semifinals, where they’ll play Westmont at home Tuesday night.