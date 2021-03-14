State College swimmer Mackenzie Pagett is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Feb. 28-March 6

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from Feb. 28-March 6 has been determined by our readers. State College swimmer Mackenzie Pagett earned the honor with 43.55% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com. This is the second time Pagett won the award after she won earlier this winter along with the rest of the State High girls’ swimming team.

Pagett won the award this time after she broke an individual and district record at last Friday night’s district swimming championships.

The Little Lion swimmer broke the previous record — which she held — in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.89. The time set a school and pool record as well.

She was also a member of the 200-yard medley relay team — along with Jade Castro, Maddy Koehle and Colleen Adams — that set a district record with a time of 1:46.99.

Pagett was one of five options in the poll, and finished with just over 14 percentage points more than the second-place finisher, Bellefonte swimmer Kate Rarrick, who won three district titles.

Check back Monday for the next athlete of the week poll of the Centre County winter sports season.