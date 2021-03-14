HS roundup: Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from March 8-14

Editor’s note: Don’t see your team’s results? Be sure to send your results to cdtscores@centredaily.com for future inclusion.

Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from March 8-14.

Boys’ basketball

Mountain League All-Stars: Centre County boys’ basketball players named to the 2020-21 Mountain League All-Star team were: Penns Valley’s Zach Braucht (First Team), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ryan Whitehead (First Team) and Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jeremy Whitehead (Second Team).

P-O: The Mountaineers were defeated 66-62 by Westmont Hilltop in the District 6 Class 3A semifinals on Tuesday.

State College: The Little Lions lost 45-35 to Altoona in the first round of the District 6 Class 6A playoffs on Wednesday night.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte was defeated 37-35 by Shilkellamy in the first round of the District 6 Class 5A playoffs on Monday.

Girls’ basketball

Mountain League All-Stars: Centre County girls’ basketball players named to the 2020-21 Mountain League All-Star team were: Bellefonte’s Maddie Tice (First Team), Penns Valley’s Kailen Winkelblech (First Team), Penns Valley’s Leah Beben (Second Team) and Bald Eagle Area’s Maddie Perry (Second Team).

Penns Valley: Penns Valley lost 60-40 to Cambria Heights on Monday in the District 6 Class 3A semifinals. Leah Beben was the team high scorer for the Rams with 12 points, and they finished the season with a 9-8 overall record.

State College: State College was defeated 65-18 by Mifflin County in the first round of the District 6 Class 6A playoffs on Wednesday.

Bellefonte: The Red Raiders lost 60-36 to Central Mountain in the first round of the District 6 Class 5A playoffs on Wednesday.

Swimming

The PIAA released its automatic and at-large time qualifying lists for the Class AAA and AA swimming championships March 19-20 at Cumberland Valley High School. Here’s which swimmers qualified from Centre County high schools:

State College: Girls’ 200-yard medley relay team, Colleen Adams (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Maddy Koehle (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Ally Koehle (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Jade Castro (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay team, Mackenzie Pagett (100 breaststroke), boys’ 200-yard medley relay team, John Brownstead (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Shawn Erdley (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Will Ulmer (50 free, 100 free), Tyler Uhlig (500 free, 100 backstroke), boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team and the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay team.

Bellefonte: Girls’ 200-yard medley relay team, Kate Rarrick (500 free), girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay team, Kiaha McCool (100 backstroke) and Harry Horner (200 freestyle).

Penns Valley: Anna Butler (50 free) and Maggie Delaney (100 breaststroke).

Wrestling

The PIAA Class 2A and 3A Wrestling Championships were held at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday and Saturday. Here’s where the wrestlers from Centre County high schools schools finished:

Class 2A: Malachi DuVall (Penns Valley), second at 172 pounds; Zack Witmer (Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy), third at 132 pounds; Ammon Ohl (Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy), third at 138 pounds; Coen Bainey (Bald Eagle Area), fourth at 113 pounds and Parker Moore (Philipsburg-Osceola), eighth at 215 pounds.

Class 3A: Jude Swisher (Bellefonte), third at 132 pounds; Lance Urbas (State College), fourth at 172 pounds; Ethan Rossman (Bellefonte), fourth at 189 pounds and Ethan Richner (Bellefonte), seventh at 160 pounds.