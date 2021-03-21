Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy wrestler Zack Witmer is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for March 7-13

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from March 7-13 has been determined by our readers. Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy wrestler Zack Witmer earned the honor with 46.91% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com. This is the first time Witmer has won the award this season.

He won the honor after placing third at 132 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships last weekend.

He fell in the semifinals to the eventual champion, Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington, but rebounded to win out and finish with a bronze medal with a 4-0 win over Harbor Creek’s Connor Pierce.

The bronze medal marked the highest PIAA placement of Witmer’s career and made him the second four-time state medalist in SJCA history.

Witmer was one of four options in the poll, and finished with just over 14 percentage points more than the second-place finisher, Bellefonte wrestler Jude Swisher, who finished third at 132 pounds in Class 3A.

Check back Monday for the next athlete of the week poll of the Centre County winter sports season.