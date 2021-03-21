Here are Centre County’s high school wrestling stat leaders through March 21

The high school wrestling season is usually over by now. However, that is not the case this year.

Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Penns Valley and State College all took part in the District 6 team dual championships this past week. The Eagles and Rams each suffered losses in the semifinals to have their season truly come to an end.

The Red Raiders rallied to beat Central Mountain in the semifinals on Tuesday. On Thursday, Bellefonte went to the Little Lions’ gym and rallied again for another win.

The Red Raiders will host Williamsport on March 24 with a time to be determined. Should Bellefonte win that match, the Red Raiders will be in the PIAA semifinals on March 27 at Cumberland Valley High School.

Here’s a look at Centre County’s leaders with just one week left in the season:

Wins

BellefonteÕs Jude Swisher controls State CollegeÕs Kyle Martin in the 145 lb bout of the District 6 3A team championships on Thursday, March 18, 202. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

It comes as no surprise that the top five wrestlers were all PIAA medalists.

The leader of the pack is the Red Raiders’ Jude Swisher. The junior had five victories the past two weeks, three in the PIAA Championships and two in the district duals, to get to 28 on the season.

Swisher could be the lone county wrestler to get to 30 wins on the season, if Bellefonte wins on Wednesday.

Swisher’s teammate Ethan Rossman is second in the county with 26 wins. Over the past two weeks, Rossman collected four wins — two in the PIAA Championships and two in the district duals.

Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey keeps the Red Raiders from securing the top three spots as his 25 wins bests Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner by one.

Bainey had two wins in the PIAA Championships and added another in the Eagles’ district semifinal against Forest Hills. Richner had just one win in the PIAA Championships, but added another to help the Red Raiders secure their first district team title since 2007.

State College’s Lance Urbas controls Bellefonte’s Steven Ivicic in the 172 lb bout of the District 6 3A team championships on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

State College’s Lance Urbas rounds out the top five, earning 21 wins on the year. He had two in the PIAA Championships, where he earned win No. 20 when he beat Kiski Area’s Sammy Starr, 5-3, in the consolation semifinals at 172 pounds. Urbas got another one in the Little Lions’ loss to Bellefonte in the district finals.

There are a trio of PIAA medalists just outside the top 10 in Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall and Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Zack Witmer and Amonn Ohl.

DuVall ended his season with 16 wins. Witmer and Ohl each had 15.

Pins

Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner controls State College’s Braden Newby in the 160 lb bout of the District 6 3A team championships on Thursday, March 18, 202. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Richner and Rossman shared the lead of this category for most of the year.

Richner took sole possession of the lead this week by picking up his 13th fall of the season. He stuck Central Mountain’s Damien Galentine in 1:54 on Tuesday.

Richner’s teammate Aidan O’Shea had pins in both of Bellefonte’s duals this week. He pinned Central Mountain’s Madison Packer in 1:34.

On Thursday, O’Shea pinned State College’s Tom Hill in 3:12 for his ninth fall of the year. O’Shea is tied with Ohl and BEA’s Cooper Gilham.

Gilham had a pin in the Eagles’ match with Forest Hills over Hunter Forcellini in 3:45.

Major Decisions

Saint Joseph’s Zack Witmer controls Harbor Creek’s Connor Pierce in the 133 lb third place bout at the PIAA AA wrestling championships on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Hershey Giant Center. Witmer won by decision, 4-0. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Witmer was tied with Gilham and Bellefonte’s Garrett Choates for the lead in this one.

However, Witmer was able to collect a major decision during the PIAA Championships to get to five on the year. The Columbia commit topped Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner 10-2 in the 132-pound consolation semifinals.

The Red Raiders’ Lane Aikey jumped up into a tie for second in the county as he added two major decisions this week to get to four on the season.

Aikey topped Central Mountain’s Zane Cooper, 9-1, Tuesday and shutout State College’s Bailey Weaverling, 13-0, Thursday.

Richner also collected two major decisions over the past two weeks. He used a 14-6 win over Bethlehem Catholic’s Landon Muth to finish seventh at 160 pounds in the PIAA Championships. On Thursday, the senior beat the Little Lions’ Braden Newby, 13-1, to get three major decisions on the year.

Technical Falls & Fastest Falls

There were only two county wrestlers who were able to secure technical falls over the past two weeks.

Swisher racked up an 18-2 victory over State College’s Kyle Martin in 5:09 on Thursday. He has six such victories on the year, which is one behind the leader in Urbas.

Rossman rolled up an 18-3 win over Central Mountain’s Nik Miller on Tuesday for his second technical fall of the year.

There were no new times added to the fastest falls list over the past two weeks.

Wins

Name School Total 1. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 28 2. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte 26 3. Coen Bainey Bald Eagle Area 25 4. Ethan Richner Bellefonte 24 5. Lance Urbas State College 21 6. Aidan O’Shea Bellefonte 19 T7. Cooper Gilham Bald Eagle Area 18 T7. Pierson Manville State College 18 T9. Lucas Fye Bald Eagle Area 16 T9. Malachi DuVall Penns Valley 16

Falls

Name School Total 1. Ethan Richner Bellefonte 13 2. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte 12 3. Coen Bainey Bald Eagle Area 10 T4. Cooper Gilham Bald Eagle Area 9 T4. Aidan O’Shea Bellefonte 9 T4. Amonn Ohl St. Joseph’s 9 T7. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 8 T7. Malachi DuVall Penns Valley 8 T9. 5 wrestlers



7

Fastest Fall

Name School Time T1. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :13 T1. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :13 T1. Carson Manville State College :13 4. Ty Price State College :14 5. Pierson Manville State College :15 6. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte :18 T7. Noah Foltz Bald Eagle Area :21 T7. Harrison Schoen State College :21 T9. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :23 T9. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :23

Technical Falls

Name School Total 1. Lance Urbas State College 7 T2. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 6 T2. Pierson Manville State College 6 T4. Malachi DuVall Penns Valley 3 T4. Zack Witmer St. Joseph’s 3 T6. Ethan Richner Bellefonte 2 T6. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte 2 T6. Garrett Choates Bellefonte 2 T6. Nate Smith Bellefonte 2 T6. Malachi DuVall Penns Valley 2 T6. Owen Woolcott State College 2

Major Decisions

Name School Total 1. Zack Witmer St. Joseph’s 5 T2. Cooper Gilham Bald Eagle Area 4 T2. Garrett Choates Bellefonte 4 T2. Lane Aikey Bellefonte 4 T5. Ethan Richner Bellefonte 3 T5. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 3 T5.. Owen Woolcott State College 3 T8. Mason Reese Bald Eagle Area 2 T8. Noah Foltz Bald Eagle Area 2 T8. Aidan O’Shea Bellefonte 2 T8. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte 2 T8. Justin Darlington Penns Valley 2 T8. Malachi DuVall Penns Valley 2 T5. Austin Foster Philipsburg-Osceola 2 T5. Parker Moore Philipsburg-Osceola 2 T5. Kyle Martin State College 2 T5. Lance Urbas State College 2 T5. Thomas Hill State College 2 T5. Ty Price State College 2