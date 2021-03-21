High School Sports
Here are Centre County’s high school wrestling stat leaders through March 21
The high school wrestling season is usually over by now. However, that is not the case this year.
Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Penns Valley and State College all took part in the District 6 team dual championships this past week. The Eagles and Rams each suffered losses in the semifinals to have their season truly come to an end.
The Red Raiders rallied to beat Central Mountain in the semifinals on Tuesday. On Thursday, Bellefonte went to the Little Lions’ gym and rallied again for another win.
The Red Raiders will host Williamsport on March 24 with a time to be determined. Should Bellefonte win that match, the Red Raiders will be in the PIAA semifinals on March 27 at Cumberland Valley High School.
Here’s a look at Centre County’s leaders with just one week left in the season:
Wins
It comes as no surprise that the top five wrestlers were all PIAA medalists.
The leader of the pack is the Red Raiders’ Jude Swisher. The junior had five victories the past two weeks, three in the PIAA Championships and two in the district duals, to get to 28 on the season.
Swisher could be the lone county wrestler to get to 30 wins on the season, if Bellefonte wins on Wednesday.
Swisher’s teammate Ethan Rossman is second in the county with 26 wins. Over the past two weeks, Rossman collected four wins — two in the PIAA Championships and two in the district duals.
Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey keeps the Red Raiders from securing the top three spots as his 25 wins bests Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner by one.
Bainey had two wins in the PIAA Championships and added another in the Eagles’ district semifinal against Forest Hills. Richner had just one win in the PIAA Championships, but added another to help the Red Raiders secure their first district team title since 2007.
State College’s Lance Urbas rounds out the top five, earning 21 wins on the year. He had two in the PIAA Championships, where he earned win No. 20 when he beat Kiski Area’s Sammy Starr, 5-3, in the consolation semifinals at 172 pounds. Urbas got another one in the Little Lions’ loss to Bellefonte in the district finals.
There are a trio of PIAA medalists just outside the top 10 in Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall and Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Zack Witmer and Amonn Ohl.
DuVall ended his season with 16 wins. Witmer and Ohl each had 15.
Pins
Richner and Rossman shared the lead of this category for most of the year.
Richner took sole possession of the lead this week by picking up his 13th fall of the season. He stuck Central Mountain’s Damien Galentine in 1:54 on Tuesday.
Richner’s teammate Aidan O’Shea had pins in both of Bellefonte’s duals this week. He pinned Central Mountain’s Madison Packer in 1:34.
On Thursday, O’Shea pinned State College’s Tom Hill in 3:12 for his ninth fall of the year. O’Shea is tied with Ohl and BEA’s Cooper Gilham.
Gilham had a pin in the Eagles’ match with Forest Hills over Hunter Forcellini in 3:45.
Major Decisions
Witmer was tied with Gilham and Bellefonte’s Garrett Choates for the lead in this one.
However, Witmer was able to collect a major decision during the PIAA Championships to get to five on the year. The Columbia commit topped Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner 10-2 in the 132-pound consolation semifinals.
The Red Raiders’ Lane Aikey jumped up into a tie for second in the county as he added two major decisions this week to get to four on the season.
Aikey topped Central Mountain’s Zane Cooper, 9-1, Tuesday and shutout State College’s Bailey Weaverling, 13-0, Thursday.
Richner also collected two major decisions over the past two weeks. He used a 14-6 win over Bethlehem Catholic’s Landon Muth to finish seventh at 160 pounds in the PIAA Championships. On Thursday, the senior beat the Little Lions’ Braden Newby, 13-1, to get three major decisions on the year.
Technical Falls & Fastest Falls
There were only two county wrestlers who were able to secure technical falls over the past two weeks.
Swisher racked up an 18-2 victory over State College’s Kyle Martin in 5:09 on Thursday. He has six such victories on the year, which is one behind the leader in Urbas.
Rossman rolled up an 18-3 win over Central Mountain’s Nik Miller on Tuesday for his second technical fall of the year.
There were no new times added to the fastest falls list over the past two weeks.
Wins
|Name
|School
|Total
|1. Jude Swisher
|Bellefonte
|28
|2. Ethan Rossman
|Bellefonte
|26
|3. Coen Bainey
|Bald Eagle Area
|25
|4. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|24
|5. Lance Urbas
|State College
|21
|6. Aidan O’Shea
|Bellefonte
|19
|T7. Cooper Gilham
|Bald Eagle Area
|18
|T7. Pierson Manville
|State College
|18
T9. Lucas Fye
Bald Eagle Area
16
|T9. Malachi DuVall
|Penns Valley
|16
Falls
|Name
|School
|Total
|1. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|13
|2. Ethan Rossman
|Bellefonte
|12
|3. Coen Bainey
|Bald Eagle Area
|10
|T4. Cooper Gilham
|Bald Eagle Area
|9
|T4. Aidan O’Shea
|Bellefonte
|9
|T4. Amonn Ohl
|St. Joseph’s
|9
|T7. Jude Swisher
|Bellefonte
|8
|T7. Malachi DuVall
|Penns Valley
|8
|T9. 5 wrestlers
|7
Fastest Fall
|Name
|School
|Time
|T1. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|:13
|T1. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|:13
|T1. Carson Manville
|State College
|:13
|4. Ty Price
|State College
|:14
|5. Pierson Manville
|State College
|:15
|6. Ethan Rossman
|Bellefonte
|:18
|T7. Noah Foltz
|Bald Eagle Area
|:21
|T7. Harrison Schoen
|State College
|:21
|T9. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|:23
|T9. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|:23
Technical Falls
|Name
|School
|Total
|1. Lance Urbas
|State College
|7
|T2. Jude Swisher
|Bellefonte
|6
|T2. Pierson Manville
|State College
|6
|T4. Malachi DuVall
|Penns Valley
|3
|T4. Zack Witmer
|St. Joseph’s
|3
|T6. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|2
|T6. Ethan Rossman
|Bellefonte
|2
|T6. Garrett Choates
|Bellefonte
|2
|T6. Nate Smith
|Bellefonte
|2
|T6. Malachi DuVall
|Penns Valley
|2
|T6. Owen Woolcott
|State College
|2
Major Decisions
|Name
|School
|Total
|1. Zack Witmer
|St. Joseph’s
|5
|T2. Cooper Gilham
|Bald Eagle Area
|4
|T2. Garrett Choates
|Bellefonte
|4
|T2. Lane Aikey
|Bellefonte
|4
|T5. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|3
|T5. Jude Swisher
|Bellefonte
|3
|T5.. Owen Woolcott
|State College
|3
|T8. Mason Reese
|Bald Eagle Area
|2
|T8. Noah Foltz
|Bald Eagle Area
|2
|T8. Aidan O’Shea
|Bellefonte
|2
|T8. Ethan Rossman
|Bellefonte
|2
|T8. Justin Darlington
|Penns Valley
|2
|T8. Malachi DuVall
|Penns Valley
|2
|T5. Austin Foster
|Philipsburg-Osceola
|2
|T5. Parker Moore
|Philipsburg-Osceola
|2
|T5. Kyle Martin
|State College
|2
|T5. Lance Urbas
|State College
|2
|T5. Thomas Hill
|State College
|2
|T5. Ty Price
|State College
|2
