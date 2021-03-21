Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school Athlete of the Week? Vote here

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. Please go to CentreDaily.com and click on this story to cast your vote.

Here are this week’s nominees for the Centre Daily Times’ high school Athlete of the Week presented in alphabetical order. They were selected by the Centre Daily Times sports staff via stats compiled by the CDT or sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com. Vote for your favorite.

If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact the CDT via email at cdtscores@centredaily.com.

The poll closes at noon Friday, and a short profile of the winner will appear in Sunday’s paper.

Jade Castro, State College

Castro earned two silver medals, three podium finishes and set three school records at the 2021 PIAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships. The Little Lion swimmer finished second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of :54.54 to set a school record. She was also a part of the State High relay team — which included Castro, Mackenzie Pagett, Maddy Koehle and Colleen Adams — that finished second in the 200 medley relay and set a school record with a time of 1:44.70. Castro rounded out her performance at states with a seventh-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of :56.08 — also a school record.

Maggie Delaney, Penns Valley

Delaney competed at the 2021 PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships Friday in Mechanicsburg. The sophomore swimmer, who was seeded 10th, took part in the 100-yard breaststroke and finished on the podium with a time of 1:06.12 — good for fourth-place in the race.

Maddy Koehle, State College

Koehle was a part of the State High relay team that set a school record in the 200 medley relay at the 2021 PIAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships. The group — which included Koehle, Castro, Pagett and Adams — finished second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:44.70 to earn a silver medal. She also finished on the podium in the 100-yard breaststroke with a seventh-place finish and finished 14th in the 200 yard IM.

Kiaha McCool, Bellefonte

McCool was the top finisher for the Red Raiders at the 2021 PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships. The Bellefonte swimmer earned a podium finish with a time of 58.61 in the 100-yard backstroke — good for eighth place. She also took part in the 200-yard medley relay — with Natasha Hoffman, Kate Rarrick and Katelyn Packer — and the 200-yard freestyle relay — with Finley Musser, Rarrick and Hoffman — finishing 13th in both.

Addison Shawley, Bellefonte

Shawley — a heavyweight — went 2-0 this week to help the Bellefonte wrestling team win the District 6 Class 3A team championship, including a dual- and title- clinching victory against State College. Shawley defeated Central Mountain’s Cyrus McCarl by decision, 4-1, in the team’s win over the Wildcats in the semifinals, then defeated the Little Lions’ Harrison Schoen by decision, 5-2, in the finals. The win over Schoen came in the last match of Bellefonte’s dual against State High with the Red Raiders trailing 30-28, clinching the 31-30 win.