HS roundup: Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from March 22-28

State College's David Chong returns the ball during his match against Northern's Camden Kidwell on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Here’s what happened from March 22-28:

Baseball

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy lost 9-1 to Midd-West High School on Saturday.

Softball

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat DuBois 19-1 in four innings on Friday. The Red Raiders scored 15 runs in the fourth to put the game away early. Lexi Rogers led the team with four RBIs in one official at bat — a home run — to go with three walks. Haylie Rimmey also hit a home run — her lone hit of the game — to go along with three RBIs and two runs. Makenna Port led the Red Raiders in hits with three. She also had three RBIs and two runs. Rogers pitched the complete game, picking up the win. She allowed three hits, one run and struck out seven.

Boys’ tennis

State College: The Little Lions won 5-0 against Northern on Monday. State College won all three singles matches (David Chong (SC) def. Camden KIdwell 6-4, 6-0); (Daniel Xu (SC) def. Thomas Walsh 6-0, 6-0); (Josh Davis (SC) def. Collin Brennen 6-1, 6-0), and won both doubles matches (J. Zhang/ Matias Mostafa (SC) def. Omar Zia/Braeden Rudy 6-1, 6-1); (Arda Wuyts/Zac Mroz (SC) def. Connor Duncan/Steve Fiscus 6-0, 6-1).

State College: The Little Lions won 4-1 against Chambersburg on Friday. State College two out of three singles matches (Daniel Xu (SC) def C 6-1, 6-4); (Josh Davis (SC) def. C 6-0, 6-0) and won both doubles matches (Matt Labosky/Luke Shaha (SC) def. C 6-1, 6-1); Jerry Zheng/Andrew Field(SC) def. C 6-2, 6-4). The Little Lions are now 4-2 and will face Mifflin County on Wednesday.

Track & Field

BEA: Bald Eagle Area took part in the Altoona Area Igloo Invitational on Saturday. Earning top-10 finishes for the Eagles were: the girls’ 4x800-meter relay team (10th); Sarah Holler (second in shot put, eighth in discus and sixth in javelin); Abigail Hoover (seventh in javelin); Owen Irvin (fifth in triple jump and sixth in the 100-meter dash); the boys’ 4x800-meter relay team (10th); Evertt Herr (eighth in high jump); Matthew Knepp (ninth in discus) and Zebulon Fry (eighth in javelin).

Penns Valley: Penns Valley took part in the Altoona Area Igloo Invitational on Saturday. Earning top-10 finishes for the Rams were: Leah Beben (first in the high jump and eighth in the 100-meter dash); Anna Stitzer (first in the 1,600-meter run andsecond in the 800-meter run); Abigail Stitzer (third in the 800-meter run); Kelsey Hull (second in the 1,600-meter run and second in the 3,200-meter run); Alexis Durn (seventh in the 1,600-meter run); Micah Good (sixth in the 400-meter dash and 10th in the 100-meter dash prelims); Brendan Colwell (first in the 1,600-meter run and second in the 800-meter run); Thad Smith (seventh in the 3,200-meter run) and the boys’ 4x100-meter relay team (fifth).

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy took part in the Altoona Area Igloo Invitational on Saturday. Earning top-10 finishes for the WolfPack were: Evelyn Reynolds (10th in the 1,600-meter run); Camryn Eby (sixth in the 3,200-meter run); Amber Fisher (eighth in the 3,200-meter run); Brandi Carmack (10th in the 3,200-meter run); Clare Marsh (first in the 100-meter hurdles, first in the 100-meter hurdle prelims and first in the 300-meter hurdles); Madi Mazza (10th in the 300-meter hurdles); the girls’ 4x400-meter relay team (eighth); the girls’ 4x800-meter relay team (fourth); Jonah Clark (fifth in the 400-meter dash); Josh Hershbine (third in the 800-meter run); Brendan Scanlon (10th in the 800-meter run); Colin Simander (eighth in the 3,200-meter run); Akio Ohomoto-Frederick (10th in the 300-meter hurdles); the boys’ 4x400-meter relay team (fourth); the boys’ 4X800-meter relay team (second) and Landon Katancik (ninth in javelin).

Wrestling

Bellefonte: The Red Raiders lost 33-32 to Williamsport in the PIAA Class 3A team quarterfinals. Winners for Bellfonte were: Max Barrier at 189 pounds (Pin :15), Addison Shawley at 215 pounds (13-4 maj. dec.), Ethan Rossman at 285 pounds (2-0 dec.), Aidan O’Shea at 113 pounds (Tech. Fall 15-0 5:27), Lane Aikey at 120 pounds (14-0 maj. dec.), Jude Swisher at 138 pounds (9-1 maj. dec.), and Ethan Richner at 160 pounds (Pin :38). The Red Raiders finished their season 15-1.

Mid Penn All-Conference: Several Little Lions wrestlers were named to Mid Penn All-Conference teams in the Commonwealth Division: Owen Woolcott (126 pounds, second team), Pierson Manville (132 pounds, first team), Lance Urbas (172 pounds, second team), Carson Manville (189 pounds, first team) and Harrison Schon (285 pound, first team).

USAW High School National Recruiting Showcase: Three Centre County wrestlers took part in the USAW High School National Recruiting Showcase on Saturday. State College freshman Pierson Manville placed second at 132 pounds in the boys’ division, while Bald Eagle Area junior Grace Stem placed second at 138 pounds on the girls’ side. State College Senior Carson Manville finished seventh at 170 pounds. Pierson Manville used a bye, two falls and two decisions to reach the finals, where he gave up a late reversal to fall 2-1 to Kole Brower, of Young Guns Wrestling Club. Stem used a bye, a fall and two technical falls to reach the finals. No. 9-ranked Stem faced California’s No. 10 Savannah Gomez in the finals. Gomez jumped out to a six-point lead, until Stem closed the gap to 6-4. Then a Gomez hip toss put Stem on her back to be pinned in 2:53. Carson Manville beat Jackson Rosado, 6-4, for seventh.