Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

Bald Eagle Area’s Owen Irvin celebrates after winning the 200-meter dash during a track meet at Bellefonte High School on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. nriffe@centredaily.com

Kendra Bumgardner, Penns Valley

Bumgardner was dominant this week for the Penns Valley softball team against the Huntingdon Bearcats. The senior threw a three-inning no-hitter in the game, striking out nine and walking one in the team’s 15-0 victory. Bumgardner did damage at the plate in the game, too, going 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs.

Owen Irvin, Bald Eagle Area

Irvin won four events at Tuesday’s track and field meet with Bellefonte and Clearfield and set three personal records. He won the long jump with a personal best 19 feet, 6.75 inches, the 100 meter dash with a personal best time of 11.72 seconds and the 200 meter dash with a personal best time of 23.89 seconds. Irvin also won the triple jump with a jump of 40 feet, six inches.

Shannon Mullin, State College

Mullin set three personal bests across two events this week for State High track and field, including breaking and re-breaking her best distances in the long jump and triple jump. She won the long jump and triple jump against Central Dauphin on Tuesday, setting new personal bests with jumps of 17 feet and 6.75 inches and 33 feet and nine inches. She also set a personal best with a 200-meter dash time of 27.47 seconds at the event. Mullin then won the long jump and triple jump at the Bruce Dallas Invitational, resetting her personal records with jumps of 17 feet, nine inches and 36 feet, 4.25 inches, respectively.

Madison Peters, Bald Eagle Area

Peters won a pitcher’s duel against Bellefonte softball Tuesday with a dominant performance on the mound. She pitched all seven innings, striking out nine batters and only allowing four base hits in the game, while also adding a hit at the plate. Her performance on the mound led to Bald Eagle’s 1-0 win in the game.

Seth Shuey, Bellefonte

Shuey dominated Bald Eagle Area in Bellefonte baseball’s 7-0 win this week. The senior threw 6 and 2/3 innings for the Red Raiders, limiting the Eagles to two hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters. Shuey also contributed at the plate in the game and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.