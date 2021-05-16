Philipsburg-Osceola baseball’s David Meersand is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for May 3-8

Philipsburg-OsceolaÕs Dave Meersand relief pitches during the game against Bellefone on Monday, May 10, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from May 3-8 has been determined by our readers. Philipsburg-Osceola baseball’s David Meersand earned the honor with 53.43% of the vote that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

Meersand threw his first varsity no-hitter in Philipsburg-Osceola’s victory over Penns Valley last Friday. In the 3-0 win, he pitched seven innings with seven strikeouts and walked one batter. He now owns a 1.23 ERA and a 2-0 record in three outings.

The junior pitcher has also gotten things done at the plate with a .314 batting average in 38 at-bats. He has a .368 on-base percentage and seven RBI on the year. His team sits at 8-7 on the year and are 6-6 in league play.

Check back on Monday for the seventh athlete of the week poll for the Centre County spring sports season.