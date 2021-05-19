Here’s how Saint Joseph’s Jonah Clark and Camryn Eby earned Snyder Award recognition

Editor’s note: Stories on all of Centre County’s Snyder Award winners will run together in print on June 6, after they’re all announced.

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy seniors Jonah Clark and Camryn Eby will be graduating this spring with an award to add to their high school legacies.

Clark and Eby were named the school’s 2021 Snyder Award winners at the school’s award ceremony Wednesday morning. Both contributed as students and athletes in their time at Saint Joseph’s, including time for both as runners in cross country and track.

The two have gotten to know each other over the years and were happy to hear they would be winning together.

“I’ve seen how hard Camryn’s worked in both cross country and track,” Clark said. “I know how hard she works. It’s really cool because I’ve seen her work ethic and how much effort she puts into what she does.”

Eby added: “I’m really good friends with Jonah. He’s a super good kid. We have fun together and to win it alongside him is an extra bonus.”

The James H. Snyder Awards are given in memory of Snyder, a former Centre Daily Times sports editor who was killed in an automobile crash in December of 1957. The awards have become an annual county staple celebrating the community’s young leaders, a pair of seniors from each of the county’s five public high schools plus Saint Joseph’s who embrace academics, athletics and community service.

Clark and Eby were highly successful athletes in their time as members of multiple WolfPack teams.

The former was a captain in three sports — cross country, soccer and track and field. His qualification for the state cross country meet as a senior stood out as his crowning athletic achievement, although he also hoped to repeat the feat this spring in track and field.

“That was a really cool experience because they cut down the qualifiers a lot this year for who was going to be able to make the state meet,” he said. “Being able to go to that and compete was really special and really cool.”

But while he enjoyed his athletic achievements, there was another activity that stood out away from competition.

“I’m a member of the a cappella group and the musicals,” he said. “Being able to participate in those and do some shows at The State Theatre. I think it’s definitely going to be one of my fondest memories.”

Eby also ran cross country and in track and field. Her third sport at the school was basketball — which she lettered in three times. She helped the WolfPack girls’ basketball team make the PIAA state tournament three times on the hardwood. Eby’s success as a runner helped the team to a cross country state runner-up spot in 2017 and a state championship in 2019, helping her earn a captain spot in 2020. The state title was the senior’s greatest athletic accomplishment.

“We did it in a way that had never been done before in Pennsylvania,” she said. “We qualified as five individuals, instead of as a team. I was the fifth runner that year, so I took pride in being that fifth runner and helping the team win.”

Eby was also a member of two district title-winning teams — one in 2017 with the cross country team and one in 2019 with the outdoor track team. She also helped the indoor track team qualify for the TSTCA State Championships in the 4x800m relay.

Clark and Eby also contributed in the community with volunteer work in their time in high school. Clark served as a counselor at two summer camps, volunteered at his church and helped run the local Turkey Trot — a 5k race that also served as a fundraiser.

Eby made cards for the elderly in nursing homes, helped organize the same Turkey Trot and helped coach a youth basketball team in her free time.

Their volunteer work and athletic excellence was compounded by their ability in the classroom. Both achieved over a 4.10 in the classroom and will extend their academic careers.

Eby will attend Duquesne, where she will enroll in their Physician Assistant Studies program that will allow her to complete both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in five years combined. She will also compete athletically as a member of the school’s cross country and track teams.

However, she chose the school primarily due to its academic reputation.

“I have always wanted to be a physician assistant,” Eby said. “I really just thought it would be a great place for me to spend my next few years. I like the atmosphere, and both the academics and athletics are pretty standout, so I wanted to take advantage of that.”

Clark will attend Northeastern, where he will major in chemical engineering. He hopes to continue his athletic career at the school, but is currently focused on his academics.

“I love engineering, I love solving problems,” he said. “I decided that was definitely the choice that was most appealing for me. I’m looking forward to studying that and I’m hoping that I’m really going to enjoy.”

The two successful student-athletes believe their time at Saint Joseph’s helped put them in position to have the success they’ve enjoyed academically and athletically.

“Saint Joe’s shaped me into being the best student and the best person I could be,” Clark said. “I’m really grateful for the teachers and staff and all of the people who work here for making sure that I leave high school prepared and ready to go into the world and make a difference.”

Added Eby: “Being at Saint Joe’s definitely helped me become the person I am today. They’ve totally encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and step up and be a leader. Being in an environment like this has been incredibly beneficial and has allowed me to grow.”