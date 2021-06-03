State College signing day honors more than 40 student-athletes. Here’s where they’re going

State College girls’ lacrosse players pose for a photo with coach Tara Hohenshelt on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the high school’s signing day event in the North Gym. kandrews@centredaily.com

State College Area High School honored 42 student-athletes on Wednesday for their commitments to various colleges and universities across the nation, thus continuing their athletic careers.

The entire right side of State College’s North Gym was filled. Parents, teachers, student-athletes, coaches and other family members waited patiently as each name was called.

Among the Division I commitments was Lizzie Paterno, who is headed to Robert Morris to play lacrosse. Prior to heading to the Moon Township campus, she was able to take in one last experience with her teammates and a number of other student-athletes inside State College’s North Campus gym.

“I’m super excited for every single one of these student-athletes here,” Paterno said. “The support that we have is insane. I’m excited for all of them and can’t wait to see what we do. It is super welcoming here. I went to boarding school for a year and then I came back. Everyone opened their arms to me and it’s just amazing to see how tight-knit we are.”

Paterno played lacrosse under the tutelage of Tara Hohenshelt and field hockey for Sharon Herlocher. Paterno picked up the game of lacrosse from Hohenshelt, who previously coached at Penn State. While at the Penn State camps, Paterno began to excel at the sport through her love of it.

Paterno’s teammate in both sports Bayla Furmanek was named as a Snyder Award winner on Tuesday, and on Wednesday night, she was honored for her commitment to Babson College to play field hockey. Furmanek echoed the same sentiment as her teammate.

“With the year that we had with COVID and everything, the athletic department and everyone around us have been able to create opportunities to play,” Furmanek said. “To see these student-athletes work hard on the field and in the classroom — to see their hard work every day pay off and their next destination and see where they’re going to play next is very awesome.”

State College’s list of college commitments is as diverse as it it long, with student-athletes continuing careers in baseball, football, lacrosse, volleyball, track and field/cross country, field hockey, softball, gymnastics, soccer, basketball, swimming, cheerleading and wrestling.

Some athletes are headed out of state, such as distance runners Jordan Reed and Karysn Kane, who are both headed to North Carolina, where they’ll attend Davidson and Appalachian State, respectively, while others, such as Maddie Tambroni (field hockey) and Jake Cooper (baseball) will be staying close to home and attending Penn State.

Kacy Sekunda is one who will be going out of state, heading to Loyola (Md.) to continue her volleyball career. She cited the coaching staff and the ability to explore the city of Baltimore as prominent reasons why she chose the campus located on Charles Street.

“It’s nice to be close to home and just competing at a DI level really drew me in,” she said. Honestly, I’m just so excited to get into the city and it’s close to the beach, too, but there’s just a different lifestyle down in the city, too. It’s different than State College, so I’m interested to see what it’s like.”

With Sekunda’s at the helm, State College won four consecutive District 6 championships. She recorded more than 1,000 assists and 700 kills over her tenure. Sekunda was a two-time all-state honoree in 2018 and 2019 and was named to the Mid-Penn All-Star team.

Emerson Martin, a standout on the defensive line for the Little Lions’ football team last season, will playing for Howard in the fall. Martin’s father, also named Emerson, was a standout athlete, as well. The 51-year old former NFL offensive guard played seven years of professional football after attending Hampton University. For his son, attending a historically Black university was of the utmost importance and something that he’s been looking forward to for a long time.

“All of the coaches have played a big part and the coaches had been at the SEC level previously,” Martin Jr. said. “I think they did a good job in the recruiting process. They stayed on it and talked to my parents a lot. I think (attending Howard) just teaches me more about my culture. I feel like it’s a good and positive experience to be around other African-Americans and other Black people. I just wanted to put myself in the best position that I could.”

COVID-19, as it did with everything else, threw a wrench into recruiting. Track and field runner Casie Eifrig was recruited as a sophomore, having missed her junior season due to the pandemic. She’ll be attending Amherst College in the fall. She chose the school because of the athletics and academics.

After so many ups and downs, Eifrig was just grateful to have one last season to compete with the Little Lions.

“It was definitely crazy now having a senior season after two years off of competing because of the winter and spring seasons that we lost,” Eifrig said. “It was so nerve-wracking coming back in that season after break, but it was honestly a confidence boost being with people who were training as hard as I was, putting in the work and succeeding the way that they were supposed to be. While they’re were many, many changes that we had to confront and tackle, we all did it with much grace and I’m very, very proud of us.”

Several Centre County student-athletes have announced their commitments to continue their careers at the collegiate level. Here’s who signed so far and where they’re going (Are we missing someone? If so, please contact cdtscores@centredaily.com so we can update the list.):

Bald Eagle Area

Kyler Cunningham — Lock Haven football

Trey Foster — Grove City College football

Gage Watson — Lock Haven football

Cooper Gilham — Lycoming wrestling

Bellefonte

Lexi Rogers — James Madison University softball

Bobby Marsh — Florida Atlantic University baseball

Ethan Reichner — South Dakota State wrestling

Ethan Rossman — Lock Haven wrestling

Zach Swanger — Garrett College baseball

Seth Shuey — University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown baseball

J.D. Besch — Shippensburg football

Mykayla Cole - Edinboro track and field/cross country

Sara DeHaas — Penn State DuBois basketball

Mia Elmore — IUP track and field/cross country

Mia Johnson — Edinboro soccer

Hanna Lauck — Penn State Altoona softball

Addyson Manning — University of Pittsburgh at Bradford soccer

Austin Melius — Lock Haven track and field

Makenna Port — Penn State Altoona volleyball

Maxwell Rogers — Pittsburgh Bradford baseball

Leigha Schrader — Gannon University soccer

Samantha Shaw — Bloomsburg golf

Maddie Tice — Neumann University soccer

Brynn Miller — Grove City College lacrosse

Penns Valley

Kendra Bumgardner — Millersville softball

Kelsey Hull — Shippensburg track and field/cross country

Colton Sands — University of North Carolina track and field/cross country

Brendan Colwell — Penn State track and field/cross country

Malachi DuVall — George Mason wrestling

John Aston — Bloomsburg football

Kylie Auman — Lock Haven soccer

Jadyn Butler — IUP volleyball

Collin Emel — Penn State DuBois basketball

Dani Fetterolf — Lebanon Valley College track and field/cross country

Daniel Kelly — St. Francis track and field/cross country

Mason Lieb — Penn State DuBois baseball

Connor Martz — Penn State DuBois baseball

Allie O’Brien — Penn State Harrisburg softball

Stephen Ripka — Penn State football

Ben Sharer — Lebanon Valley College football

Philipsburg-Osceola

Parker Moore — Notre Dame College wrestling

Hannah Minarchick — Mount Aloysius softball

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy

Zack Witmer — Columbia University wrestling

Clare Marsh — Catholic University of America track & field

Amonn Ohl — Edinboro wrestling

Morgan Wolf — Thiel College softball

Noah Straub — Saint Vincent College basketball

Camryn Eby — Duquense University XC/TF

Kathleen Simander — United States Naval Academy XC/TF

State College

Ariana Angus — Hobart and William Smith Colleges lacrosse

Nate Polo — Penn baseball

Emerson Martin — Howard University football

Lizzie Paterno — Robert Morris University lacrosse

Maddie Tambroni — Penn State field hockey

Kacy Sekunda — Loyola volleyball

Jake Cooper — Penn State baseball

Rebecca Bonness — American field hockey

Bayla Furmanek — Babson College field hockey

Cassie Eifrig — Amherst College track and field

Olivia Herncane —Penn State-Harrisburg softball

Ryan Terrizzi —Lock Haven baseball

Garrett Holzapfel — University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown baseball

Matthew Lingenfelter — Lock Haven baseball

Erica Beyer — Southern Connecticut State gymnastics

Johannah Lee — Hofstra field hockey

Holly Feese — Wilkes University soccer

Dresyn Green — Colgate football

Trey Oyler — Pitt-Bradford basketball

Alex Hlivia — Penn State-Altoona baseball

Carson Franks — Dartmouth College football

Conrad Moore — Penn track and field

Maddy Koehle — West Chester swimming

Colleen Adams – UMBC swimming

Jordan Reed – Davidson track and field/cross county

Karsyn Kane – Appalachian State track and field/cross country

Jarod Leynes – Hiram College volleyball

Megan Lieb – Kenyon College basketball

Aiden Spitler — IUP football

Vanessa McGhee — Penn State Behrend volleyball

Megan Doucette — Lafayette swimming

Sasha Mohoruk — Penn State Behrend soccer

Lance Urbas — Penn wrestling

Will Kerber — Lake Forest College lacrosse

Grady Ballard — Penn State Altoona soccer

Emma Limegrover — St. Thomas University cheerleading

Lilly Johnson — Ithaca College cross country/track

Harrison Schoen — Thaddeus Stevens football and wrestling

Anna Collins — Lock Haven lacrosse

Lizzie Curtin — St. Mary’s track & field

Lucca Capparelli — Lock Haven track & field

Mack Meengs — Penn State Altoona baseball