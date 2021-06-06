State College baseball’s Ethan Schimony is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for May 23-May 29

State College’s Ethan Schimony hits a double that scores three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning of the District 6 semifinal game against Altoona on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from May 23-May 29 has been determined by our readers. State College baseball’s Ethan Schimony earned the honor with 36.48 percent of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

State College baseball advanced to the District 6 Class 6A championship game by defeating Altoona 8-5 in the semifinals that week. Schimony went 2-for-2 from the dish and hit a two-run single in the fourth inning to eclipse a 2-2 tie. His RBI single created a six run inning for the Little Lions to push them past Altoona.

Schimony has a batting average of .471, a .609 on-base percentage, 16 hits, 13 RBIs, eight runs and a fielding percentage of .983 on the year. The Little Lions ended their season with a 6-12 record after dropping the District 6 6A title game to Mifflin County.

Schimony was one of five options in the poll, and finished with just over seven percent of the vote points more than the second-place finisher, Penns Valley softball’s Kendra Bumgardner.

Check back Monday for the tenth athlete of the week poll for the Centre County spring sports season.